Facebook Figured Out My Family Secrets, And It Won't Tell Me How

Kashmir Hill, reporting for Gizmodo: Rebecca Porter and I were strangers, as far as I knew. Facebook, however, thought we might be connected. Her name popped up this summer on my list of "People You May Know," the social network's roster of potential new online friends for me. [...] She showed up on the list after about a month: an older woman, living in Ohio, with whom I had no Facebook friends in common. I did not recognize her, but her last name was familiar. My biological grandfather is a man I've never met, with the last name Porter, who abandoned my father when he was a baby. My father was adopted by a man whose last name was Hill, and he didn't find out about his biological father until adulthood. The Porter family lived in Ohio. Growing up half a country away, in Florida, I'd known these blood relatives were out there, but there was no reason to think I would ever meet them. A few years ago, my father eventually did meet his biological father, along with two uncles and an aunt, when they sought him out during a trip back to Ohio for his mother's funeral. None of them use Facebook. I sent the woman a Facebook message explaining the situation and asking if she was related to my biological grandfather. "Yes," she wrote back. Rebecca Porter, we discovered, is my great aunt, by marriage. She is married to my biological grandfather's brother; she met him 35 years ago, the year after I was born. Facebook knew my family tree better than I did "I didn't know about you," she told me, when we talked by phone. "I don't understand how Facebook made the connection." How Facebook had linked us remained hard to fathom. My father had met her husband in person that one time, after my grandmother's funeral. They exchanged emails, and my father had his number in his phone. But neither of them uses Facebook. Nor do the other people between me and Rebecca Porter on the family tree.
I used it back during farmville days just to play farmville.
Then one day, they required my real mobile number to log in.
And that was it for facebook.
Interesting. I never have given it my number, but could still login last time I tried. It does nag for it though.
I said,
"Then one day, they required my real mobile number to log in."
You can buy used prepaid simcards by the dozen for 3 bucks on ebay, useful for this, or whatsapp on tablets or for login to newspapers you want to troll.
Yeah, and when they geolocate to your house, they tie the data together.
I'm sure they all carried cellphones into a grocery store one day. You think those advertising partners aren't sharing back the same type of demographic data with Facebook that Facebook is sharing with them? You think they don't have AI munging these databases all day long looking for esoteric connections between records? You think they care about the privacy of people who don't even use the site any more than their own users?
Maybe they used Ancestry.com? (Score:3)
Re:Maybe they used Ancestry.com? (Score:4, Funny)
Ancestry.com is low quality (most of the data is not properly verified).
There's a good hunk of my family tree in there, and it's over 50% bullshit entered by a well-intentioned relative who doesn't understand how to do proper genealogical research.
Still, it would pretty much have to be an improvement over 'randomly connect two Facebook accounts' so it would not surprise me to find out Facebook has licenced the data.
Facebook keeps showing me a person I might know and the only, ONLY, place I have ever seen the name before is in my Ancestry DNA match list. Never emailed. No common friends. We don't have a common ancestor in our trees yet and are about 5th cousins. The person lives in a different country, though I have visited the city and checked into places on FB.
Yes, there are a lot of errors on Ancestry.com, but also a lot of useful information to jump-start your own research. If a family tree connection is not documented, you have someone to contact to ask why they made that particular connection.
Re:Maybe they used Ancestry.com? (Score:5, Funny)
Or Ancestry's DNA test database.
"Looks like you share multiple alleles with these random people, would you like to introduce drama to your family tree?"
I had some weirdness with Linkedin when it started sending me adverts and articles relating to living with someone with terminal cancer. Turns out one of my parents cats had colon cancer and they didn't want to tell me. So I would guess that the algorithms use a kind of diffusion process. Every person has their own unique ID number, then all bits of information about them get linked to that ID number. Each person also had links to other people. Then deductive logic can be applied. If someone is a skydiver,
That needs to be an app. Something that chooses a random sensitive topic and makes a few related google searches in a logical progression at a rate that makes it look like human activity.
Bomb making, disposing of dead hookers, and presidential assassination tips would be awesome.
Given that people a) gravitate towards similar looking people (dating, marriage, friendships) and b) are related to people who look more similar to themselves -- it makes sense FB is going to recommend friends who the person might be interested in or related.
Face rec? (Score:2)
I'm more intrigued about how the one night stand got identified.
I'm more intrigued about how the one night stand got identified.
The key to that is the little line: exchanged email addresses. How much you want to bet that at least 1 of those was a gmail address? I can't prove it yet, but experience indicates that FB and G share data.
So you attended the same college at the same time? Surely that would be an easy connection to make?
