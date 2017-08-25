Why We Need To Decentralize The Web (postlight.com) 29
One could argue that the web is already decentralized. But with major websites like Google and Facebook, it's increasingly harder to stay decentralized. Paul Ford writes: There's a good research report that was just published. It's called "Defending Internet Freedom through Decentralization: Back to the Future?" (That's a PDF so watch yourself.) What is decentralization? Take the web: Anyone can set up a web page and link to any other web page. That's decentralized. Anyone can make a search engine to find those web pages. That's centralized. The search engine can add blogging. That's Google + Blogger. Now it's both a publisher and a search engine. It has more power. Decentralized things are harder to manage and use. Centralized things end up easy to use and make money for relatively few people. The web is inherently decentralized, which has made it much easier for large companies to create large, centralized platforms. It's a paradox and very thorny. God bless the authors of this paper, they don't make you wade through. They pop up with recommendations by page 5: "We advise investors -- whether motivated by civic or fiscal concerns -- both to watch this space closely and to advocate for the pre-conditions that we believe will enable a healthier marketplace for online publishing. A precondition for the success of these distributed platforms is a shift towards user-controlled data, the ownership of a user's social graph and her intellectual property created online. It will be difficult for new platforms to develop without widespread support for efforts towards data portability and rights over data ownership. Data portability also enables new models for aggregation. Small, thoughtfully curated news sources will be made more powerful by having access to the user data currently locked inside mega-platforms, but right now, federated clients that interoperate between different platforms are borderline illegal -- fixing this may require adjusting overly broad regulations, like the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.""We believe that these user-controlled data rights are essential to develop a more robust market and allow new efforts to emerge from existing communities. Though individual users might not directly care about or understand these rights, their adoption will free developers to create applications that leverage users' existing data, so that they can provide compelling, interesting new experiences, even with a small user base."
FFS, does anybody know what decentralized means?
Decentralized, as the arpanet/internet was designed from the ground up, means that there is not single point that could be attacked to bring it down, and that it would be resilient to multiple attacks via a cell and mesh system that can isolate traffic when connecting links go down.
If you look at the 'physical wires' (I am sure you meant fibers), then you will see multiple providers, with multiple connections to any site.
Even if you look at a large single provider like Google, their infrastructure is a perfect example of a distributed network that can operate individually if it loses access to other segments of the network.
Guess what happens when we have vast amounts of smaller individual systems providing various ways to access all the same services?
Inevitably, without fail, those small groups slowly coalesce or are bought/sold directly in to slight few, yet larger groups, who them repeat the process until we're left with very, but very large groups of connected systems..
Not even w/ regard to tech specifically... It happens in all manner of areas.
The internet is a series of connections that require physical wires. The owners of those wires will always be an authority
This is nonsense. Sure Comcast and Spectrum/TWC are a near duopoly, but that has nothing to do with the dominance of Google and Facebook on the content side. If you want to set up a website, no vast conspiracy of ISPs is going to stop you.
There are already decentralised and open messaging services, the problem is if a system is open its also open to spammers too (eg email), and also getting users to use it...
Anyone can run their own XMPP server which will talk to any other XMPP service in a similar way to email, you simply need a valid domain name to create your own server.
The web has changed (Score:3)
I have a rant about this from 2012:
Yeah, the web has changed in my day.
It used to be full of homepages. Personal sites. If you searched for something (and search sucked in those days, trust me), more often then not you found a website that someone had made on their own time and covered whatever subjects they wanted it to. And not a blurb on some reviewing site. No, the whole damn site was theirs. It depended on what you were searching for, but it ran the gamut of important to trivial. From fan-reviews of books, to people raging about how awesome the newest game was. But also important stuff like the effects of the fall of the Berlin wall the the social entanglement the web is posing for Muslim women.
Most of these pages were hosted for free. And I believe that's where I came in. Way past the endless September. Before the 90's putting something on the web required you to run your own server. Or have access to one in college or something. In the 90's, geocities and all lowered the bar for the internet and hosting was now free, with a small string attached.
