Billly Gates writes: Microsoft recently released Visual Studio 15.3 for Windows and Visual Studio 7.1 for Mac with .NET core 2.0. In addition to porting Microsoft Code and SQL Server to Linux, they have ported .NET. Redhat will bundle .NET in their software offerings instead of relying on Mono. .NET core is Microsoft's open-source .NET platform which is not based off Mono and available for Linux, Mac, and Windows here.

  • This has got to be the seventh sign.
    I think I will repent, while I still have a chance.

  • It's like MS haven't changed, instead of joining an existing project and improving it, they want to be in control.

    Old Microsoft, you haven't changed.

    Do not want

    • Re: Why NOT based on mono? (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      MS bought off Xamarin awhile ago. On Mac, the new Visual Studio is really the same previous Xamarin Studio with Visual Studio branding slapped on top. I wouldn't be surprised if they haven't done more or less the same with mono.

    • At least on fedora it seemed like anytime something used mono, mono itself wanted to pull in a bazillion dependencies for install. It looked bloated to me. Of course this was years ago, haven't seen mono in a long time. I guess this makes that project mostly obsolete.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by xfizik ( 3491039 )
        If you admittedly haven't seen mono in a long time... years ago, why do you bother commenting about it?

    • Re:Why NOT based on mono? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Kjella ( 173770 ) on Wednesday August 23, 2017 @06:17PM (#55072229) Homepage

      It's like MS haven't changed, instead of joining an existing project and improving it, they want to be in control. Old Microsoft, you haven't changed. Do not want

      Uhm, because Microsoft always had the canonical source code to ASP.NET and Mono was a shitty attempt to re-implement it as open source? All they had to do was open it up, and they have. Hate on Microsoft all you want but this complaint is just silly.

      • All they had to do was open it up, and they have.

        So where is the source code to .NET core 2.0? I seem to be having trouble finding it.

  • I got Red Hat Linux running at home. What does .NET brings to Linux that I couldn't do on my Windows PCS?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jmccue ( 834797 )

      What does .NET brings to Linux that I couldn't do on my Windows PCS?

      Really ? You get all the excitement of patching MS Software and lots of free and exciting utilities delivered right to your server without having ask or install yourself. Plus your server will be very happy to share these cool and fun utilities with others servers without manual intervention! What more can someone want ?

  • You have to be able to trust your compiler...

    I barely trust Microsoft to not release malware that infects other companies products. Why the hell would invite them into my OS if I don't have to.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jonwil ( 467024 )

      You are more than welcome to read the source code to the .NET compilers right here https://github.com/dotnet/rosl... [github.com]

      Both the C# and VB.NET compilers are there and fully open. (and this is where RedHat is going to get the compilers used alongside .NET core from)

  • Microsoft will secretly use this as another way to force Windows 10 on those who don't want it. Leave the office at night with RHEL running. Arrive at the office in the morning...Windows 10 is there to greet you.

  • ... crap. When they actually port over the WPF (windows presentation foundation) so you can actually make beautiful drag-and-drop GUI applications in Linux and Windows using Visual Studio.

    Until they add GUI, there's no point. And they 99% likely know that already. Without GUI, userland Windows programs won't target also Linux. The benefit to Microsoft is mostly in their direction, and not Linux.