At the University I went to, there were roughly 30,000 students at the main campus. I may have actually interacted with a couple hundred, tops. And that's over eight years (two degrees).
Random Chance? (Score:5, Insightful)
In all seriousness... Given the billion plus people on Facebook, and the many multiples of that potential contacts it shows, it's entirely possible that this is just a coincidence. I would wager it's a lot like the birthday paradox, that is, to have a 50% chance of two people in a group to share a birth date, you only need 21 people in the group. Between that, and degrees of separation and so forth, it's entirely possible for some weird distant link through many unconnected people to wind up linking you back to someone you know.
I've noticed connections between people I know from opposite ends of the continent, that to my knowledge would have no people in common, yet they have one connector, or two, or whatever. Basically she could have been your brother's friend's uncles's boss's neighbour's gardener, and if she was showed as a potential link, you'd have no idea about the connection.
How it made it is likely simple graph theory on the web of connections leading out from you. I don't know if you've played with the oracle of Bacon [oracleofbacon.org], but you can plug in two random actors, and see how many degrees of separation there are. I've had a hard time getting that above 3, even picking a long dead actor and one new in the industry. That said, the entertainment world is pretty small, but we're a lot more tightly connected than most people think.
Now as to why it showed that connection is a different ma
I got on Facebook because, one day, in the mail, I received someone else's W4 form. I figured, "Hey, they may want this.", so I asked around. The apartment building manager was no help (I don't mean this in a negative way, though... she genuinely did not have a followup address for this person.), but I figured, what the hell, I'll check Facebook.
Only I didn't have an account. And you couldn't search Facebook (at the time, it may have changed) unless you had an account. So, I created one, with the intent of
Census Records (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Census Records (Score:4, Insightful)
I don't mean that in a playful rhetorical way. I mean that in a serious way.
Re: (Score:3)
Because it has value. Public record data is free. Facebook, unlike what most people think, doesn't actually provide a social networking platform, it is a data aggregation and ad delivery platform. And targeted ads are much more lucrative than non-targeted ads, first of all, it gives you more space to publish ads and second because advertisers pay for it.
This sort of matching behavior is just a coincidence, it matches you, because if you do connect to family and friends, your network becomes more valuable.
Wish Granted (Score:2)
They have a form you can fill out here, or you can email datarequests@support.facebook.com. If you actually bother to do this, write it up and submit it to Slashdot/Hacker News. I'm sure it would be of interest.
Link is here. [facebook.com] Sorry for not using preview.
"Why not?"
-- Zuckerberg
To be able to suggest exactly the sort of Facebook friending that they did. Establishing and indexing these sorts of relationships for advertisers is how they make money, you know.
Sure. But if you're implying that Facebook is automatically digging into census records (or any other public records) then the question burning in my mind is why the hell is Facebook digging into public records in the first place???
Perhaps the more relevant question is why the hell you're even asking that question. Do you still not understand exactly what Facebook creates value from?
If you were a woodworker by trade, and someone offered you a football field of premium hardwood that's already chopped and ready for you to create products to sell, you're telling me you would sit back and question why you would not or should not take it?
Exactly.
Horrible (Score:1)
Facebook is just horrible.
Yeah, what kind of monster goes around bringing long lost relatives together like that? Truly awful.
That's not the horrible part. What makes them horrible is that they do this with people who have not given consent.
In one way it is, but in another Facebook just actually connected two real life people in a possibly meaningful way. This is one of the BEST things I've seen of creepy Facebook, no ?
That something good came of it doesn't actually make their practices acceptable, though.
It's actually simple (Score:2)
FB recommended me a few people who are completely strangers but after seeing their face carefully, I realized I've seen them at a local bar few times.
If you're connecting to wifi from a location with public wifi, chances are facebook has already correlated the ip address with other users using the same wifi but with geolocation turned on. You'd need to stick to your cellular network, or force all trafffic through a vpn.
Because that's not (only) Facebook (Score:2)
My guess (Score:5, Insightful)
Plot twist: FaceBook can't tell her, because they don't know. They've long ago given control of this functionality to machine learning algorithms and primitive AI and they have no idea what it's doing either.
Yes. Very likely this. Or it could be blind luck and nothing more. Facebook is estimated to have over 2 billion users. They periodically suggest I may wish to know people who aren't related to me in any way, they just happen to know somebody I know. It could just be that maybe the author and this aunt both like, say, the same TV show and follow it on Facebook and that led to a connection that was pure luck and had nothing really to do with a family relationship.
