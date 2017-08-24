Elon Musk Rolled Out Autopilot Despite Engineers' Safety Concerns, Says Report (theverge.com) 104
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: When Elon Musk announced last fall that all of Tesla's cars would be capable of "full autonomy," engineers who were working on the suite of self-driving features, known as Autopilot, did not believe the system was ready to safely control a car, according to the Wall Street Journal. The WSJ report sheds more light on the tension that exists between the Autopilot team and Musk. CNN previously reported in July that Musk "brushed aside certain concerns as negligible compared to Autopilot's overall lifesaving potential," and that employees who worked on Autopilot "struggled" to make the same reconciliation.
A major cause of this conflict has apparently been the way Musk chose to market Autopilot. The decision to refer to Autopilot as a "full self-driving" solution -- language that makes multiple appearances on the company's website, especially during the process of ordering a car -- was the spark for multiple departures, including Sterling Anderson, who was in charge of the Autopilot team during last year's announcement. Anderson left the company two months later, and was hit with a lawsuit from Tesla that alleged breach of contract, employee poaching, and theft of data related to Autopilot, though the suit was eventually settled. A year before that, a lead engineer warned the company that Autopilot wasn't ready to be released shortly before the original rollout. Evan Nakano, the senior system design and architecture engineer at the time, wrote that development of Autopilot was based on "reckless decision making that has potentially put customer lives at risk," according to documents obtained by the WSJ.
Engineer behavior outside of competence is indistinguishable from MBA behavior.
But the engineers are supposed to know better. The MBAs are _trained_ that 'competence is irrelevant' they can manage anything.
This is MBA behavior, not engineer behavior.
That's funny, because when I read this the first thing I thought was that he sounded like one of the new-school engineers. You know, the ones with the motto "move fast and break things".
No competent engineer, new or old, has ever uttered those words or advocated what they represent. Such a motto only works when you're involved in shit that doesn't really matter. In other words, it's perfect for Facebook, or a small Google team working on a new project that will be abandoned as soon as it's acquired a few loyal users, or a Silicon Valley startup no one's heard of writing an app that no one cares about.
No competent engineer, new or old, has ever uttered those words or advocated what they represent.
I completely agree. However, it's a sentiment that I hear quite commonly these days, usually from people in software engineering positions who are in their 20s.
'Engineer' is not just a job title.
Absolutely right, but I was talking specifically about people holding software engineering positions.
"Move fast and break things" started as the engineering motto at Facebook (thanks, Zuck). Unfortunately, there's a whole bunch of people who still think that sounds great.
anyone who's tried to execute a change or deliver an outcome will always find one or two dissenting voices in any organisation of scale.
Absolutely true. And it's equally true that it's foolish to not take those dissenting opinions very seriously (even if, after careful consideration, they don't change your plans).
In any organization, there is a strong "rah-rah" tendency, and people tend to suppress their own doubts. Nobody wants to be a wet blanket or potentially risk their career by not seeming to be a "team player". So the voices of those who point out problems need to be listened to much more carefully than the voices of those who say "e
Aside from that, I think Musk is guilty of misrepresenting safety numbers. He repeatedly stated cars on autopilot were safer than cars without, even stated a number, but used apples and oranges data to do that comparison, with no normalization of the non-Tesla data to make in comparable. I t
.. this feels like lawyers trying to put the screws on Telsa for not shipping a product that prevents people ending themselves through idiocy.
Why should Tesla be treated different than any other company that must prevent idiots from killing or injuring themselves with their products? In Tesla's case, one could argue Musk was encouraging them to take risks based on his early descriptions of its capabilities.
Ah yes, but marketing is reality to a lawyer looking for a payday. You cannot SELL something with color glossy printed materials if what you are actually getting isn't as described in said color glossy materials.
You can bet that the lawyers will have their way with Tesla should the "autopilot" thing turn out to have faults (or even limitations) that might kill you and these are not plainly disclosed in the advertisements. You can also bet that Tesla will now require signatures (in blood) that indemnify t
Deep neural nets will never give us full autonomy
Denials notwithstanding, a deep neural net is just a fancy rule-based expert system. The rules are in the form IF A THEN B where A is a pattern and B is a category or label. It's GOFAI redux. Deep nets suffer from the same problem as all rule based expert systems: they are brittle. Given a situation for which there is no rule, they fail catastrophically.
Full driving autonomy will not happen until AGI gets here. Unfortunately for Musk, nobody knows how to do that.
Really, who isn't?
I can come up with a few examples that I STRONGLY suspect don't meet that standard... Mostly they drive cars around here, but some of them are in public office...
We are amazingly great in new situations. In fact, most of the patterns we experience on a daily basis are encountered for the first time. We know how to generalize.
We know how to generalize.
