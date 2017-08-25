Modest Proposal To Companies: Let Your Customers Respond To Your Emails - Kill no-reply@ (medium.com) 138
An anonymous reader shares a blogpost: Dear way-too-many companies, if you're allowed to send me an email, I'm allowed to send you an email. You just sent me an email and I have a question. Don't make me hunt for a way to ask it. Email already has a built-in way to do that -- reply. Whether it's good news or bad news, whether you're an established company or a startup, your customers will love you more if you let them reply to your emails.
You're nobody. (Score:5, Insightful)
Companies that WANT your questions will allow it.
The ones that use no-reply are the ones that don't want to hear from you to begin with. They can send out 100,000 emails and if ten people buy something, it pays for itself. Your question just costs them staff and support time.
No-reply isn't a mistake. It's a deliberate choice. "Bothering with your inquiry isn't worth it. We'll make you jump through hoops if you really, really need to talk to us, but we'd rather you just buy our stuff and go away."
Re: (Score:1)
I think the world is large enough to fit discussions on both 9/11 conspiracy theories and e-mail netiquette.
Today my coworker configured a no-reply@ account, though I failed him in the code review for using a mail template with an XHTML doctype and HTML5 syntax. First thing Monday I'll also check whether we're leaving a reasonable way of getting in touch with the company.
Hobson's choice (Score:3)
You have the choice not to do business with those companies.
Technically correct, but it ends up being a Hobson's choice. Some businesses are monopolies, such as the power company, the water company, the natural gas company, and in many cases the wired Internet company. Good luck doing without those, especially if you are a landlord who is required by law to offer these utilities to tenants.
This is a non-story
The remainder of your comment relies on relative privation [rationalwiki.org].
Re: (Score:2)
Simple choice then, when you sign up give THEM a noreply@somedomain.com address. Win/win.
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah, we need a reply test bot - if it doesn't get through, neither does the email.
Re: (Score:3)
So there's a class of companies in that category...
There is another class of company that uses 'no-reply' because they are fixated on a particular engagement model that forces issues into tracket tickets and set of tools to manage them that doesn't know how to deal with email. They don't trust the user to keep an email thread intact to allow someone to follow the history, or they don't have software they trust to translate email thread to a ticketing system.
Re: (Score:2)
Most companies probably fit your category. I see many "noreply@company.com" as the return address from service announcements from companies that we have an established relationship with (otherwise we would never get their service announcements in the first place).
Then there are the other kind that is practically worse, I'm the recipient on several mail delivery lists for mutual funds (yes ever changing excel sheets sent via mail are the #1 distribution method of mutual fund companies...) and it seams that i
Re: (Score:1)
Companies that WANT your questions will allow it. The ones that use no-reply are the ones that don't want to hear from you to begin with.
Amazon lost my order. It was their delivery system that just lost it. They sent me an email asking me to contact them. The email was "no-reply". It was actually a bit of work to figure out how to correctly contact them, as none of the required options matched my situation. In the end, they refunded my order. But the please contacts us, but don't reply was silly. I'm not sure why a human had to be involved at all.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: You're nobody. (Score:2)
No-reply has its purpose. The problem is it's been abused.
The original intention is for user-initiated notifications like password resets, or other automated notifications from sources other than newsletters.
Unfortunately some (most) places forgot what the purpose of no-reply was.
Also, the email landscape has changed slightly over the years. Transactional email services (like Sendgrid, Mailgun, etc) have changed the way we send emails.
Since sending transactional emails is usually decoupled from the primary
Re: (Score:2)
I think you are on the money there, at least in part, but there are other reasons too. The amount of spam, phishing and virus laden junkmail directed at companies is already pretty significant. The online forms that integrate a captcha and require some information prevent spammers from having yet another easy avenue of streaming garbage or worse into your business.
And one other thing... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
I would be happy if they replied to the web forms. I can not count the number of times I have filled out a form asking a question and never get a reply.
Sometimes when I have a choice of companies to buy a product from, Ill send an email or fill out the web form asking the same question to multiple companies. The one that replies is the one I buy from. I wonder how many customers companies are loosing because of there non-responsiveness.
Re:And one other thing... (Score:5, Insightful)
For the web form thing, I'd settle for at least knowing whether or not I'm going to be sent a copy of what I'm writing by email afterwards. If I am, I don't need to save it manually myself, but I also shouldn't include any sensitive information. If I'm not, maybe including sensitive details is OK but I also need to keep a copy.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm glad when I'm sent a copy of the web form entry, because it means that the form was actually functional and capable of sending email. Who knows if the address that it's sending email to actually exists or is checked, and you know you'll never see the bounce if it's a dead address, but I suspect that a huge chunk of the web forms don't actually work at all.
