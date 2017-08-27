East Africa Leads The World In Drone Delivery (cnn.com) 12
"While plenty of countries have dabbled in drone delivery, no program has matched the scale and impact of what's unfolding in Rwanda and now, Tanzania." An anonymous reader quotes CNN: The drones will fly themselves, far from the view of humans -- a move that's not yet legal in the U.S... In early 2018, Tanzania's government will begin using drones to deliver medical supplies such as blood and vaccines to remote areas. The government expects to save lives thanks to faster delivery of medical supplies. Rwanda has already completed 1,400 similar deliveries. "Everyone has this paradigm that robotics and artificial intelligence starts in the U.S., made by rich people for rich people. It couldn't be farther from the truth," said Keller Rinaudo, CEO of Zipline, which is supplying the drones. "There's a major shift [occurring] where it's not about the country with the most resources; it's more about the countries with modern regulatory reform and a willingness to try new things."
Tanzania will open four drone distribution centers with Silicon Valley startup Zipline, providing more than 100 drones and 2,000 flights a day. It's also discussing a partnership with another drone company... Previously, the government delivered medical supplies only four times a year due to costs. Bwanakunu envisions several deliveries per week including for emergencies... This isn't the first time East Africa has been a step in front of the "developed world." "We were ahead with mobile money too," said Bwanakunu, referring to M-PESA, which allows for money to be sent through cell phones. "If today trying this technology will save a human life, why not?"
Each drone is equipped with "a parachute that deploys if that anything goes wrong."
Pharmaceuticals, weapons, drone delivery...
That's about right... outsourcing industry formerly dominated domestically by hungry students, prisoners, and members of the military.
The key here is lack of competing services (lack of landline phones for the cell phone case). Delivering something by drone is attractive when the alternative is in the backpack of someone hiking down a footpath. Not so attractive when a UPS or USPS truck will be driving by there every day anyway.
Lack of services and infrastructure, and in some cases higher safety risk, shift the cost benefit analysis toward drone use. Not that surprising.
If the documentaries I've seen are any indication, while there are various national governments that lay claim to regions, the borders are quite porous and there's nothing to stop people from migrating around the region. East Africa is not a country, it may well be a culture.
I cant' think of any sci-fi book or movie that anticipated our skies filled with mad buzzing drones flying around delivering stuff, and maybe killer drones shooting them down or pirate drones bagging them and making off with the loot.
Closest I can think of was Dark Angel [wikipedia.org], but those were police surveillance drones, not commercial drones.
That's the future for you, always pulling something out of its ass.
"There's a major shift [occurring] where it's not about the country with the most resources; it's more about the countries with modern regulatory reform and a willingness to try new things."
A good news story from this part of the world this is very unusual. This is very welcome news.
I personally thought that this part of the world was very desolate till I visited years ago. Good that Slashdot is highlighting an encouraging story as well.
One thing I learnt is that life continues even in places where the likes of main stream media do not cover...or choose to cover negative aspects of - and folks there seem or apear to be happier.