Hmmm... Ain't that the truth...
artificial deep neural nets know how to generalize too. What's your point?
Actually that's false when it comes to new *dangerous* situations. Research has shown that most people's minds take them to what they know when their lives are on the line, even if it runs counter to survival.
Human's aren't that great in situation's for which they don't have experience either...
Like pluralizing thing's?
Re: (Score:3)
Neural Nets are very specifically NOT rule based. They are trained.
GOFAI was pretty much a phrase invented to label stuff that IS NOT the neural net approach.
Autonomous vehicles do not need AGI. It's very much a single domain system. You don't need your autonomous car to be able to diagnose diseases for example.
What if there are two people on different parts of the road in front of the car, and swerving to avoid one will mean hitting the other? The car needs to be able to diagnose which of the two people has a terminal disease, in order to select to hit that one.
Full autonomy would be unsafe
The current hardware doesn't have side facing cameras (or lidar or radar) on the front sides of the car. There are cameras in the side front fenders (in the logo) but they are looking backwards. They need to have side cameras close to the front of the car and high up as possible because before proceeding onwards from a Stop sign you need to see what's coming at you from the left or right side. The camera mounted in the middle post of the windows doesn't have an adequate view.
There are side facing cameras in the B Pillars. This is only a few inches further back than where a human driver's eyes are, and approximately the same height.
Evidence?
Re: (Score:2)
Self driving with zero wireless inputs thank you very much and add in a system verify feature at startup, to ensure no hacking. So multiple systems, rather than an all in one hackathon special, that take you pick of three letter agencies, can hack to drive you straight off a cliff, or into a train or on the other side of the road towards a semi that is also accelerating because it has been hacked to kill you. So self driving, not remote, who the fucks wants to get into a remote controlled vehicle. The Tesla
Can you please focus on making your electric cars and the batteries that run them better and more affordable instead of getting sidetracked with these bullshit features that nobody wants?
Actually, I think everybody wants the stuff the pied piper is attempting to sell (I'd love to have all that stuff he keeps dreaming up), he just doesn't have it at a price anybody can really afford. I cannot afford a Tesla, even the stripped down model myself.
Of course, Musk's issue is that a Tesla is way too expensive BECAUSE of all this wiz-bang cool stuff he keep stuffing in them, and THAT is why Tesla will continue to struggle as a company until this kind of madness stops.
Take an example from history.
Of course, Musk's issue is that a Tesla is way too expensive BECAUSE of all this wiz-bang cool stuff he keep stuffing in them, and THAT is why Tesla will continue to struggle as a company until this kind of madness stops.
That is a valid point, but the other side is that the cars are going to be very expensive regardless simply because of the batteries, and that wiz-bang stuff is helpful in getting the target market to part with their $$$$ by further distinguishing the product.
Perhaps, but Musk is playing a loosing hand on this then... With Oil and Natural Gas prices at bargain basement prices and no real upside in sight, who can afford an EV anyway? The ROI on the investment just isn't there now.
For me (with a 15 min commute one way) an EV would be great, but there is zero chance I'm going to get one anytime soon. I simply cannot afford the extra expense of the purchase when even if I had free electricity to charge it with the cost savings on fuel wouldn't make up the differen
Nobody wants? I can't wait!
I suppose you imagine no one wanted cruise control either.
That the fountain of BS that is Elon Musk allegedly put personal profit ahead of people's lives?
It seems incredible to me that any engineer who values their career would do any work for him in any shape or form.
I've heard him described as "a latter day Edison".
Unfortunately, Musk knows as much about engineering as Sonny Bono did about downhill skiing.
I think he's a naturally slothful person, sluggish and indolent, a dawdling flaneur, content to waste his life spread eagled on pillows forever indulg
At least he's willing to push the envelope and move a stagnant industry forward.
You assume Musk's motives are about selling cars... I'm not so sure that's true.
I actually think that Musk's driving force is more about PR than running any of his business ventures the most productive way possible. I suspect that he craves the attention that comes from having that flashy idea, and the money that comes from the starry eyed investors who flock to his door to "invest" in them. I don't think he's a snake oil salesman, only that he's not opposed to throwing plausible ideas up on the wall and
IF the color glossy sales literature leads you to believe that the thing you are buying is capable of safely driving itself and the company doesn't go out of it's way to dispel such misconceptions, one could imply that the company either advertised falsely and/or produced a product that wasn't safe.
Change products for a second... Let's say you market a drug to treat some sickness. You clearly say it CURES the illness in your advertisements, and in most cases that's true. But in a small percentage of cases
Someone always has to make the tough call
I've been in engineering organizations releasing new products that had life saving or threatening potential. It is always an agonizing, scary hard call as to when you've passed the threshold of risk.
