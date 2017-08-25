Why Are There So Many Knobs in Audio Software? (theoutline.com) 140
John Lagomarsino, writing for The Outline: Skeuomorphic design, where user interfaces emulate the appearance of physical objects, has been popular for pretty much the history of personal computing. The ideas of "files," "folders," and the "recycle bin" in Windows could be considered skeuomorphs, intended to help transition early computer users from analog to digital, as could the idea of an "inbox" and "outbox" in email and the paperclip that symbolizes attachments. More recently, a lot of early iOS apps were famous for their heavy-handed skeuomorphic elements, with felt textures and chunky drop shadows. But no area of computing has so thoroughly gone for it more than audio software. The first Billboard #1 single that was recorded to a hard drive instead of tape was "Livin' La Vida Loca" in 1999; 18 years later, in 2017, most audio software still looks like the designers attempted to replicate physical equipment piece for piece on a computer screen. Faders, switches, knobs, needles twitching between numbers on a volume meter -- they're all there. Except you have to control them with a mouse. Winamp may have been Patient Zero in this gaudy epidemic, but it has spread far and wide. I spend a lot of my time mixing and editing audio, and that often involves having multiple audio plugins (essentially applications that run inside the main audio program) from multiple vendors running simultaneously. But all audio software, for what I suppose are historical reasons, features the most egregious skeuomorphic design in all of software. Alone, each plugin is hideous in its own unique way. A panel of 3D knobs here, a pixelated oscilloscope there.
If your response to a usability complaint involves a command line in any way, you are part of the problem.
Actually, no.
First, the author provides no solid complaint. Just that "there are knobs, and I don't know what most of them do". The latter is a matter of documentation, not UX, and for the former he offers zero in the way of alternatives. He complains that you have to control the knobs with a mouse... as opposed to what, real knobs? Does he suggest something like using mouseover-then-scrollwheel as opposed to drag-the-knob? No not even that. Instead he complains about retro app skins. At best he can
The latter is a matter of documentation, not UX
Only slightly less bad than a command line is a UI where you have to read documentation.
He complains that you have to control the knobs with a mouse... as opposed to what, real knobs?
Knobs don't belong in UIs, full stop. Use sliders instead. They convey the same information, but are natural to use with the mouse.
UIs should look like what other UIs on the same OS look like. Clarity and high contrast beats wood paneling.
Now if you are a live performance musician or soundboard operator, you want everything you normally tweak to be in a known location so your muscle memory can get you there.
Muscle memory won't carry over from a physical panel to a mouse. That's just not what muscle memory is. Awkward controls won't make things better.
Putting the controls in about the
Critical knob requirement
True story: worked on satcom gear for military public affairs. At one point, we added a small mixer to the unit to support IFB audio so they could more easily do live interviews and what not. When we made up the labels for the mixer, I made sure our graphics designer had the markings going from 1 to 11... about 10% of my students caught the reference.
Totally Agree!
I've even gone so far as to search for plug-ins that DON'T rely on skeuomorphic designs, and came up mostly empty. Plug-in designers put waaaay too much effort into making their front panels look like brushed aluminum and their needle velocity just so, and not nearly enough effort into making their interfaces intuitive and effective.
The only time this shit is acceptable is when they are emulating a specific model of hardware. Only then does the value of a familiar interface outweigh the travesty that is the digital knob.
Absolutely. Whether it's a with a mouse or a touch interface on a tablet or a phone, interacting with fake knobs on a screen is painfully annoying. Physical knobs are good when you need precise quick control. Digital knobs are the opposite - as you say, a travesty.
Full circle
I have a physical box here with three controls; power button, eject button, volume knob. The rest is done through the remote. It's an "integrated home theatre system", as in a receiver with built-in dvd player and scart/hdmi.
That volume knob I can turn as much as I want, but if I turn it too quickly (anything above "arthritic sloth" speed) the thing will simply not pick up the changes. It doesn't have a potentiometer but an angle detector attached, that apparently isn't being checked remotely often enough b
" interacting with fake knobs on a screen is painfully annoying"
Maybe you're doing it wrong.
You don't "turn" software knobs. You click on the knob to select it, then move the mouse in a straight line to change the setting. You can get pretty granular
Your mouse has a knob (unless it's an Apple mouse)
That's what customers want though. Most of them are old baby boomers and gen x dropouts who remember when hardware synthesizers costs $2000 so it's easier to rip them off by charging $500 for a piece of shit software that uses the same Fourier transform library as 1000 other synths but that audiophools swear sounds more "analog" than the other because the fake woodgrain interface reminds them of a Moog.