They're like the elevator close door button or the thermostats in an office building: just there for psychological soothing.
Re: (Score:2)
Web forms are NOT email. Don't put a link on your website saying "email us" if it points to a web form.
Not necessarily. Because email is inherently insecure, banking and healthcare sites routinely point you to an SSL-enabled reply page. HIPPA actually requires correspondence to be handled this way.
Re: (Score:2)
HIPAA (not "HIPPA") places restrictions on providers ("covered entitites"), not patients. And, replying to a patient's email via email is not prohibited.
- Lin [hhs.gov]
Re:No-reply@ is a valid address here (Score:5, Insightful)
Maybe, just maybe, you should consider using a different address then? It seems you really do accept replies, so why send from no-reply? You're discouraging your nice and polite users, while not discouraging the idiots. Seems somewhat the opposite of what you should want.
Re: No-reply@ is a valid address here (Score:1)
The objective is to discourage ALL inbound emails.
Email: customer writes an ACTUAL ESSAY about whatever fucking insane hallucination is bothering them today, but someone has to read it all because if a single paragraph is actually relevant, they need to jump on it.
Phone: the call handler can ask closed questions to get to the crux of the matter quickly.
Source: experience
Re: (Score:2)
Then don't reply to the "no-reply" emails!
As I said, you're currently discouraging your polite and intelligent users, while not discouraging the idiots. Why would anyone want to purposely select to only provide support to the idiots?
Re: (Score:2)
Why would anyone want to purposely select to only provide support to the idiots?
Maybe they're in the lottery or alternative medicine business?
Re: (Score:2)
You're missing the point. this company is choosing to actively reward the idiots vs the polite customers. They ARE choosing to limit their customer base to exclude polite people.
I'm suggesting that they'd be better off choosing to do business with both, rather than only with the idiots.
I'm not suggesting that you can afford to work only with good customers, but when you have some, why discourage them in favour of the idiots?
Re: (Score:2)
And thus was born the automated phone menu, and the anguished cries of a billion souls who did know exactly what they needed to say and could have said it at least three times before they even got to speak to a real person.
Mind you, I bought something from Dell over the phone the other day, and I felt like I spent most of the call debugging the scripts their people were clearly reading from, so maybe it's not the automated aspect that is really the problem here...
Re: No-reply@ is a valid address here (Score:1)
What's the name of your company? Maybe if we publicize the problem from your perspective it will be self-correcting...
You don't understand (Score:3, Informative)
Obviously, the author of this nonsense doesn't 1) Understand b2c communication and 2) Doesn't understand how to run a customer care center.
Take off your rose colored glasses for minute. First of all, no-reply emails are a means to notify a customer of something. They are one-way. They are not meant to be responded to like text message notifications of upcoming appointments or Amazon shipping notifications. Second, actually learn about call centers and customer care teams. You obviously have no clue. It's a lot harder than you think. Most call centers are fielding a variety of customer interactions like phone calls, emails and chat. They are also usually understaffed due to cost constraints. Before you write about something like you have no clue what you're talking about go learn what it takes to run one of these. If you do that, then you might not just complain about a lack of something, you might also have a suggestion as to how what you want ought to be done. Good luck
Re:You don't understand (Score:5, Informative)
And we did. instead we use logic and filters to direct emails to the people who can provide the best answers. 20% growth over the past 4 years must mean something is working.
Re: (Score:2)
Wish I had mod points, this is the kind of company that has it figured out. Plus they are seeing growth from it.
I did the same thing at a company and we were seeing similar growth. It is amazing what real customer care will get you these days.
Re: (Score:2)
Clearly your company is small to medium. When your business gets large enough it can be uneconomical especially if non sense questions or basic "Read the manual" questions come in.
Like hi I just bought X how do I turn it on?
You get enough customers with enough content like that coming through and you have an issue. I like the approach you have but I do scrutinize the scalability of it. Small businesses often thrive because they have the flexibility to provide personalized support to their clients. A company
Re: (Score:2)
Say "Turn to page 2" (Score:2)
Like hi I just bought X how do I turn it on?
Write something to the effect "Instructions to turn on your device are on page 2 of the Setup Guide." and give a link to the HTML version of the guide.
Small businesses often thrive because they have the flexibility to provide personalized support to their clients.
Then why not structure a large business as a collection of small businesses?
Re: (Score:3)
20% growth over the past 4 years must mean something is working.
Yes but not necessarily the way you handle communication. Also, pedantic mode on: 20% growth could mean you have 5 customers instead of 4.