There is a bell curve with a peak. You rarely hit the peak. If you make the call too late, you cost the lives of those you might have saved - too soon, you cost lives of those who might have saved themselves.
Even if you hit the peak perfectly, you'll always be able to truthfully argue that some people are being saved who would have died and some are dying who would have lived. The peak is a point of balance between the two - not a perfect elimination.
I can remember many times hating my bosses when they released a product that I didn't feel was ready. As an engineer, I have to be over-focused on the problems and stand no chance of seeing when I am perfectly perched on that probability peak. They had to pry the projects from my hands to get them out the door. I actually begged in tears once. But, in retrospect, I can't think of any case where my bosses weren't right in releasing the product that I was concerned about releasing.
What we need to force progress is for attorneys to get smart and start figuring out how to file more effective suits for lack of progress toward autonomy. How many are dying today because we don't have it? We need to focus hard on that.
licensed engineers may be need for autodrive softw
licensed engineers may be need for autodrive software or something like it.
The FAA does code audits on autopilot software.
Rush to market
NONE of them are really ready and won't be for quite some time -- if ever.
Meanwhile people really don't want them anyway. [cnbc.com]
"However, just over 70 percent would ride in a car that was partially autonomous. Gartner defined partially autonomous vehicles as those that could drive autonomously, but allow a driver to retake control of the car if needed."
That describes the Tesla Autopilot.
Contradictory
Electric cars cool, self-driving cars bad.
If Musk really wants to "save the planet", drop the self-driving crap already. It makes the car more expensive so less people can afford one, meaning they keep their old polluting car or even buy a brand new polluting car.
Its just like plane autopilot.
Elon, you are off the hook.
If it doesn't autonomously pilot the vehicle, it's not autopilot and should not be called such.
And autopilot for planes is far, far, far more advanced, capable, robust, and reliable than the shit Elon is selling. The people using it are explicitly trained on what it can and can't do. People buying Teslas only get the marketing speak shoved in their face.
If it doesn't autonomously pilot the vehicle, it's not autopilot and should not be called such.
And autopilot for planes is far, far, far more advanced, capable, robust, and reliable than the shit Elon is selling. The people using it are explicitly trained on what it can and can't do. People buying Teslas only get the marketing speak shoved in their face.
When any autopilot specifically informs a human driver to put their hands on the wheel and pay attention, and the fucking idiot behind the wheel ignores that, I'd say it's pretty damn obvious who and what is at fault.
Airline pilots are intelligent and highly trained individuals. That is why they are not found on every street corner, and are worth more than a dime a dozen. The main mistake Elon made was assuming that the average driver wasn't a fucking idiot.
Not surprised
It's a lot simpler than that:
This article is bullshit.
Sorry to be so blunt, but it's journalistic malpractice. The author is confusing Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) with Full Self-Driving (FSD). To be clear:
* Some safety features related to autopilot, such as automatic braking and the like, are available to everyone for free.
* EAP is an optional add-on available today ($5k on the Model 3 if purchased at the time of buying the vehicle, $6k as an over-the-air upgrade) which provides lane-following (requires hands on the wheel and driver attention) and driverless summon features (very low speed, "back out of / into a tight space / drive down the parking lot" stuff without a driver in the car). More to the point, there are two entirely different versions that have existed over the year. AP 1.0 was used on earlier vehicles, based on software and hardware from Mobile Eye. Tesla and Mobile Eye split in a contract dispute. Mobile Eye claims that Tesla wasn't using their hardware right. Tesla says that Mobile Eye found out that Tesla was working on an in-house Autopilot system and demanded that they stop as a precondition to get to continue to use their hardware. Mobile Eye says they knew about Tesla's internal work but didn't feel threatened by it. Regardless, Tesla was forced to switch to their internal version, AP 2.0, which was a step backward. AP 2 is just now catching up to the features of AP1.
* FSD is Tesla's current goal, where the vehicle can drive itself without you having to have your hands on the wheel or paying constant attention. You cannot use FSD, even if you buy it. It costs $3k on the Model 3 ($4k as an over-the-air upgrade later). The article is talking about FSD being rolled out before engineers think it's ready. To reiterate: you can only buy FSD right now, you can't use it until it's ready. Tesla apparently tried to clarify this for the author:
The author apparently nonetheless still failed to understand what that means. You Cannot Use FSD. Period. If engineers are complaining about FSD being rolled out too soon, they're complaining about Tesla selling something that its drivers aren't going to be able to use for too long of a period of time. And you know what, I fully agree with the engineers in that regard - I think it's wrong of Tesla to sell something that there's a big question as to whether they'll be able to get it working reliably enough or pass the serious regulatory barriers in its way.