I'll agree with the brushed aluminum part.. I think the use of knobs is because there are so many adjustments, it's the only way to make everything fit on the screen without needing to scroll. If they use sliders in stead (probably the other obvious way to control things), then the column for each channel on the mixer would be taller then the screen requiring vertical scrolling. If horizontal sliders were used, it would mean a lot fewer channels were visible at the same time because each column would be
Re: Totally Agree!
A number up / down box serves the exact same thing and is smaller
A number up / down box serves the exact same thing
No it does not.
Knobs (with markings, as most GUI ones do) and sliders provide at-a-glance knowledge of two pieces of information:
1) what is the current value of this setting
2) where does the current value of this setting lie within the range available for this setting
A number up/down box only provides at-a-glance one piece of information:
1) what is the current value of this setting
There are many uses where that second piece of information is of low or zero utility, but two uses where it is of high utility a
A number up / down box serves the exact same thing and is smaller
The exact same thing? I don't think so. If the number box offers integers from 0 to 10 and I want 4.3, I'm out of luck. If the box offers decimal fractions from 0 to 10 in increments of 0.1, the list is 'way too long.
Re:Totally Agree!
making their interfaces intuitive
Intuitive to whom? For someone who's used audio mixers before there's nothing more intuitive than seeing a picture of a mixer. For someone who does it professionally there's nothing more intuitive than plugging in a mixing control surface and binding the physical knobs to the virtual knobs.
Re:Totally Agree!
It makes perfect sense as soon as you remember that MIDI control surfaces exist
Having done thousands of live mixes, yes a mixing board is the most efficient way to group, adjust and display many parameters in a human usable fashion.
I use a digital mixer with ipad remote these days, but the only reason I do so is to save weight and not use long multicore cables. ( saves 100kg)
The downside is in speed of pulling a good mix at the start, on a real analouge mixer, it takes less than the first song, whereas the digital desk takes up to 3 songs to get near the same result, purely due to the
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly. Up until recently, the vast, VAST majority of people using audio software were professionals who got their start by working with real knobs and real buttons on real mixing boards. Each of those controls was on that mixing board to serve its very specific, important purpose, and any audio software intending to replicate that functionality would need to provide some way for controlling the functionality provided by each of those knobs. Unfortunately, filling the screen with hundreds of pull-down menu
We'd get away from GUIs
That'd the real way to get away from skeuomorphic paradigms.
For a mouse/kb? A slider is best.
Well, some actually do (click-hold, move mouse up/down), but a knob suggests a circular movement which is less intuitive than a slider would be.
Re: Skeuomorphic interfaces
Have it sliding in a circle. That won't be hard to use with a mouse at all.
Re: (Score:2)
I didn't say it wasn't, just that a slider is more intuitive than a knob for a mouse. The comment I replied to compared textboxes with knobs, so I suggested a slider. I suppose if you know the range of values and how they scale, a textbox would work, but a screen full of them would require a lot of tabbing and/or mouse to kb movement.
because
Audio engineers are not programmers? Well usually anyways.
They like to mimic what they know, mixers, synths, filters compressors etc. The H/W variety works with knobs, so the S/W variety mimics that to help, you know, real audio engineers.
Re: (Score:3)
Audio engineers are not programmers? Well usually anyways.
They like to mimic what they know, mixers, synths, filters compressors etc. The H/W variety works with knobs, so the S/W variety mimics that to help, you know, real audio engineers.
This! The last thing any audio engineer needs to to learn a new interface after having spent many years learning on that has started to look pretty damn standard. If you really don't like the mouse, why not buy a USB mixer control surface and plug it in to your computer. That way you can physically control all the software controls, just like on a real mixing desk.
Audio is still a very analog type of work. So knobs and leavers more accurately represent what they are trying to accomplish.
They may be other elements that are better suited for computers. But for the most part the knob is probably good enough.
Inductive reasoning at its finest
I use GarageBand and only GarageBand and this is how GarageBand works.
For what it's worth, CoolEdit and Audacity don't work that way. I've never used GarageBand so I can't speak to what it does that you apparently can't live without and/or think that nothing else can do, but I've used Audacity for editing and CoolEdit for sophisticated transformations and neither of them look anything like GarageBand does.
Re: (Score:3)
It's not just GarageBand. Not even close. Take a look at any pro audio software and plugins, VST synths, Audio Unit stuff, it's a lot of the same. It makes life a pain for actually using them day-to-day.
