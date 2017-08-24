Samsung TV Owners Furious After Software Update Leaves Sets Unusable (theguardian.com) 223
Thousands of owners of high-end Samsung TVs have complained after a software update left their recently acquired $1,800 sets with blank, unusable screens. From a report: The Guardian has been contacted by a number of owners complaining that the TVs they bought -- in some cases just two weeks ago -- have been rendered useless by an upgrade sent out by Samsung a week ago. Others have been posting furious messages on the company's community boards complaining that their new TVs are no longer working. The company has told customers it is working to fix the problem but so far, seven days on, nothing has been forthcoming. The problem appears to affect the latest models as owners of older Samsung TVs are not reporting the issue. The report doesn't identify the models that have been affected. But we scanned the forums and found that at least UE49MU7070, UE49MU7070TXXU, and MU6409 models are affected.
"Smart" TVs are stupid. (Score:5, Insightful)
Even when they are working correctly.
Re:"Smart" TVs are stupid. (Score:5, Interesting)
Yes, and unambiguously so.
Personally, if for some reason I was forced to have a "smart" TV, I would be very certain to make sure it never gets connected to the internet.
There's also another relatively recent trend that plays into this: the idea that updates are always good and should be applied automatically. It was never the case that this was a safe practice. Updates need to be carefully evaluated before applying them.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
One problem with this is that a number of them refuse to let you "set up for the first time" without being given a network connection. And the fact that you can't ever undo an update is what makes it so dangerous to apply them, with a computer you have the option to reinstall, not so with a TV.
Re: (Score:3)
It sounds like these people don't know how to do computers right then, because their TVs are computers. From a hardware perspective, aren't they basically just low-end iMacs (with worse mobos but better screens)? They simply fucked up the software.
Re: (Score:2)
They simply fucked up the software.
Indeed. There are multiple levels of failure here. Obviously they failed to properly test the update on all their models. But they also failed to have a simple and easy "roll-back" to the previous version. There is no excuse for leaving their customers with no working TV for a week. For $1 they can include an extra 5GB of flash, so there is no reason to delete the old version until the new version is installed and working for a while.
Re: (Score:3)
That's when it gets returned. Not working because it isn't given a connection to slurp from, is just the same as not working due to a manufacturing defect.
Re:"Smart" TVs are stupid. (Score:5, Interesting)
I own a Samsung smart tv. At first I connected via wifi but then wanted a faster more reliable connection in my apartment sometimes ran a cable and switched to Ethernet. I realized that I wasn't using the smart tv functions so I ditched the Ethernet cable.
Wifi off Ethernet unplugged no big deal. Except I noticed random connections from an unknown MAC address to my wifi router during a router upgrade. So I watched it. It would connect for a day and then disconnect for weeks. I got curious and enables wifi on my tv again and guess the MAC address that was used. So even in it's wifi off but tv on state it would attempt to connect to wifi.
That's when I banned the MAC address on the router. No misc packets for you sneaky tv.
Personally I prefer using a roku and hardwiring it to the router. Easy to disconnect, faster speeds for streaming.
Re: (Score:3)
If I had to have a smart TV, probably the best matter of course would be having it have its own SSID and VLAN, with a connection going through a VPN so geolocation registers some other place, and so it can't find anything useful on the LAN it sits on.
Ironic that modern IoT devices have to be treated as hostile network entities in order to have decent security.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm guessing that all you did was deactivate the TV's wifi, or did you delete the wifi information and it still connected? That would be be pretty damned shady...
I'd have filtered the MAC as well. HELLS no... But even then it's possible it's looking for open APs.
Re: (Score:3)
You could just disable networking and not have your clock set. What do you need it for anyway?
Re: (Score:2)
For my last TV, the "Smart" TVs were priced far cheaper for the same quality/features than any dumb monitor I could find when on sale. I bought the "Smart" TV, and tried using it. Blew me away that in 2017 when I can pinch zoom, swipe words, etc., that I was stuck arrowing around with a remote to type anything in any of the apps. What the hell? "Smart"?
And once I realized that my TV was also going to start trying to show me ads while using some of the apps, it got disconnected and I picked up a che
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
So what happens if that smart tv has built in wifi, and connects to some neighbour's unprotected open access hotspot?