But if engineers are complaining about FSD, then it's not complaints about EAP. Because the two are very distinct things. EAP isn't perfect, don't get me wrong - and the 1.0 / 2.0 switch was a big setback (they still don't use all of the cameras on the vehicle). But it also pesters drivers enough if they show signs of not paying attention to the road (e.g. not holding onto the wheel) in order to overcome its imperfections (the level of pestering was significantly increased after AP1's fatal accident, in which the driver was apparently watching movies during most of his trip).
They implied that Tesla is currently having people drive something that its engineers deem unsafe. This is simply not the case at all. If the engineers were complaining about selling FSD, they're not complaining about anything that consumers are actually driving.
Everyone who buys FSD does so on their assessment of how likely they think it is that Tesla will actually deliver. There is zero confusion among anyone who buys it about the fact that they can't use it right away; the option always includes the "you
Airline pilots are intelligent and highly trained individuals. That is why they are not found on every street corner, and are worth more than a dime a dozen.
Actually, this isn't true. Pilots start out their careers as instructors ("those who can, do, those who can't, teach"), and make peanuts. After that, they might get a job as a copilot for a regional jet company. Last I heard, the starting salary for one of these guys is $18k. Yep, barely above minimum wage. It takes many years for them to work up t
Re: (Score:2)
And autopilot for planes is far, far, far more advanced, capable, robust, and reliable
That's mostly because it is also much simpler. The comparison with it is correct, it just omits the part where you have to additionally recognize roads, vehicles, traffic signs, pedestrians...all the things airplanes don't have to worry about. Airplane-level capability just isn't enough.
If it doesn't autonomously pilot the vehicle, it's not autopilot and should not be called such.
It autonomously pilots the vehicle to about the same extent an airplane autopilot does. In neither case is the pilot or driver free to stop paying attention. The pilot is expected to monitor the behavior of the autopilot, which follows simple instructions such as, "fly a track to this radial to this VOR", or "climb to FL30 and level off, increasing speed to mach 0.81". It can chain those together and fly a preprogrammed route, but no matter what, the pilot must maintain situational awareness. Autopilots
Re: (Score:2)
And autopilot for planes is far, far, far more advanced
This comment demonstrates an glaring ignorance of how plane and automobile autopilots work.
Re: (Score:2)
And autopilot for planes is far, far, far more advanced, capable, robust, and reliable than the shit Elon is selling.
That's total bullshit. Autopilot for airplanes has been around for many decades now. It just maintains a heading and altitude. It's roughly analogous to cruise control on cars in technological terms, and maybe automatic lane-keeping in actual functional terms (since cars have to follow a road, planes don't; of course, technologically, lane-keeping is far, far, far more advanced than the au
Re: (Score:3)
Except those words are false. It is NOT just like plane autopilot. Your Tesla on autopilot going down highway 101 is in a vastly different environment than an airplane flying on autopilot in the middle of the Pacific ocean at 30,000 feet altitude.
Plane autopilot is safe because it is well understood by all parties that it is not to be engaged in an environment containing tractor-trailers and pedestrians in your path. Telling people Tesla autopilot is just like plane autopilot is dangerous snake oilmanship.
Re: (Score:2)
"Is it safe?" is the wrong question.
The real question is: "are the fatalities, injuries and accidents that occur per passenger mile greater or less when compared to a human driver?"
"Safe" is a subjective and unmeasurable term, unless you define it in unreasonable terms (for example if your definition of safe is zero accidents).
through no fault of his own
Are you referring to that idiotic youtuber? Through what leap of logic does one conclude that he wasn't at fault?
That's hardly the only time. There was an incidental in China where autopilot drove full speed into a road sweeper that it apparently couldn't see.
Tesla seem to have admitted it doesn't work as originally advertised, by repeatedly increasing the amount of effort it makes to keep the driver alert.
There's also the motorcyclist in Norway that was run over from behind by a tesla that couldn't detect it.
Re: (Score:2)
No, he was instructed not to do what he did. And he did it anyway. Seems pretty clear to me.
Yes, two things are very clear;
1) The driver was irresponsible and legally at fault
2) Tesla autopilot was not good enough to stop the car from plowing into the truck on its own.
Words are important
I don't have the exact words Musk has used, but I distinctly remember that he said that all Teslas will come equipped with the HARDWARE necessary for fully autonomous self-driving (computer power, sensors), but that the actual functionality would depend on a future software upgrade.
Now you and I, as software-related techies most of us, know that that will have to be one MASSIVELY COMPLEX and not really invented yet by any stretch of the imagination software upgrade, but technically, what he said is not fals
There's been more people than those mentioned here who left Tesla. Chris Lattner is one.
Chris Lattner wasn't there long enough to get started. We don't know why be backed out.
Personally I could never see why a compiler guy was being hired as head of one of the most complicated AI projects anyway. Different field.