Rosegarden? [rosegardenmusic.com]
Indeed
I'm not amongst the new "skeuomorphic design is evil" school of thought at all, but anything can be overdone -- and some audio software is the perfect example of that.
Pro Audio Plugins are the same
If you think MP3 players are bad, try pro Audio stuff. VST synth Plugins, filters, compressors, stompbox emulators, all of them, to a tee are the same. Reason Actually have pictures of stuff tapes to a rack. The virtual cables swing around when you plug and unplug them. Omnisphere, while being a fantastic synth has this horrible blue interface from the 80s. The vintage emulators from Arturia look pretty much the same as the real equipment, scratches on the woodwork included. This is not a good thing, the user interfaces often suffer horribly for it.
Exception include some of the newest things from Native Instruments, Kontour and rounds for instance as well as Zebra and Serum, the hottest VST synth at the moment.
Curiously, there is a lot of innovation in designing advanced input devices to make music. Roger Linn, the guy who built the classic Linn Drum Machine in the early 80s is a big fan of this idea, bringing out the Linnstrument. Other things that are very innovative are the Roli Seaboard, Eigenharp, some of Keith McMillen's stuff, Reactable, Continuum and many of the buttony things such as the Ableton Push. It is also a cool place to play with Arduino and embedded electronics. Making Bluetooth Midi things that use your body to control synths is really fun.
On the hardware input side there is a lot of innovation. On the software side it is Retro, Retro and more Retro. When it comes to the newly active field of analogue or half-analogue synths anything that looks like a digital bit is screamed down by the purists. It really is a shame, there is a lot of innovation that looks and sounds very interesting.
Oddly, I don't remember much of this from Protools back in the 2003 timeframe when I used it. That said, I was a Computer Engineer taking an audio editing course for my arts credit, and mostly stuck to the analog gear because it was my one time when I didn't have to use a computer. Besides, when else would I have been able to lay my hands on a real Lexicon DDL, Fairchild Reverbatron, or a Bode Ring Modulator (designed by Henry Bode himself)? Totally not practical in the modern era, but an absolute blast to
Re: (Score:2)
Some of them have nice layouts showing the linear flow of the oscillators, filters and effects. Some of them have cables to set the dataflow. Some of them have NUMBERS to set the dataflow (Massive, I am looking at you), which is really dumb. Many of them simply copy the physical constraints of a 80s switchbox with patch cables in some pseudo-graphical form.
The best interfaces (Serum, Zebra) are great. The worst of them are just as bad as menu diving with buttons in the 80s.
Because it's VIRTUAL AUDIO EQUIPMENT
Do you really expect audio producers to have to learn a whole new interface that has nothing to do with the physical equipment it's digitally emulating?
No, but virtual knobs are still stupid when sliders exist. They're close enough to knobs to be substituted and make good sense.
Re: (Score:2)
L/R balance per channel is better as a knob. Fader should be a slider.
Channel level can be a knob but it's better as a slider.
FX returns are usually knobs and would feel awkward as sliders.
Mains levels can be knobs but they're also better as sliders.
Sliders take more space. Any decent knob (Waves, for example) uses up/down mouse motion (not rotary) and also allow for direct numeric entry if you click in the middle. Since the knob can be made as small or large as relevant, it seems like the ideal UI component.
Re: (Score:2)
Because you can visually see the position the knob is in at a much smaller level than the slider. When you have a slider less than a cm tall, it's almost impossible to tell where in the travel the slider is, is that 30%? 40%? 60%? who knows. but a knob of the same size you can immediately tell how far it's turned just by glancing at it.
The movement doesn't have to be limited to the size of the visual element either, you can move the mouse 5 cm for the full spectrum of motion on the control that's only 1 cm
Re: (Score:2)
The problem with virtual sliders is that they take up more room than a virtual knob. VST plugins use a GUI that takes up as little room as possible. When you have multiple VST plugins running at the same time, space is at a premium. In addition, now a days many music artists use laptops in shows with even more limited desktop resolution.
When space is at a premium, knobs are king.
Re: (Score:2)
I understand you're point when it's an emulation of original hardware, but people are still making new, entirely digital instruments like this as well. It really irritates.
Hardware control ...
Because Musicians Aren't Geeks (Mostly)
They're designed that way to keep the learning-curve as shallow & short as possible for guys that are used to vacuum-tube amplifiers with physical-spring reverb tanks and effects pedals with germanium transistors. Knobs, buttons, switches, and sliders are what they understand and so skeuomorphic-style GUI digital audio workstation software is what they tend to be more comfortable with and hence to buy, so naturally that's what is most-produced.
