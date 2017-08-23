Microsoft Will Never Again Sneakily Force Windows Downloads on Users (betanews.com) 58
A reader shares a report Windows users in Germany were particularly unimpressed when Microsoft forcibly downloaded many gigabytes of files to upgrade from Windows 7 and 8 to Windows 10. Having held out for 18 months, and losing its case twice, Microsoft has finally agreed to stop its nefarious tactics. After a lengthy battle with Germany's Baden-Wurtenberg consumer rights center, Microsoft made the announcement to avoid the continuation of legal action. A press release on the Baden-Wurtenberg website reveals that Microsoft has announced it will no longer download operating system files to users' computers without their permission: Microsoft will not download install files for new operating systems to a user system's hard disk without a user's consent. The consumer rights center hoped for this resolution to be reached much sooner, but Microsoft's decision will please the courts and could have a bearing on how the company acts in other countries.
While I agree with the sentiments, you can't lock up an entire company's work force. Because everyone involved is only partially involved, and each individual could point to a thousand others that each contributed to boneheaded decisions, to the point that no one person is culpable.
The fix, is if this was "criminal" offense, would be to go after the CxO and Board of Directors and actually lock THEM up for the group think decisions of the company they are supposed to oversee. IF you actually started going af
That seems weird because other countries put traitors in front of a firing squad. Has America gone soft on crime?
Firing squads are still used in Utah, although only if the condemned prisoner requests it. Otherwise the default is lethal injection. Utah may switch to firing squads as the default method if lethal drugs continue to be unavailable. The last execution by firing squad in Utah was in 2010.
If I was to be executed in Utah, I would definitely go with the firing squad. Lethal injections are for sissies.
Meaningless commitment (Score:3)
I seem to recall them claiming (a year or so ago?) that Windows 10 would be the last version of Windows, it's rolling updates from here on out. In which case this announcement is a completely meaningless way to duck punishment - they promise to no longer download files for a new operating system... because they will no longer release new operating systems. Just massive updates to their only one.
Ah, yes. The "Highlander" approach.
Trust Us (Score:5, Funny)
They just agree to stop and that's it? (Score:4, Insightful)
There are no demands to make up for all of the inconvenience, wasted time, overages on bandwidth, etc?
Slap on the wrist...
Is this across the board? (Score:3)
I wonder if this will be implemented globally, or whether there will be a "Windows 10 G" edition. Windows N and Windows KN editions for South Korea and the EU were created to remove Media Player and force the user to make a browser choice before IE is turned on by default.
Some people were beyond pissed when this happened, so maybe they'll just cut their losses and do it across the board. The sneaky upgrade dialog was the thing I wasn't happy about, but I'm sure there are some people out there who are very privacy-minded, and any files they didn't explicitly ask for are a no-go for them. I work with people all over the world, and the EU and Germany in particular has some of the strictest privacy laws. 99% of the information harvesting that your average one-trick web startup gets away with in the US is just forbidden by law there. Facebook and Google are constantly lobbying to have the rules not apply to them because their business model falls apart without full access to people's data.
good for zero days exploiters (Score:1)
As much as I disagree with forced patches, it has kept the 0 day rate down lately.
Next Step (Score:4, Insightful)
Payback (Score:3)
Germans complain about Microsoft and come back proclaiming "Peace for our time".
Good start, but not enough (Score:4, Insightful)
They said (emphasis mine):
Microsoft will not download install files for new operating systems to a user system’s hard disk without a user's consent.
How about you just don't upload or download anything without the user's consent?
How I interpret this... (Score:2)
The general lack of resistance (Score:1)
has convinced them to do it in the full open.
They really need a clear definition of "consent" because from what I remember just hitting the "X" on the upgrade Window instead of "Cancel" was actually considered consent by MS. It's purposefully misleading and you know they'll do it again with Windows 11 or whatever bullshit name they call it.
Yea right (Score:3)
Microsoft will never sneakily force updates on users through large downloads and only in Germany
FTFY
What about windows 10 S store only will the EU (Score:2)
What about windows 10 S store only will the EU come down or that or the new windows 10 update that disables ReFS unless you upgrade at an added cost to windows workstation?
No problem (Score:5, Insightful)
UPDATED EULA VERSION
By using the software you hereby consent to
.... .... .... [ 25 pages later ] ....
Your computer automatically downloading and installing updates for bugfixes, security patches, and operating system upgrades with no further notification required, with no guarantee of visible a UI indication, options dialog, or other opportunity being provided defer, pause, cancel, undo, revert, or to opt-out of this process of automatic self-updating.
I hope this is not just Germany (Score:2)
Because sneaky upgrades were seriously annoying.
Thanks, Microsoft! (Score:2)
A good laugh is always welcome!