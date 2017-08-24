Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Elon Musk Rolled Out Autopilot Despite Engineers' Safety Concerns, Says Report (theverge.com) 104

Posted by BeauHD from the safety-concerns dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: When Elon Musk announced last fall that all of Tesla's cars would be capable of "full autonomy," engineers who were working on the suite of self-driving features, known as Autopilot, did not believe the system was ready to safely control a car, according to the Wall Street Journal. The WSJ report sheds more light on the tension that exists between the Autopilot team and Musk. CNN previously reported in July that Musk "brushed aside certain concerns as negligible compared to Autopilot's overall lifesaving potential," and that employees who worked on Autopilot "struggled" to make the same reconciliation.

A major cause of this conflict has apparently been the way Musk chose to market Autopilot. The decision to refer to Autopilot as a "full self-driving" solution -- language that makes multiple appearances on the company's website, especially during the process of ordering a car -- was the spark for multiple departures, including Sterling Anderson, who was in charge of the Autopilot team during last year's announcement. Anderson left the company two months later, and was hit with a lawsuit from Tesla that alleged breach of contract, employee poaching, and theft of data related to Autopilot, though the suit was eventually settled. A year before that, a lead engineer warned the company that Autopilot wasn't ready to be released shortly before the original rollout. Evan Nakano, the senior system design and architecture engineer at the time, wrote that development of Autopilot was based on "reckless decision making that has potentially put customer lives at risk," according to documents obtained by the WSJ.

  • Denials notwithstanding, a deep neural net is just a fancy rule-based expert system. The rules are in the form IF A THEN B where A is a pattern and B is a category or label. It's GOFAI redux. Deep nets suffer from the same problem as all rule based expert systems: they are brittle. Given a situation for which there is no rule, they fail catastrophically.

    Full driving autonomy will not happen until AGI gets here. Unfortunately for Musk, nobody knows how to do that.

    • Your mom is just a fancy rule-based expert system.
    • It won't matter because AGI will mark the extinction of humans.

    • Neural Nets are very specifically NOT rule based. They are trained.
      GOFAI was pretty much a phrase invented to label stuff that IS NOT the neural net approach.
      Autonomous vehicles do not need AGI. It's very much a single domain system. You don't need your autonomous car to be able to diagnose diseases for example.

      • What if there are two people on different parts of the road in front of the car, and swerving to avoid one will mean hitting the other? The car needs to be able to diagnose which of the two people has a terminal disease, in order to select to hit that one.

  • The current hardware doesn't have side facing cameras (or lidar or radar) on the front sides of the car. There are cameras in the side front fenders (in the logo) but they are looking backwards. They need to have side cameras close to the front of the car and high up as possible because before proceeding onwards from a Stop sign you need to see what's coming at you from the left or right side. The camera mounted in the middle post of the windows doesn't have an adequate view.

    • There are side facing cameras in the B Pillars. This is only a few inches further back than where a human driver's eyes are, and approximately the same height.

    by Trogre ( 513942 )

    Can you please focus on making your electric cars and the batteries that run them better and more affordable instead of getting sidetracked with these bullshit features that nobody wants?

    Thank you,
    Everyone

    • Nobody wants self-driving cars?
      • Motorcycle riders don't given they miss motorcycles at a rate 10 times higher than cars or pedestrians...

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        Self driving with zero wireless inputs thank you very much and add in a system verify feature at startup, to ensure no hacking. So multiple systems, rather than an all in one hackathon special, that take you pick of three letter agencies, can hack to drive you straight off a cliff, or into a train or on the other side of the road towards a semi that is also accelerating because it has been hacked to kill you. So self driving, not remote, who the fucks wants to get into a remote controlled vehicle. The Tesla

    • The guys who program the self driving features are probably different from the guys who are working in materials science trying to improve the batteries. You might be able to move funds from one department to the other, but my guess is that Tesla already has the best minds in the right places, and they would hit diminishing returns trying to bring in fresh blood. Not that there isn't more talent out there, but that Tesla already has as much talent as it can support efficiently. Hiring more now would lead to

    • Can you please focus on making your electric cars and the batteries that run them better and more affordable instead of getting sidetracked with these bullshit features that nobody wants?

      Actually, I think everybody wants the stuff the pied piper is attempting to sell (I'd love to have all that stuff he keeps dreaming up), he just doesn't have it at a price anybody can really afford. I cannot afford a Tesla, even the stripped down model myself.