Re: (Score:3)
There's also another relatively recent trend that plays into this: the idea that updates are always good and should be applied automatically. It was never the case that this was a safe practice. Updates need to be carefully evaluated before applying them.
The problem is most people don't have the time/inclination/skill to evaluate updates. So the realistic possibilities for most end user devices are either updates get applied automatically or updates never get applied.
The former leads to stuff breaking from time to time, the latter leads to unpatched vulnerabilities, incompatibility with updated versions of online services etc.
Re: (Score:3)
It's not better than having a separate box, it's worse!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
In theory I agree and I told myself I would never buy a smart TV. But, I found the TCL Roku TV to enticing to pass up. I trust Roku to make good software much more than I trust most TV manufacturers.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Can you even buy a new TV that isn't "Smart"? Five years ago I bought my LED TV and to get to the range of features I wanted there weren't any dumb TVs. They all had some kind of networking involved.
We did use the apps a few times, but as soon as my game systems had the same features I unplugged the ethernet cable.
Re: (Score:2)
I bet you used to own a combo TV/VCR. Saved an input...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Which died first, the VCR or the TV? Did you learn anything from the experience?
Re: (Score:2)
Wasn't my experience with VCRs. They were built for _shit_ for the last 10+ years they existed.
Many compo units had one AV input, some had _none_.
An example of a unit bought the week before everybody abandoned tapes is an edge case.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
My TV has youtube support.
Oh wait, it doesn't anymore because youtube deccided to block the api and my tv didn't get an update for it. At least I got a free chromecast as compensation.
You're putting yourself at the mercy of third parties with your tv. If hulu and pandora decide to change their api and your manufacturer doesn't push an update, because it's more then a year old, then I'll see you back crying about how unfair it is.
Re: (Score:2)
You're putting yourself at the mercy of third parties with your tv. If hulu and pandora decide to change their api and your manufacturer doesn't push an update, because it's more then a year old, then I'll see you back crying about how unfair it is.
Yep, I just had to replace my otherwise fully functional BD player, because Hulu had changed their API, and Sony no longer provided updates for this model.
The really sucky thing is that a new shiny 4k BD player lacks a lot of functionality that the cheaper old one had, like analog audio/video out, storing authentication on USB (so when re-playing an already played BD, there's no delay while it contacts the mothership) and an information display. Heck, they've even skimped on the power cable, which can no lo
Re: (Score:2)
Missed opportunity to just buy a new Roku and not have to replace everything when just one component needs updated.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure the saving a port thing flies with any recent TVs.
Just how many HDMI ports do you need? Cable/Satellite, DVD/BD, and Roku/Chromecast/Amazon Stick/AppleTV, and...? I haven't seen a TV in a long while with fewer than three HDMI ports, with an additional DVI if you need it, and a suite of analog (Component, VGA, and RCA) ports.
And that's assuming you use the TV's audio. If you have a modern receiver, you'll probably plug everything into the receiver instead, which usually has far more than th
Re: (Score:2)
Depends on the TV.
Downstairs, 2 is enough. It's a dumb TV and I run a Roku stick and a Raspberry Pi to it.
Upstairs, I have an Xbox One, PS4, and a Switch. If not for the fact that it was a smart TV I'd have to remove a device or use one of the consoles for Netflix/Youtube/etc (which wouldn't be the end of the world but small devices like a Roku or a player built into the TV are way more power efficient).
Monitor (Score:2, Funny)
I put together a panel to monitor the situation, we recommend you screen all updates before applying.
Re: (Score:2)
Funny, subtle, sneaky. Well played.
Re: (Score:2)
Can we please get more of these posts instead of the stupid "APPS!" crap?
Thank you.
That sucks... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Presumably they worked when purchased so they paid 1800 for a TV that Samsung converted to a paperweight. I have to wonder, don't they test these updates on real sets?
Re: (Score:2)
It doesn't seem clear from TFA whether this affects all TVs of a given model or whether it is a relatively rare issue that is being blown out of proportion.
Re: (Score:3)
whether it is a relatively rare issue that is being blown out of proportion.
I'm not so sure about "blown out of proportion", even if it is rare. It serves to highlight the risk and folly of buying a "smart" TV -- or, for that matter, any expensive thing that includes a computer you have little control over, that depends on third-party services, and that and that you don't intend to replace very often (I'm looking at you, automobiles).