Strat
The (actual) Engineer in me always thought that an audio editing/realtime effects software styled on LabView would work quite well... Drop effects controls onto a workspace, then wire them up by running links between the boxes. Don't know if that's what modern stuff is like (I haven't done audio work since 2002 or so), but it's one of those things that always stuck with me as a sensible way of doing things.
Re: (Score:2)
What is your (or their) alternate suggestion?
Representation of Status
How else is the audio level, and the setting of a control going to be represented? Yes, I guess raw numbers should be enough, and you can use a Curses-based VT100 interface and hotkeys to control your audio instruments.
But nerding out that way is only relevant to a certain degree.
This is about dataflow through effect and envelopes and different oscillators to generate sounds. Much more complicated, and the actual signal path can change dynamically.
What is his suggestion for an alternative control?
I don't understand the problem with a knob. Most knobs work with up/down mouse movement, they don't require circular motion. You can look at it to tell its current setting. Is he suggesting like a text field into which you enter the numeric values?
Eek! A mouse!
"You have to control them with a mouse".
Or a MIDI keyboard such as my Nektar LX49+, or a mixer like the Novation SL Mk 2, the Mackie Mix 8, the Behringer BCF2000, or the Faderport 8. A mouse! This ain't the Dark Ages, you know!
I faded out of recording just as USB controllers were taking off, so I'm not all that familiar, but do these controllers also interface with all the plugins? If you have a compressor or reverb plugin running, can you twist a knob on your controller, and it'll automatically twist the attack knob?
I see how it's fine for the 'mainboard' of your recording software, which does look like a mixer, but I think the poster is referring to all the extra bits: VST instruments, etc.. I had the original Halion VST instru
Real-estate
It turns out that knobs are pretty space-efficient considering the function they perform, when physical or digitally presented. When doing live sound, having quick access to as many adjustments as possible with a simple reach is invaluable. One of the things I dislike about most modern digital mixing consoles is that they tried to limit the number of knobs which in turn leads to more buttons being pushed to switch between channels.
You shouldn't have to think about it, just look at any real mixer board, they already do exactly that, and you know why? Because that's what works best!
Winamp wasn't patient 0.
Long before Winamp or mp3, midi composer software was already doing this.
Digitial/Analog crosstraining
While the OP isn't wrong about wanting interfaces that aren't held back by....legacy....considerations, I still see a lot of analog devices in use.
It's all about the musicians!
Have you ever met a true musician? You know - those that actually are good, and make music for a living, not only a boy/girl with a guitar or a "Home studio" in moms basement.
Music is ALL about the FEEL. And musicians are often very visual as well as aural, they tend to really LOVE their hardware, and by hardware I mean their Guitars, saxophones, trumpets, drumset, keyboard, violins and whatever floats your boat. In fact - it's almost like a girlfriend or boyfriend to some, this instrument makes them feel t
Wrong
Except you have to control them with a mouse.
No, you fools.
High end audio software ties into physical knobs and sliders and shit on your high end boards. You control the digital knob with an actual knob.
All other software apes the high end software, but most of it can't tie into actual hardware dealies and even the mid end packages that can often don't because the low end users don't have such hardware.
the ancient knobs work with ancient midi protocols
too many knobs and buttons?
How else would you control many many dynamic and constantly-adjusted variables in real time?
I know it's frightfully analog, but the fact is that things like drop-down lists, context-relevant controls, etc would just make this harder. If I need to drop the bass volume in the middle of live performance, I don't want to have to hunt for the control, I want the control RIGHT WHERE I EXPECT IT.
I can see ultimately someone crafting a better UI, sure, what can't be improved? But the UI controls have a lot of org
Aim is to bind s/w interface to MIDI controllers
Musicians and enthusiasts who use music creation software usually know very well why their software tools have an interface that depicts music hardware, so I'm a bit puzzled why it's a mystery to the author of TFA.
The reason is that hardware controls like knobs, sliders, percussion pads, 2-axis touchpads, multi-axis RF field interfaces, breath controllers and many others kinds are extremely interactive and immediate in their effect, and so their use comes naturally to music creators. All of these controllers are commonly provided with a MIDI interface today. This has been so for many decades, either baseband MIDI or today commonly carried over USB. Through MIDI, these hardware interfaces are bound by the musician to any desired control points in the software tools, and the result is extremely expressive and a pleasure to use.