Also, when taking into account whether no-reply is good or bad, you have a plethora of factors to consider. Some below, off the top of my head, not necessarily sorted by importance:
1. Are your products expensive enough to ditch/not use no-reply?
2. Is your customer base small enough? Hint: if you have e.g. millions of customers, no-reply is a must.
3. Is your support center
It's the ratio (Score:2)
Is your customer base small enough? Hint: if you have e.g. millions of customers, no-reply is a must.
It's not the absolute size as much as the ratio of tier 1 support personnel per customer.
Re: (Score:2)
Obviously you should follow your own advice. Customer retention is probably one of the highest priorities of a call center especially for smaller businesses. If ditching the no-reply helps me keep my customers, then BYE. And we did. instead we use logic and filters to direct emails to the people who can provide the best answers. 20% growth over the past 4 years must mean something is working.
I didn't criticize you, I criticized the blog post that was obviously written by someone who probably has no clue what a CRM system is let alone how to configure it effectively. Did you actually TFBP? You obviously have somewhat of a clue. I know every business is different that's why CRM's like Salesforce are very customizable to meet those needs. The author of the blog post has no clue about any of that though. They are just complaining about no reply emails because they just apparently don't like th
Re: (Score:2)
So basically fuck the customers we'll do what's CHEAPEST for us.
Fixed it for you. lol
Re: (Score:2)
So basically fuck the customers we'll do what's CHEAPEST for us.
Fixed it for you. lol
That is correct. When you are in business, you have a thing called a BUDGET. You have to spend it wisely in the best way possible. You can't accumulate an infinite amount of debt to make your company meet ridiculous idealist standards. Try running a business some time, you'll get it very quickly. It's easy to sit on the sideline and call business owners stupid when you have no idea how to start one let alone run one.
Re: (Score:2)
Man, which company's call center do you work for? I want to make sure I never do business with them.
Re: (Score:2)
Man, which company's call center do you work for? I want to make sure I never do business with them.
You won't be doing business with much of anybody then. You'll cut off your nose to spite your face. I'll quote the song Cracker: "Get off this, get on with it, if you want to change the world, shut your mouth and start to spin it." You want to change the customer care landscape, get involved and change it then. Until you do that, I dismiss your rhetoric as comments from the peanut gallery.
Re: (Score:2)
Not really. There are a few exceptions, where I must do business with companies that treat their customers like shit, but the vast majority of the time the companies I do business with treat me with at least a minimum amount of respect, because if they don't I just do business with someone else instead. Over time, that's weeded out most of the bad guys.
For the most part, there's still plenty of competition that is hungry for additional customers.
Re: (Score:2)
First of all, no-reply emails are a means to notify a customer of something. They are one-way. They are not meant to be responded to like text message notifications of upcoming appointments or Amazon shipping notifications.
If something is important enough to trouble someone with a message, surely it's also important enough to follow up if the recipient needs clarification of something or to make some sort of change. If it's not that important, why are you wasting their time with sending an email in the first place?
And before you get on your high horse about how hard good customer service is, I have worked for a variety of businesses from tiny little startups to literally one of the biggest in the world, and to date I have nev
Re: (Score:2)
If you notify your customers about something then you can rest assured that there are some of them that do not fully understand your notification or will have further questions. So they will mail and/or call you anyway via other means which is also why most service announcements that I have seen also contains a "for further questions send a mail to xxx@xxx.com", so the main question is why the reply address then is a no-reply instead of the xxx@xxx.com so that those people could just reply to the mail sent.
Don't confuse advertisements with solications (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Funny thing is you actually need us, we don't need you. There are 1000's of companies selling the same crap. If customer retention means so little to you then I gues I won't be seeing you around.
Funny thing is, there are millions of consumers out there, and often getting new ones is cheaper than retention.
Re: (Score:2)
getting new ones is cheaper than retention
It's quite hard to think of a business scenario when this is likely to be true, unless either you really do offer a product or service that is only useful once or your product or service is so bad that you don't expect most people you've duped into paying for it once to ever come back.
In most other contexts, it's one of the almost immutable laws of business that attracting new customers costs more than looking after your existing ones. Whether your business's processes and metrics and incentive schemes reco
Re: (Score:2)
depends on the industry. Try to get a company to care about their customers when they have a near monopoly.
Thank you for your reply... (Score:4, Funny)
Dear customer:
Thank you for your reply.
We value your input.
This is an automated reply to let you know that your email is 276,709th in line to be answered, and we will get to it as soon as possible.
Your estimated wait time is, well, you don't want to know. You really, really, do not want to know.
Sincerely,
Marvin, your robotic email automated response robot.