I wish Facebook could find my relat
Go a head..... (Score:3, Funny)
Whatsapp? (Score:2)
Number in phone... Whatsapp?
I think that's the pont the OP is making.
degrees of separation (Score:5, Funny)
I've had Facebook comments that were liked by an old girlfriend, my ex-wife and my current wife of 20+ years. If at any point they are able to compare notes, I'm pretty much fucked.
*sigh* - sounds like you have crossed the streams. You're fucked. If you have something to conceal you should have three different facebook accounts (yea, I know, against their terms and conditions) for the different social bubbles you keep. Or, less appealing, control the status updates so the bubbles are separated and the three would not bump into each other on your status updates.
Not so much that I have something to conceal, but it's just not best relationship practices to have your exes talk to your current, you know? The conversation would go something like this:
1) He's an idiot.
2) He's such an idiot.
3) No shit. It's great to have independent confirmation that he's an idiot.
I don't need that kind of tsuris. Better they should each ha
Public records? (Score:2)
Facebook buys up lots of public records to feed their algorthms
The internet knows everything (Score:1)
That's supposed to be a feature, isn't it?
A new project for facebook? (Score:2)
DNA Analysis. Facebook and Me.
Then they can do even deeper linking of people. Maybe you can find out who your daddy really is and collect some back child support.
This happened to me... when my abusers found me. (Score:4, Interesting)
Usually I hate being Anon on here, but this one is a bit to important to not mention.
TL:DR my late step father used to pimp me out to a pedophile bicker friend of his. Happened when I was about 11 to 13. During that time I ended up having to... well be kind of shield for my younger siblings too. Fast forward until I'm about 19 and my step father dies from heart problems from the meth the aforementioned mentioned biker was selling him. No one in my immediately family was using Facebook at the time, but all of a sudden we start getting hangup calls from some number we don't know. We eventually found out one our aunts had been putting all of these family photos up on Facebook and tagged us all in them and given that she's an idiot about security.
Now, my story ended better than it could and the police were actually able to find my abuser since he already had some warrents on him as is. But non the less, the damage had already been done to the security and piece of my entire family.
Facebook tracks you without a Facebook account (Score:5, Informative)
You see that little 'f' logo in the upper right of slashdot's page? That's not a simple icon graphic with a link to Facebook. It's a complex script which drops a cookie or figures out some other way to track your computer, and reports which web page you viewed that icon on. So even if you don't have a Facebook account, Facebook is still tracking you. Not as you, but as user #92183656156.
Every time you visit a web page with that 'f' icon (most major sites), you are being tracked. And all it takes is one time when you enter an email address into a web page, and they're able to deduce that user #92183656156 that they've been tracking is in fact your_name@gmail.com, from which point they can cross-reference to deduce your phone number, home address, where you work, how much money you make, who your relatives are, etc. even though you don't have a Facebook account.
No, that's actually just a simple icon graphic with a link to Facebook. While some people use the Facebook SDK and plugins, even with all my ad/script blockers turned off, Slashdot doesn't load any Facebook content.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm calling shenanigans on this:
"Everyone's phone has FB preinstalled and it already has permissions to read just about everything"
lolwut?
Privacy Badger from the EFF in my case. It's currently blocking 20 trackers on this page.
THIS SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED. (Score:1)
Sheer probability? (Score:2)
I recall reading some time ago that if you select two US citizens at random, there is a 1 in 30 chance that they have a mutual friend. I'm no statistics or probability expert (as you can probably already tell) but I would be tempted to ascribe the coincidental appearance of this person's great aunt as simple probability, coupled with 'cocktail party effect' name recognition.
Big Data (Score:2)
The thing is, is that Facebook et al have access to truely massive data sets, that they can slice and dice in every conceivable way they see fit. They can use algorithms to identify correlations that an average person would never even consider making, and the results can be downright frighteningly uncanny.
Another example is when a father found out his daughter was pregnant because of marketing material from Target (I think it was Target...). I think even the daughter wasn't entirely sure. But Target figu
contact access within mobile app (Score:1)
Alice has Bob in her contacts list on her phone
Bob has Alice in her contacts list on his phone
Bob has Caroline in his contacts list on his phone
Caroline has Bob on her contacts list on her phone
Bob doesn't use Facebook.
Alice and Caroline do, and use the mobile phone app to do so.
Facebook now knows that Alice and Caroline are linked through Bob, and probably have worked out how old Bob is if either of them recorded Bob's birthday. If Bob lives in North America, his cellular phone number would give away appro
Sherlock Holmes couldn't figure this out! (Score:3)
Are people really this dumb? They let people import contacts. They keep the email addresses and phone numbers of their users. It's a simple graph query.