The author complains that controlling the s/w elements with a mouse is pretty awful, and indeed it is, but nobody with any sense does that except before they've set up their MIDI control gear. There are literally hundreds of thousands of different kinds of MIDI controllers around, often costing very little, so it's a bit unusual to find a music maker who is not aware of them and of their purpose.
Worse than Audio software...Video Editors!
The one software genre that really burns me is Video editors. They all want to use some variant of the Edit Decision List, or "EDL". Rather than using the standard way we select things on most softwares...example...You select part of a sentence, cut it, move the cursor to where you want to put it, and then paste it.
Uh, MIDI Controllers?
Knobs = realtime control
In the 80's, as digital synthesizers came in to vogue, and started to take over analog synthesizers, the interface transitioned from knobs/sliders to menu-oriented. The Yamaha DX7 was a preeminent synth of the 80's and that with others set a lot of trends both in sound and design for later synths.
In the early 90's with the rise of various forms of electronic dance music there was a resurgence of appreciation for dirty analog sounds from older analog systems no longer in production. All these older systems
Nothing new...
Because people need identification?
I'm sure if you're just mixing 2 channels together, it doesn't matter much, but if you're mixing live music, we need identifiers that are unified across various systems. Sure you can put a color on a virtual DSP but not everyone will have the same color selected. In some cases, you actually have emulated real hardware and in some case the hardware is actually real hardware.
To replace everything with grey knobs is worse, hence why we have this.
Several reasons
- It just looks damn cool when done right (ok, subjective judgment)
- It can be controlled with real hardware (ex: DJing software like Traktor tend to look like the real mixing table the user likely has)
- When real hardware is emulated, it is natural that the software looks like the hardware it emulates (ex: a TB-303 soft synth will have the same buttons at the same locations as an actual TB-303).
- Knobs are not that bad for screen-based interaction.
Size matters...
.. and why are they 5 x 5 pixels?
Maybe because....
Sound is analog
Oscilloscopes show analog signals.
What exactly is the problem?
Normal
Sound engineers are all geriatric hippies who can't use modern software.
Nothing beats physical hardware for user controls.
I agree. There are many situations where physical controls are the best sort -- the prime example is in cars. Replacing physical controls with touch screens in cars is just downright evil.
But physical controls come with their own set of downsides: they wear out, they can't be easily reconfigured, etc.
Replacing physical controls with touch screens in cars is just downright evil.
You'll just love the Tesla Model 3. All the dashboard gauges are gone too - no speedometer even. There's just a touchscreen panel in the center, quite a long visual distance from the road compared to the usual dashboard.
quite a long visual distance from the road compared to the usual dashboard.
This is not even remotely unique to the Model 3, there are many vehicles these days that put the main instrument cluster in the middle of the vehicle instead of in front of the driver. It makes it cheaper to make international variants of the vehicle because you can use the same dash for both right and left hand drive vehicles.
That said, I still refuse to actually buy any vehicle that follows this horrible design principle, but let's not pretend it's just Tesla doing it.
Unique to Tesla is the lack of any actual gauges or anything in this arrangement. There's just an LCD monitor slapped in the center of the dash. Hope the sun's not an an awkard angle.
You'll just love the Tesla Model 3.
That's hardly unique to the Tesla -- but you're right, that sort of thing makes it very unlikely that I'd buy one.
Replacing physical controls with touch screens in cars is just downright evil
Yes, and no. I have a Tesla Model S, the vast majority of the controls are on the touch screen. When I first got the car I was really worried that they'd gone too far with it, and I was partially right, but I've also been pleasantly surprised. Basically the only control that I find I really wish they'd left as a physical button is the fog lights. everything else I've actually been quite happy with as it is. Now granted some of that is because of how much you can map to the steering wheel controls (which are
Once a product gets enough features, it's just not practical to have everything be it's own physical control.
True, but it's entirely practical to dynamically remap physical controls so that you can pick what they're actually controlling at any given time.
(Q) = Skeomorphic lameness rejection control set to 11
Oh where oh where are my mod points today?! Most of the reason why "UI designers" hate skeuomorphism is because they got bored, and wanted to change things. Just exactly like the way my mom had to rearrange the living room furniture every year.
The problem with Skeumorphic design is that it keeps with physical constraints. Imagine a fairly typical VST Synth where you can add effect or modify the data flow and filters with buttons. It makes much more sense for the interface to adjust to the actual dataflow than to have a fixed interface where you have to figure it in your head. ADSR envelopes are easier if you simply edit the curve on a curve instead of with pseudo-virtual buttons.
A virtual GUI interfacecan morph itself. A skeumorphic interface can