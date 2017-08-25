Software Is Eating the Auto Industry (strategyanalytics.com) 9
Roger Lanctot, writing for research firm Strategy Analytics: There are many more opportunities in cars today for things to go wrong as software takes over an ever-expanding array of functionality from the car stereo to enhanced safety systems and the vehicle powertrain. There are software bugs, updates, conflicts and, lately, cybersecurity vulnerabilities to worry about so it is perhaps no surprise that software is figuring in vehicle recalls. In the latest update of software-based recalls from CX3 Marketing, software-based recalls crept up higher again in 2016, surpassing 6M vehicles. It's a small portion of the overall total but it is growing -- especially as a proportion of the total. This expanding crisis in vehicle recalls is both good news and bad news for the automotive industry. The good news is that software recalls can often be corrected with over-the-air software updates. The bad news is that auto makers are in the very earliest stages of deploying software updating technology and, particularly in the U.S., they have yet to sort out conflicts with state-level dealer franchise laws that require warranty service work such as software updates be handled by dealers. The expanding role of software and the growing number of software-related recalls reflects an emerging battleground in the industry. The creation of software is expensive and labor intensive and also poses an ownership question. Starting approximately 10 years ago with BMW and Intel's mutual effort to bring Linux into cars on a larger scale via the GenIVI Alliance, auto makers have been seeking to segregated hardware from software in such a manner that hardware could conceivably be relegated to sourcing from contract manufacturers (like Flextronics) and software development costs could be reduced by sharing code. At the same time, car makers have sought to take ownership of the code written for their vehicles. Car enthusiasts have taken issue with the ownership question, asserting their right to modify vehicle software as they see fit. That particular struggle is yet to be resolved but has gained new life as more tinkerers experiment with home-grown self-driving car technology.
Soon. It's time. Nobody needs obnoxious vendors who didn't even read their own fucking prospectus.
What we need is some showrooms and then we buy directly at the manufacturer's site online.
After all that's what the dealers are doing, besides those brands who have thousands of unsold cars laying around they the have to pay customers thousands to take off their hands.
they can clue you in a bit
I think you misspelled "they can take you for a ride".
Dealers are very easy to avoid, though. Just buy your cars used from real people. I've been doing that my whole life, except once when I bought one from a dealer. That one was the only lemon I got stuck with.
I wish! But that appears to be a pipe dream.
I'm just hoping that self-driving cars make owning a car unnecessary before I can't find (relatively) software-free ones anymore.
The other major issue is that manufacturers insist on tying safety and security updates to functionality changes.
For example, on my Tesla it was determined that if you connect your car to a rogue wifi AP and open the web browser an attacker can gain root access on the car. To solve that issue though I'd have to agree to Tesla nerfing autopilot and making the whole UI exponentially worse. I've chosen instead not to connect the car to random access points or use the web browser on unknown sites.
Nope. No OTA updates for me. I don't trust companies to have access to my car (or computer, for that matter) any time they want. If I can't disable the communications channel, I'm not buying the car.
They probably don't realize that that manufacturing has been running on software since the 60's and when they do we'll get the FUD headline of "ZOMG!!! Software is eating the manufacturing industry!!!!!"
And then it will be "ZOMG!!! Software is eating the shipping industry!!!"
Followed by "ZOMG!!! Software is eating the mining industry!!!"
And then "ZOMG!!! Software is eating the power generation industry!!!"
etc. etc. etc.