If you handle 10^6 messages per week (Score:2)
This is an automated reply to let you know that your email is 276,709th in line to be answered, and we will get to it as soon as possible.
By itself, this appears a step in the right direction. If I know your company's small army of support staff answered, say, half a million messages last week, I know to expect information on which I can act in three business days.
But then Marvin blows it with this refusal to provide any sort of scale for how quickly the queue moves:
Your estimated wait time is, well, you don't want to know. You really, really, do not want to know.
Re: (Score:2)
HOWEVER, I *also* am painfully aware of how incredibly stupid and annoying people are. Allowing them to send replies to all sorts of automated e-mails would be a nightmare.
People say this a lot, but somehow I struggle to believe it.
At least for my own businesses, where I have been able to see every communication we ever had with customers, the longer or more unusual messages we get are far more often positive/useful things than negative/unhelpful ones.
For the rest, yes, most of them are routine things where someone just hasn't figured out how to do something for themselves. However, almost all of those are dispatched quickly with standard replies to FAQs. A significant propor
Re: (Score:2)
A million times this.
It's been my experience, both in business and in personal life, the people tend to match your expectations of them.
If you expect people to be idiots, you'll treat them like idiots, and only idiots will talk to you. If you treat people with decency and reasonableness, they will tend to be decent and reasonable in return.
What's the fuss here? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
How about the companies use the Reply-To header to direct replies to automated notifications to the correct place to handle them?
Re: (Score:2)
I guess they all have one thing in common: they're small enough (customer base-wide) to afford it.
Re: (Score:2)
You're pre-supposing that there exists a contact page on the website.
Worse case scenario is you could check the WHOIS [icann.org] contact info that is supposed to be kept up-to-date for maintaining the domain. When a Slashdot troll posted dick pics with my contact info on Russian websites, I used the WHOIS contact info for the few websites that didn't have an email address or contact form. Most of the time I got a response that the dick pic was removed. The non-responses included bounced emails because mailbox is full or no response at all.
Oh, thank goodness! (Score:2)
I saw the title and worried this was going to be about eating babies.
Re: (Score:2)
I run a business and have worked for large corporations, so let me run my mouth about this, too. TFA is not wrong -- there is literally no reason for no-reply emails.
you'll know that people hit reply and say "thanks" or some other pointless and useless response a lot.
True, but that's why the reply goes to a mail filtering system. Those "thanks" emails and such never need to take up a human's time.
The "no-reply" address will never go away as long as email exists.
This is probably correct. But the point is that companies that do this are sending the message "go away, you suck". If that's what they are intending to say, then no problem. But if they want to enhance customer re
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I've never received literal "thank you" emails in response to notifications (unless the notice was to a specific person about an issue they specifically wanted to know about), but I have received general acknowledgement responses.
I suspect the bigger issue, though, is that the companies probably have a a large number of dead email addresses in their distribution list, and probably see a whole lot of bounces with every mailing. However, those are trivially easy to filter out, so shouldn't affect a thing (and
âSreply (Score:2)
The problem (Score:2)
Assuming someone is being paid to read all of your pointless questions.
Trust me, there's going to be a fuck load of pointless questions...
Re: (Score:2)
The other problem is that first level contact centres, although staffed with humans, are completely incapable of even reading your message, let alone providing a relevant reply. If you ask something that isn't in their script (and really, their script only includes things an absolute moron would ask) they'll just send you back a generic "reboot and try again" type of email which does you absolutely no good and just proves they didn't read the email where you specifically state that you already tried the exa
Re: (Score:2)
Are you ready to buy a more expensive product for that functionality?
AC, you must be new to the Internets (Score:2)
Out of Office Replies (Score:2)
The problem with a mailbox for actual replies from email marketing emails is those damn out of office replies.
Someone has to sift through hundreds, or thousands every send to find the actual messages.
Yes, mail rules can be setup to filter OOO emails from outlook, because all emails have a predictable subject line. Gmail for Business, on the other hand does not and let's the user set their own out of office subject line.
Never going to happen (Score:1)
Requires companies to EXPAND their workforce to have people to reply to the emails
... and the whole point of automated emails is so they can cut staff.
The two efforts are polar opposites.
Who will sort the emails? (Score:1)
So I assume you expect companies to hire another person to sort through all the emails and direct them to the correct department... if any?
Part of the reason companies have set emails is organization. They don't want tech questions coming to the finance department. No marketing vendors emailing the ops team and so on. When customers receive a general email like that it gets abused with random questions, often completely unrelated to the email that waste a lot of time that could be used for actual customer s
Corresponding costs money (Score:1)
Did someone let reality escape?
