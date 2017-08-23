Microsoft
.NET Core 2.0 For Linux Released; Redhat Will Bundle Microsoft's .NET (zdnet.com)
Billly Gates writes: Microsoft recently released Visual Studio 15.3 for Windows and Visual Studio 7.1 for Mac with .NET core 2.0. In addition to porting Microsoft Code and SQL Server to Linux, they have ported .NET. Redhat will bundle .NET in their software offerings instead of relying on Mono. .NET core is Microsoft's open-source .NET platform which is not based off Mono and available for Linux, Mac, and Windows here.
Why NOT based on mono? (Score:2)
It's like MS haven't changed, instead of joining an existing project and improving it, they want to be in control.
Old Microsoft, you haven't changed.
Do not want
MS bought off Xamarin awhile ago. On Mac, the new Visual Studio is really the same previous Xamarin Studio with Visual Studio branding slapped on top. I wouldn't be surprised if they haven't done more or less the same with mono.
At least on fedora it seemed like anytime something used mono, mono itself wanted to pull in a bazillion dependencies for install. It looked bloated to me. Of course this was years ago, haven't seen mono in a long time. I guess this makes that project mostly obsolete.
Uhm, because Microsoft always had the canonical source code to ASP.NET and Mono was a shitty attempt to re-implement it as open source? All they had to do was open it up, and they have. Hate on Microsoft all you want but this complaint is just silly.
All they had to do was open it up, and they have.
So where is the source code to
.NET core 2.0? I seem to be having trouble finding it.
Your google skills *suck* man.
Actually, I found that first thing called "core" which did not not include any core, and then I gave up. It turns out that it's in "coreclr [github.com]". Which, by the way, you didn't find either. Nice try, though.
What a coindence... (Score:2)
What does
.NET brings to Linux that I couldn't do on my Windows PCS?
Really ? You get all the excitement of patching MS Software and lots of free and exciting utilities delivered right to your server without having ask or install yourself. Plus your server will be very happy to share these cool and fun utilities with others servers without manual intervention! What more can someone want ?
compiler (Score:2)
You have to be able to trust your compiler...
I barely trust Microsoft to not release malware that infects other companies products. Why the hell would invite them into my OS if I don't have to.
You are more than welcome to read the source code to the
.NET compilers right here https://github.com/dotnet/rosl... [github.com]
Both the C# and VB.NET compilers are there and fully open. (and this is where RedHat is going to get the compilers used alongside
.NET core from)
Microsoft finally embraces OSS and all you do is bitch.
All that is left is extend and extinguish.
I'm looking at Windows 10, and I'm not seeing professionalism. I'm seeing a braindead GUI that is a backwards step from Windows 7, all to capture a market (smart devices) that Microsoft has pretty much all but walked away from.
... crap. When they actually port over the WPF (windows presentation foundation) so you can actually make beautiful drag-and-drop GUI applications in Linux and Windows using Visual Studio.
Until they add GUI, there's no point. And they 99% likely know that already. Without GUI, userland Windows programs won't target also Linux. The benefit to Microsoft is mostly in their direction, and not Linux.