Now a days things have changed. People no longer have their own servers or websites, that's too much work. The bar has been lowered even further. You no longer need to know HTML or even what a tag is. In the web 2.0 world, everyone can simply upload what they want onto websites. Facebook, flicker, tumbler, wordpress, and all. Those places have done the heavy lifting of making the webpage and all people have to do is insert the content. Web pages that take in people's information, pictures, links, knowledge and all that crap and host it for everyone else to see. When you google something now, the first result is usually wikipedia. Because wikipedia is where people upload their knowledge.
And that's it's own separate rant on the importance of wikipedia.
But anyway, today's internet is more centralized. If you want to know about a movie, you don't find someone's website with a page dedicated to ranting about the movie, you go to imdb and find facts and reviews uploaded by people. You see someone's rant that was upmodded by other. The one that got downmodded is buried and the truly insightful one got censored. (and then you go torrent it, but that's not the web).
This is a slightly disturbing consolidation of the web. Whereas there was once an ever-increasing amount of participation on the web, the meaningful web is now a handful of sites dedicated to their particular topic. It's arguably more structured, but it's taking the power from the people and putting it in the hands of the companies that own the sites. It's arguably the natural course for these sorts of things. Something new came along. Everyone competed, and then a few, very few, people won, ate up the losers, and the consolidation left one or two victors. Which is why everyone was desperate to become to defacto standard. Fighting that process is hopeless. But the natural way things work is kinda crap. It leads to monopolies, and abuse of power. I guess I'm simply unsure about the nature of our gatekeepers.
And Jesus christ. Think about email. A wonderfully decentralized system where it's a no-holds-bar capitalist survival of the fittest right? We SSSHEEEEEIIITT boy! There's Gmail, yahoo, and maybe hotmail. There are also corporate mail servers. But by and far, for most of the populace, email has consolidated. When the fuck did THAT happen and how did I not notice?
Yeah basically when it required some skill to have a webpage people more intelligent things were being said. Now you have some guys flat earth theory or anti GMO rant on being more widely distributed and presented as quality over science about the eclipse or genetic engineering by actual scientists.
In many ways, though, things haven't changed at all. Those hobbyist websites still exist. The web (and other internet services) that we all remember and love is still there. It just doesn't look like it because Google won't help you find most of them.
Evolve! (Score:2)
to MESH networking.
Stupid use of the word (Score:2)
The web is a decentralized because it sits atop of the tcp/ip protocol. Datacenters are scattered all over the place and not in one, central location. Traffic is routed all over the place. Packets still get scattered around the world. It's as decentralized as it's going to physically get. Because that's a physical concept.
Decentralize Search? (Score:2)
Is it possible to build a decentralized search ranking system based on a block-chain cryptocurrency model? Google's monopoly is built on its search engine, and Facebook's is built on convenience and network effects. Myspace shows that Facebook's monopoly can be broken, so cracking search is the tough nut. I'm thinking of something where entities are given cryptocurrency for participating in the computation of search ranking computations, and can exchange the cryptocurrency for other currencies, or redeem it
I think that YaCy might make you very happy: http://yacy.net/ [yacy.net]
Not really about "the web" (Score:2)
This is about large social media platforms and news aggregators rather than the internet or webpages in general. Here's the thing, this problem has already been solved (multiple times) which they admit to in the paper but don't think it's good enough because... not enough people use them and they aren't integrated into the "mega-platforms".
Sure sounds to me like the neo-nazis and their bile spewing kin aren't taking being kicked off twitter/facebook very well.
Then Do It. (Score:2)
Then build a decentralized search engine. There are many, many, examples of distributed systems - if "we" need to do something, or "one" could argue, I think it's time for "you" to read some academic papers on ring / distributed algorithms, blockchains, byzantine generals, submit papers to academic journals if there is a hole in the academic literature (doubtful), start cranking on code (probable), and start marketing existing solutions (almost certain.)