China Plans To Launch the World's First 'Unhackable' Quantum Communication Network

An anonymous reader quotes Phys.org: China is about to launch the Jinan Project, the world's first unhackable computer network, and a major milestone in the development of quantum technology... the network is planned to be fully operational by the end of August 2017... By launching the network, China will become the first country worldwide to implement quantum technology for a real life, commercial end. It also highlights that China is a key global player in the rush to develop technologies based on quantum principles, with the EU and the United States also vying for world leadership in the field.
The network, known as a quantum key distribution (QKD) network, is more secure than widely used electronic communication equivalents. Unlike a conventional telephone or internet cable, which can be tapped without the sender or recipient being aware, a QKD network alerts both users to any tampering with the system as soon as it occurs. This is because tampering immediately alters the information being relayed, with the disturbance being instantly recognisable. Once fully implemented, it will make it almost impossible for other governments to listen in on Chinese communications... It will be the world's longest land-based quantum communications network, stretching over 2,000 km.
that the Chinese government finally appreciates the benefit of communication free of surveillance. [wikipedia.org]
but the name is fairly revealing. And as typical, the media over states its capability.
quantum key distribution (QKD) - Strongly implies that the network will be used for distributing cryptographic keys. Which makes sense since the bandwidth is likely to rather limited. And that means that the actual messages using those keys are subject to possible decryption. But still a very impressive accomplishment.
