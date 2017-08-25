Waymo Built a Fake City In California To Test Self-Driving Cars (arstechnica.com) 14
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: In May, Waymo revealed key details of its latest self-driving car design to Bloomberg as part of the rollout of a new program that ferries ordinary passengers around in Phoenix. Now The Atlantic's Alexis Madrigal has a new piece revealing important details about Waymo's extensive infrastructure for testing self-driving cars. Madrigal reports on two Waymo projects that haven't been previously made public. One is an extensive virtual city in California, 100 miles east of Silicon Valley. Named Castle after the former Castle Air Force Base, the facility hosts a network of private roads for testing self-driving vehicles. It's a proprietary cousin of Mcity, the open vehicle testing facility we visited in 2015. At the Castle facility, Waymo builds replicas of real intersections -- like a two-lane roundabout in Texas -- that have given Waymo cars trouble.
Having their own extensive network of private streets allows Waymo engineers to perform repetitive tests to observe how Waymo's software reacts in carefully controlled situations. In one series of tests seen by Madrigal, another car cuts off a Waymo car at a variety of speeds and angles. The tests were designed to help engineers calibrate how hard cars brake in these kinds of situations. Brake too slowly and there's a risk of a crash. Brake too hard and passengers will get whiplash. The Castle team has amassed an extensive collection of props -- traffic cones, tricycles, fake plants, dummies -- that help simulate a wide variety of road situations.
Well, automakers simulate ice at the various desert proving grounds by wetting-down roads they've covered in ceramic tiles. Throw a layer of something foamed on top and you've probably got something that behaves like snow over black ice.
Planes and their communications equipment are not easily accessible (assuming they are even allowed be flown remotely) from 30000 feet, and their ground time is under guard. In addition, planes still have two pilots watching the boards ready to take control when necessary. Would be self driving cars and their network transmissions are a different matter. Also, autopiloting an aircraft that essentially just has to hold a straight (well parabolic) course is a much easier problem to solve than something that w
Someday terrorists will upload a zero day worm that spreads from car to car turning our quiet city streets into Death Race 2000. (David Carradine RIP)
I was thinking Maximum Overdrive [wikipedia.org] myself...
Saw a funny one a couple of weeks ago. A Waymo car (technically a Pacifica minivan) was essentially stuck. The street had a median and a maintenance crew had closed the left lane with cones, and they had a wood chipper trailer and truck, and the various workers were cutting apart trees that had tipped over and were dragging pieces over to the chipper's hopper, which faced oncoming traffic.
The Waymo car was up at the start of the cones, and it couldn't interpret what the workers were doing and couldn't fig
Why not focus on the real and more fixable issue of highway commutes? Am I way off base in thinking that it would be far easier and safer to introduce fully autonomous cars onto highways first? Infrastructure wise you could first establish autonomous only lanes then gradually make all highways autonomous once the technology has been vetted and has become ubiquitous.
If we lived in China and could arbitrarily decide to change our infrastructure on a large scale, yes, that might be a better idea. Otherwise, no, it would not be safer, and it makes little or no sense to implement this technology before it can deal with complicated hazards. If today you want an autonomous vehicle with a dedicated lane, build light rail. Preferably on the model of Portland, not SF.
