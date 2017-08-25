Chrome Will Soon Let You Permanently Mute Websites (androidpolice.com) 45
Google Chrome will soon allow users to permanently mute websites, a feature that will cheer millions who suffer through autoplaying videos on (annoying) websites every day. From a report: According to Google's Francois Beaufort, the Chrome team is still experimenting with this feature. In the early version, the sound toggle is in the page info popup, which you can access by clicking on the far left of the address bar. That's either an info icon or a "Secure" label for sites that have HTTPS enabled. There are already various toggles in there now for things like Flash, JavaScript, notifications, and so on. Soon, a sound toggle will be added that works in the same way. Sites on which you disable sound will remain that way until you turn them back on.
There are a few websites I use that only work in Chrome (because fuck testing in anything else, right modern web developers?), and I'm fuckign sick of having to mute them every time.
I don't care who is at fault, there is fault. If a web site doesn't work for shit, it doesn't work for shit.
But why should I have to mute each site individually? Why can't "no autoplay sound" be turned off globally? I never want any site to autoplay (either audio or video). There used to be plugins that disable autoplay, but apparently none of them work anymore because Google changed Chrome to intentionally break them, which seems
Mute Chrome in your OS?
I'm sure there will be an extension that makes it the default, if they don't support it in the preferences.
Google didn't intentionally break the autoplay extensions, they broke because they worked by blocking Flash and HTML video tags in the page. Web sites instead generate HTML5 tags via Javascript, which needs something a bit more advanced (like uBlock) to deal with.
The one upside of Flash was that it was easy to block.
Our version of Kronos time keeping + whatever, for one. It recently stopped working on FF completely. Only Chrome is supported, and only Chrome seems to work now (perhaps Opera would work). Firefox used to work once you got the site to believe you had the proper versions of flash/java installed.
My thoughts, exactly. Assuming the flag is accessible from Chrome extensions, it should be possible to trivially write an extension that would set the mute flag as soon as you go to a new page and provides a whitelisting feature to disable that behavior for a given page.
If the flag isn't exposed to extensions, file a bug.
That said, just being able to mute CNN.com would be a big win. I'd like to kill their autoplay videos entirely for bandwidth reasons, but at least I'll be able to look at their websit
Re:change the default...opt in to sound, not opt o (Score:4, Funny)
That said, just being able to mute CNN.com would be a big win. I'd like to kill their autoplay videos entirely for bandwidth reasons, but at least I'll be able to look at their website now while listening to other things in the background without their stupid autoplay video crap forcing itself upon my ears.
But you will be missing out on CNN - The Most Trusted Name In News...
Do they actually say that? Wow, I visit cnn.com often and I never knew that. I mean, I know I try to keep my PC muted unless I'm specifically watching something specific on YouTube/NetFlix/etc., but I didn't realize I was that (successfully) anal about it.
Permanent audio blacklist? (Score:4)
This is amazing if it's true. I hate visiting a news site to read a particular article, and some live news feed, or the video version of the article starts playing. I think that within a month I'll have blacklisted 99% of the offending sites and won't have to browse with my computer's audio muted anymore. What a time to be alive!
I'd rather have a whitelist, but this seems like exactly the sort of thing that should just be treated like any other sort of permission (e.g. location data, notifications, etc.). Just give it the standard Always Allow/Ask/Always Deny toggle in Chrome's settings and call it a day. I'll get my whitelist, you'll get your blacklist, and everyone (that matters) will be happier.
Not good enough (Score:2)
Muting's not good enough. As someone with a slow(-ish) internet connection with a meter on it, why am I being forced to download and play a video I clearly don't want?
My favorite is when the site throws an autoplaying video at you, you stop it, then you scroll down to read whatever you wanted to read, and the video resizes and moves to the bottom right corner, following you as you scroll down the page. And of course it'll start playing again when it feels like it.
Yep. Next up will be a video ad version of the old whack-a-mole game. As soon as your mouse gets close to pause/close/X button, it will vanish and pop up somewhere else on the page.
Hmm, I wonder if we could fight evil with evil here. Someone could write and patent that, create a web site no one ever visits and put it on there (so that no one can claim you're not actually using the patent), and then patent-troll any web advertisers that try to do that.
So weird (Score:2)
This topic of auto play video nightmares comes up all the time. Very annoying stuff I agree. But apparently everyone has just been suffering with it by the comments I always see.
I installed Flash Control https://addons.mozilla.org/en-... [mozilla.org] forever ago and never see them. Despite its name, it blocks HTML5 videos as well. Everything is click to play, as it should be. I whitelist youtube and moved on with my life. Are others not aware of these kinds of extensions?
This chrome addition is nice and everything...but
Thank you so much for this add on! I hope it really stops the auto play video on pretty much every news web page nowadays!
Didn't know this feature. What else am I missing? (Score:2)
In the early version, the sound toggle is in the page info popup, which you can access by clicking on the far left of the address bar.
Can someone list Chrome's other [hidden] treasures?
how about permanently blacklisting web sites (Score:1)
There are some web sites I just don't want to see, not in search results, not in links, not in stories. I'd like a way of permanently banning them from my browser. How about supporting that in a way that's easier than the hodgepodge of extensions I need to make that happen right now?
Google used to have a way of blacklisting websites from their search results, I found it incredibly handy and used it all the time. but of course like so many Google features before, it's always the most useful ones that they decide to discontinue.
Thank you! (Score:3)
Fixing the wrong problem. (Score:1)
What I want is a way to DISABLE AUTOPLAY in the first place. Not have the video start playing, but with the sound muted. I don't want the video sucking up my bandwidth in the first place.
Why can I not get a "just don't autoplay videos" toggle? Or, better, a "only autoplay videos from these specific sites" whitelist? Why should I need an extension to get what seems like obvious functionality that should be in the core app? Any why, when the core app developers decide to address the issue, do they addres
What I was is a complete, comprehensive list of all features the browser supports, with check boxes to turn them off. I want a browser that will let me turn of text if I want. I want a browser where I can click once on "uncheck all," and render all web pages as completely blank. Then I can turn on what is actually useful.
On Firefox: navigate to about:config, search for "media.autoplay.enabled", set it to false.
I believe some sites use trickery, running some Javascript after page load to trigger the video playback, but this will get most of them. And if you disable Javascript too, it'll block literally all of them.
Who in the right mind (Score:2)
leaves the sound on be default? Not just in browser, but at the OS level. Too many programs make annoying, and utterly useless, sounds.
Simple solution. Leave the speakers off until there's something you want to hear.
My speakers are rarely on, unless I decide to specifically watch a video or something. Webpages can try to make all the noise they want, I won't even notice.
Do it the other way around (Score:3)
No, do it the other way. Let me disable sound on all sites unless I opt to enable it for a specific site. That way I'm not playing whack-a-mole with a million random websites I might one day click. Instead I only get sound on the few dozen websites I frequent which need sound, and the occasional random site I visit where I want sound I can temporarily turn it on.
I mute the whole system to browse the web (Score:2)
I don't care which site it is who wakes up the whole house when I browse the web when I can't sleep at night.