Why? Just why? (Score:5, Insightful)
I like my electronic toys. Have a lot of fun playing with them, but why all this integration? Why have televisions, something that should be nothing but a passive interface for signals to be made visible with, get turned into weird hybrids that have operating systems, computer parts, and memory?
Is it a matter of people not understanding what they're getting anymore? Is it a matter of perceived value? Oh, my TV is three hundred dollars more expensive than yours! That must mean it's better. Somehow.
Re:Why? Just why? (Score:5, Funny)
To vertically integrate parallel consumer content streams to enhance end user metric marketability.
Re:Why? Just why? (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
To vertically integrate parallel consumer content streams to enhance end user metric marketability.
Do you have a program that assembles random words into a sentence?
Re: (Score:3)
Do you have a program that assembles random words into a sentence?
I hope not...that's the last marketable skill people with MBA's have. If we automate it, imagine the horror when those people disperse into the rest of society.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Found the PHB. What do I win?
Re: (Score:2)
I thought that was Wally trying to baffle the PHB and CEO with bullshit.
Re: (Score:2)
Gotta love the buzzwords. So much fancy talk, so very little meaning, like shoe polish on a dried turd.
Re: (Score:3)
Oh, my TV is three hundred dollars more expensive than yours! That must mean it's better. Somehow.
It's astounding how many people engage in this reasoning. Pretty much the entirety of business history has amply shown that more expensive does not automatically mean better, and sometimes means worse.
It is impossible to judge quality by the price tag.
Re: (Score:2)
You get what you pay for...at best and only if you do you due diligence every single time. There are basically no 'quality' brands left, that's all been monetized.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, my TV is three hundred dollars more expensive than yours! That must mean it's better. Somehow.
It's astounding how many people engage in this reasoning. Pretty much the entirety of business history has amply shown that more expensive does not automatically mean better, and sometimes means worse.
It is impossible to judge quality by the price tag.
Apple has over 200 billion reasons to judge quality by the price tag. Just exactly how many more do you require?
Re: (Score:2)
I like my electronic toys. Have a lot of fun playing with them, but why all this integration? Why have televisions, something that should be nothing but a passive interface for signals to be made visible with, get turned into weird hybrids that have operating systems, computer parts, and memory?
Is it a matter of people not understanding what they're getting anymore? Is it a matter of perceived value? Oh, my TV is three hundred dollars more expensive than yours! That must mean it's better. Somehow.
I learned long ago you should just stop fucking asking why.
Trust me on this. If you do start asking, you stand a very high risk of frying your common sense circuit.
Re: (Score:3)
So, do you limit those signals to baseband video (e.g. HDMI)? Because those are called monitors, not TVs. Or do you include OTA DTV signals? If you include DTV signals, why would you exclude digital signals received via WiFi or Ethernet?I suspect that more people stream content than get it OTA.
Oh, and TVs have had "operating systems, computer parts, and memory" ever since the switch to DTV,
Re: (Score:2)
If TV-sized monitors were more common, they would be cheaper. Given the relatively low price of an external tuner, and the growing number of people who don't need a tuner at all, it would probably be better for almost everyone for the majority of displays to not include a tuner. For many people it's just an annoying, static and noise-filled input that they occasionally hit accidentally.
Re: (Score:2)
just an annoying, static and noise-filled input
Where were you when ATSC was rolled out a decade or so ago?
Re: (Score:2)
Where were you when ATSC was rolled out a decade or so ago?
I already owned a TV with a classic tuner, and it's still in there. Actually, I have two of 'em, a 52" 1080p and a 20" EDTV, both Sharp AQUOS. Only the bigger one deserves the name, though.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I know we're all nerds here, but most of the market doesn't like having multiple devices & wires to configure. Given a choice between a TV that "has Netflix on it," versus attaching and configuring a separate Roku, AppleTV, or Chrome-ish stick, the vast majority of consumers will plug the TV into power, connect to their WiFi, and be much happier than if they'd had to deal with yet another box with yet another remote and more wires.