Companies don't really want to reply to customers unless that customer is performing a public review or statement. The Internet makes it far too easy to reply to a company for no real reason. (Oh my parcel arrived 10 minutes late or the packaging is dented). Sure, we'd like perfection. But we ain't going to get it.
We need a system rather like the eBay score system on a company that allows us to report a cockup by email. Then let them respond. It would have to be secure with pe
Terrible idea (Score:3)
Lets enumerate all the problems with this, shall we?
-spam
-customers who reply with inappropriate things, like requests for support on a sales announcement, or other nonsense
-Out of Office replies
-SPAM
-Probably plenty of issues that didn't immediately pop into my head.
-unsubscribe requests
You then have to hire additional staff just to sift through the quagmire of emails to discard or route the emails to more appropriate destinations.
The convenience to the customer is minor. The burden on an organization to deal with such a system would be massive, possibly insurmountable.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
One important issue that did not pop into your head immediately was that an email ping pong match with 10 incomplete single line answers from the customer takes much longer than what is reasonable to spend in a busy b2c environment.
If people aren't willing to spend the time in a phone queue, the customer service may equally not want to have their people tied up with a single customer query. Lengthy dialog will only be possible with chat bots doing the interaction.
Do you want to pay for it? (Score:2)
They could let you reply to their emails (Score:2)
This is a symptom of a broader problem. (Score:1)
The people running big companies, especially big near-monopolies, think that they get to unilaterally define the terms of all communication. They want the customer to think long and hard before they dare to ask for something to be made right. This is done by making it as painful as possible to talk to a representative and if you are lucky enough to actually get to speak to a person it will likely be someone with no authority to resolve a problem and who will just hide behind the excuse that the "their syste
Re: (Score:1)
You're right.
It amazes me (well, maybe it shouldn't) as I look through these posts, that these are the same folks that work at these companies who are calling everyone else an 'idiot', but are then the same 'idiots' that have 'dumb ' questions, they may need an answer to, and wonder why they can't reach someone. Its pretty easy to say all questions are dumb when one is an expert on a subject.
I feel like a huge portion of time goes to simply managing the relationships with the large companies. It takes we
Modest Proposal ... (Score:2)
I wonder if the submmiter and editors are aware that a title like this usually implies a reference to Jonathan Swift's satirical essay, A Modest Proposal [wikipedia.org]? Because, despite we customers being food for companies, I'm failing to see a connection of TFS or TFA to the essay (synopsis below):
Swift suggests that the impoverished Irish might ease their economic troubles by selling their children as food for rich gentlemen and ladies.
What's your email? (Score:2)
I'd be happy (Score:2)
I'd be happy if they just responded to their damn mail in the first place. There's a large percentage of places that I've used the form to contact the company or the email address that I've found on their site to get in touch with someone from a company asking about a product that I want to buy or use and I never hear back from them. It's at least 50%. Why do these companies bother with the forms or email addresses if they don't answer messages?
For example, I wanted to know where my property line was so I c
Poor assumption (Score:2)
You're assuming that companies want to talk to their customers. They don't. The best customer is the one who pays the bill and makes no noise.
By making it increasingly difficult to contact companies for any kind of support or assistance, they've muted their customers. Why would they want to undo this?
Are you under the illusion that companies actually care?
Re: (Score:2)
Just an addendum:
We're talking about companies that turn over employees fast, pay rock bottom wages and even go as far as to bring in foreign workers so they can pay even less. They don't give a flying f about their employees, you really think they want anything other that their customer's money?
Not that modest a request... (Score:2)
A lot of effort (and $) goes into trying to deflect support calls with automated attendants, FAQs, user support communities, chatbots and even old-fashioned support articles or <gasp> better design. But of course some support calls (and emails) still happen.
If
Hello? (Score:1)
Sending emails === Potential for additional sales
Receiving emails === Guarantee of additional costs
Re:Jews did 9/11 (Score:5, Funny)
Buddy, Jews attacking New York would make as much sense as you attacking your own mosque.
Re: (Score:2)
Buddy, Jews attacking New York would make as much sense as you attacking your own mosque.
Or NAMBLA attacking Marlin Brando films.
Re: Jews did 9/11 (Score:5, Insightful)
No, the comment got modded down because it's mind-suckingly vacuous, offensive, and off-topic.
Re: (Score:1)
Just fuck off already. You're an asshole, you're an idiot, and you're just plain wrong about every stupid thing you believe. Do you ever stay up late at night wondering whether anyone likes you? They don't. Because you're a stupid prick who makes the world worse, just by being here.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This is a really good point.
It's also a very difficult problem. How can you tell people how to get in touch with you if you can't say so in the email?