Are people really this dumb? They let people import contacts. They keep the email addresses and phone numbers of their users. It's a simple graph query.
But there is more than just that going on. I've had Facebook suggest that I friend a neighbor that I didn't even know the name of. I moved in next door, and talked to her on a daily basis when our dogs would run into each other on walks, but I never knew her name, and she never knew mine. We are no longer neighbors but LinkedIn now asks me if I want to add her to my network. Neither of us had a phone number for the other and it was a solid 2-3 months AFTER Facebook suggested that we be friends before sh
People talk (Score:2)
A few years ago, my father eventually did meet his biological father, along with two uncles and an aunt, when they sought him out during a trip back to Ohio for his mother's funeral. None of them use Facebook.
I'm guessing this is what happened:
People talk. At least one of the five people (your father, his father, and the two uncles and aunt whom your father met) must have told other people about the meeting. Then the word spread. "Hey guess what. Mr. Porter met his son, a man named Mr. Hill. Mr. Hill also met two uncles and an aunt. Mr. Hill has a son named X."
Then someone who heard the news researched to learn more about the family tree, to understand it all. (Some people just love that kind of stuff - family t
Ancestry.com, Match.com, POF.com (Score:2)
It is obvious to me that FB pay for info from other companies. Some other have mentioned clues that would indicate that this link probably came from Ancestry.com. When I was dating last year, I would get recommendations for women that I had met and went out with from dating websites. For the most part, the recommendations were for women that I didn't actually end up dating (the vast majority of them).
I thought that maybe the women had been checking out my background, but now I'm not so sure.
This could be done w/ user search data. (Score:2)
She, herself may not have searched for you or anyone in your network, but people in her network may have done so. The shape and number of those connections may have revealed that bond. That's one way Facebook could divine these connections. Graph theory is neat and eerie.
Statistically less interesting than a coin flip (Score:1)
I read the above comment like listening to one of those made up crazy radio stations in the GTA game series. You know, when they replace one kind of crazy with a much crazier solution to a crazy problem.
KILLER TOMATOES, pogo the monkey will solve it all, magna carta! Killer beeeeees!
between irony and trolling [Re:Facebook is creepy] (Score:2)
I assume that this comment was intended to be somewhere between irony and trolling, in fact, I think it was probably intended to be simultaneously ironic and trolling.
The actual philosophy of fascism is not well understood in America any more. No, a fascist system would not "shut down" Facebook for creepy behavior: in fascism, corporations are powerful, but they work for the state. In a fascist system, Facebook would be even more powerful, even more creepy, and would work for the state.
Then there are the p
it's like the STASI never even existed. That's what facebook would become.
apparently you missed the memo (Score:2)
This is an interesting way to achieve a Godwin point.
Re: (Score:3)
"When someone tells you who they are, believe them." - Maya Angelou
I am the Lindbergh baby.
Pft. Yeah, if that's even her real name.
Great sarcasm there. I almost believed you for a minute.
And people should get that Facebook app off their phones.
New firmware first, propper clean slate.
Re:Default Settings (Score:5, Interesting)
The author of the Gizmodo article also wrote articles on a psychiatrist whose patients were appearing as "people you may know", speculating that the doctor had the phone number for the patients [splinternews.com].
The author also wrote an article that suggests Facebook uses physical location [splinternews.com].
The author has also put out a request for more than just speculation, and is looking for concrete evidence [gizmodo.com].
IP addresses. I've been seeing people show up in my "people you may know" if they are using the same wireless nodes, even if we don't share friends on FB.
The author of the Gizmodo article also wrote articles on a psychiatrist whose patients were appearing as "people you may know", speculating that the doctor had the phone number for the patients.
Well that one doesn't take much speculation, Facebook by default wants access to your contact list and address book. And since most people let it do that your phone number and email address is bound to be recorded from one side or the other.
I wonder how easy it would be to poison facebook's data by entering random numbers into a few phones and letting it ingest this data...
First tinfoil-hat thought that popped into my head was they were analyzing the fingerprints used to log into the phone and can spot family resemblances...
Honestly though, I bet it was some weird coincidence. Statistical noise that looks like a bizarre coincidence.
I deleted my FB account 6 months ago. And, I mean I *DELETED* it.. I didn't "deactivate" it.
This week I found out that Facebook is still showing my old profile picture to people in People You May Know and encouraging them to send me an email asking me to join.
So, I guess you can never really quit Facebook.
No; you can quit Facebook. But Facebook will never, ever quit you.
Like Mormons!