Offering (and choosing to purchase) the integrated model is a rational c
Only to a certain extent (Score:2)
Offering (and choosing to purchase) the integrated model is a rational choice. *Not* offering a plain dumb screen option is annoying to us nerds, but we're kind of a purchasing minority for this stuff./
I get that product convergence is a thing and that it can be useful when it happens well. Maybe it's this time we're living through. I don't remember what it was like when VCRs were first coming out, if there were similar difficulties with their connecting to televisions. I can remember the need to switch to channel 3 before you could watch a tape and flipping the selector box for Ataris before you could play. However, those became a thing. People learned how to make it work in short order. It wasn't wrapped up in this pseudo-mystical "only the nerds" can make it work bullshit I continually see being spouted.
Was it decided that the public couldn't be counted on to learn to work the TV? Or was it the Boomers again with their constant whine about the pace of life?
Learn. Unlearn. Relearn.
Re: (Score:2)
The same could be said about systemd.
Re: (Score:2)
A lack of other features. At the core of it, there's almost no functional difference for the casual consumer between a Samsung 60" 4K TV and an LG, Sony or (fill in manufacturer here) 60" 4K TV. There are styling differences and a few other differences that most non-videophiles don't care about all that much, and a few things like HDR that only click for people when they see it for themselves, but for the most part a TV is a TV these days. Pick the size and 1080p or 4K, pick the cheapest price and off yo
Re: (Score:2)
...Why have televisions, something that should be nothing but a passive interface for signals to be made visible with, get turned into weird hybrids that have operating systems, computer parts, and memory?...
Because more people than not want a nice flat screen they can hang on the wall and not have any other boxes to deal with. So the sceen now has to be "smart." Obviously, Samsung's screen are not smart enough. Or too smart. I haven't decided yet.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Because th
Smart TV done Stupid (Score:4, Insightful)
The "right" way to do it (if it must be done) is to have an internal HDMI connection to which you connect an android stick, or whatever, for televisions which have the smart TV option. There is no need to even use a real HDMI port, you can use something much cheaper like a simple header connector. And then hide that behind a trap door, or at least make it easy to get far enough into the case to replace it. I know you save a few pence per TV set by putting it all on one PCB, but odds are good that they're going to have to take back these sets and reflash them at service centers via JTAG or similar because they didn't take that route.
Re: (Score:2)
Great idea. Only thing I'd change is to have an internal HDMI connector (since it's already a standard and HDMI ports are cheap) along with an internal USB port for power, or if you just want to stick a USB drive full of stuff in the back of your TV instead. I'd also require the HDMI port to have CEC so you can control the stick with your TV remote.
And this is exactly why (Score:3)
Firewall? (Score:2)
Maybe Samsung will fix this (Score:2)
before the hordes of class action lawyers descend like a plague on them.
Maybe people will become more educated. A large screen panel should be more like a monitor, and less like an internet connected media device.
I wonder if the solution Samsung will come up with is a thumb drive with a new system image.
Because if the existing devices are truly bricked, that's about the only way (short of device replacement) that is going to solve this.
Well (Score:4, Funny)
All is not lost (Score:2)
Relax. You may have lost your Kardashian drip feed, but the CIA can still see you.
Where to get a "dumb" TV (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I use a projector and it doesn't have "smart" features.
Re: (Score:2)
My TV's dumb, but it's a 32", and at least 3 years old. I wonder if even the small sets will be "smart" when I'm ready for my next one.
Re: (Score:2)
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c... [bhphotovideo.com] ?
Oh, this can't be good... (Score:2)
2 weeks ago? Take it back (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I used to have a special T-shirt I called my "watching other people work" shirt.
It's also useful for watching other people "just" hump their giant TVs back to the box store way out at the box store urban fringe.
Of course, those who deliberately situate themselves smack dab in the middle of boxurbia have nothing else planned for Saturday in any case. For this class of people, random "undo" errands are app
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If they're way outside of that box store fringe, what's the chance that they even hooked their TV up to their home network?
I have an Amazon Fire TV Stick, not a "smart TV", but I live where you can get neither cable nor DSL. My ISP is a WISP which charges me $99/mo for a 6/1 connection capped at 90GB/mo which they relay in across the mountaintops because only AT&T has fiber into my whole county.
I can still watch Netflix, Amazon &c on this connection, so I'd say probably plenty of people fit that description.
Useless (Score:2)
I bought a cheap Samsung TV after our old plasma died, as a stop-gap until the OLEDs have been out for a couple of years (and have the bugs worked out of them.)
Not impressed at all with the functionality of the built-in apps, nor the firmware upgrades. The extent of the release notes are always "Fix minor issues and enhance the performance of your TV" along with removing Twitter or some other app I wouldn't use on a TV anyways.