      Of course, Musk's issue is that a Tesla is way too expensive BECAUSE of all this wiz-bang cool stuff he keep stuffing in them, and THAT is why Tesla will continue to struggle as a company until this kind of madness stops.

      Take an example from history.

      • Of course, Musk's issue is that a Tesla is way too expensive BECAUSE of all this wiz-bang cool stuff he keep stuffing in them, and THAT is why Tesla will continue to struggle as a company until this kind of madness stops.

        That is a valid point, but the other side is that the cars are going to be very expensive regardless simply because of the batteries, and that wiz-bang stuff is helpful in getting the target market to part with their $$$$ by further distinguishing the product.

        • Perhaps, but Musk is playing a loosing hand on this then... With Oil and Natural Gas prices at bargain basement prices and no real upside in sight, who can afford an EV anyway? The ROI on the investment just isn't there now.

          For me (with a 15 min commute one way) an EV would be great, but there is zero chance I'm going to get one anytime soon. I simply cannot afford the extra expense of the purchase when even if I had free electricity to charge it with the cost savings on fuel wouldn't make up the differen

          • I pretty much agree with you on the ROI thing. That's why Musk was brilliant to sell a high end vehicle where ROI wasn't a fatal concern for the customer. I'd also love to have an EV, it would be a blast to drive, but the ROI is fatal to my buying decision as well, as are my travel needs. Not only that, but I'd have to clean out my garage to park it by a charger and that's a showstopper right there.

    • Nobody wants? I can't wait!

      I suppose you imagine no one wanted cruise control either.

  • That the fountain of BS that is Elon Musk allegedly put personal profit ahead of people's lives?

    It seems incredible to me that any engineer who values their career would do any work for him in any shape or form.

    I've heard him described as "a latter day Edison".

    Unfortunately, Musk knows as much about engineering as Sonny Bono did about downhill skiing.

    I think he's a naturally slothful person, sluggish and indolent, a dawdling flaneur, content to waste his life spread eagled on pillows forever indulg

      by Anonymous Coward

      At least he's willing to push the envelope and move a stagnant industry forward.

  • You know, a country with money's a little like a mule with a spinning wheel. No one knows how he got it and danged if it knows how to use it.

    Heh-heh, mule.

    The name's Musk, Elon Musk. And I come before you good people tonight with an idea. Probably the greatest... Aw, it's not for you. It's more of a China idea.

    Now, wait just a minute. We're twice as smart as the people of China. Just tell us your idea and we'll give you subsidies for it.

    All right. I'll tell you what I'll do. I'll show you my idea. I give yo

    by RhettLivingston ( 544140 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @07:02PM (#55079097)

    I've been in engineering organizations releasing new products that had life saving or threatening potential. It is always an agonizing, scary hard call as to when you've passed the threshold of risk.

    There is a bell curve with a peak. You rarely hit the peak. If you make the call too late, you cost the lives of those you might have saved - too soon, you cost lives of those who might have saved themselves.

    Even if you hit the peak perfectly, you'll always be able to truthfully argue that some people are being saved who would have died and some are dying who would have lived. The peak is a point of balance between the two - not a perfect elimination.

    I can remember many times hating my bosses when they released a product that I didn't feel was ready. As an engineer, I have to be over-focused on the problems and stand no chance of seeing when I am perfectly perched on that probability peak. They had to pry the projects from my hands to get them out the door. I actually begged in tears once. But, in retrospect, I can't think of any case where my bosses weren't right in releasing the product that I was concerned about releasing.

    What we need to force progress is for attorneys to get smart and start figuring out how to file more effective suits for lack of progress toward autonomy. How many are dying today because we don't have it? We need to focus hard on that.

  • licensed engineers may be need for autodrive software or something like it.
    The FAA does code audits on autopilot software.

  • This is a prime example of what I'm talking about when I say so-called 'self driving cars' are being rushed to market.
    NONE of them are really ready and won't be for quite some time -- if ever.
    Meanwhile people really don't want them anyway. [cnbc.com]
    • Cherry pick data much?

      "However, just over 70 percent would ride in a car that was partially autonomous. Gartner defined partially autonomous vehicles as those that could drive autonomously, but allow a driver to retake control of the car if needed."

      That describes the Tesla Autopilot.

  • Electric cars cool, self-driving cars bad.

    If Musk really wants to "save the planet", drop the self-driving crap already. It makes the car more expensive so less people can afford one, meaning they keep their old polluting car or even buy a brand new polluting car.