Customers should not be worried. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Which you can get by connecting a very cheap device to the internet and to the TV. A device made by people who actually understand security.
That's where the iPhone app comes into play.
Re: (Score:2)
But a nice Roku is still relatively cheap next to replacing your TV every time an API is deprecated.
Re: (Score:2)
There has been one smart TV which has been implemented well. It is called an iMac.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course the downside is that even with updates, the hardware eventually goes out of date, probably faster than the display does. The best solution would be some
Re: (Score:2)
Why would you need a card? What function does the device need that can't be done over displayport or HDMI? The standard already exists.
How many expansion slots does your newer PC have? 15% of the number available in 486 days? Modern expansion ports are great for many things you used to need a bus for.
Re: (Score:2)
I tried using a Universal remote once. People in alpha centauri were not amused to be muted.
Re: (Score:2)
1. you've never heard of a universal remote?
I have. Have you ever tried to get someone who isn't a nerd to set one up? Even Logitech Harmony is beyond the ability of most intelligent but non-technical people. Also, by the time you've added an external streaming box and a Harmony, you've eaten most of your cost savings versus the smart TV.
2. is clutter all that important in the grand scheme of things? does it actually interfere with the experience?
Yes. Not everyone is content with a living room that looks like a dorm room or a scene out of
/r/cablegore. The idea of a single TV that can be wall mounted with nothing but power running to it is attractive to
Re: (Score:2)
I think the situation is slowly improving overall, but it still sucks.
Re: (Score:2)
I use a cheap learning remote that supports 6 devices (under $30). Used to be a Sony, now currently RCA. And you get to choose which buttons are implemented. Would be great if this idea could be expanded just enough to include a MicroSD for sharing remote codes instead of the clunky mess that is the Harmony. The Harmony appears to be objectively more complicated to use than separate remotes for the less technologically inclined.
Re: (Score:2)
And I have never seen a set that passes remote events out HDMI to a connected device that actually listens to them.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And yet PCMCIA and ExpressCard are gone in favor of Thunderbolt and USB 3. HDMI already supports powering small devices (MHL) and CEC (which could eliminate having a separate IR receiver if mounting devices behind the TV). I think things are already going in the right direction. The next step would be a good addition to the VESA mounting holes for mounting STB type devices.
Re: (Score:2)
And even if you do want to use internet services, don't let the TV be the one doing it. Get a cheap computer to do it instead, and feed the video from it to the TV.
Re: (Score:2)
What if the fucking thing connects to the Internet anyway, without telling you and without your knowledge? Oh, you're blocking everything on your router, are you? What about all your neighbours? Your smart TV could connect through their open wi-fi.
Re: (Score:2)
What about all your neighbours? Your smart TV could connect through their open wi-fi.
Unless your smart TV has an Xfinity account, it's unlikely to find an open AP.
Re: (Score:2)
Set a password on your wifi. Don't enter the password in the TV.
In case of insecure neighbors, it might be tinfoil TV hat time.
Re: (Score:2)
Worst case, give the TV a generic SSID to connect to, which leads to a separate VLAN that gets proxied out somewhere well away from your physical location.
Re: (Score:2)
I haven't seen a smart device that will initially connect to unsecured WiFi without user confirmation. If you're aware of a specific make & model that does so, please share. Otherwise, you're kind of FUDing...
You can always head it off preemptively if you really must. Configure a static MAC->IP mapping for the TV, block all outbound access for that IP at the router, then associate the TV to your WiFi. It's connected and yet also cut off from the world.
Re: (Score:2)
Sony? WTF? Why? Trinitron tubes are long long gone, Sony now uses Samsung panels in the TVs, if you're lucky.
If you're buying a video camera, maybe Sony. For any other hardware, just no. They still haven't gone to jail for shipping millions of virus infected CDs/DVDs!
Re: (Score:2)
Until these companies get a huge financial penalty for doing this they won't care.
Any amount you think you had to define "huge" is still a fucking joke. Try again.
Nope. They're still laughing. Try again.
Re: (Score:2)
It's probably more like Samsung being too damn cheap to provide updates to "Smart" TV's that are more than 12 months old.
So, yeah... your TV isn't crashing right now, but it's probably full of security holes and will probably become part of an IoT botnet someday.