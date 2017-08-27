People Are Complete Suckers For Online Reviews (nypost.com) 33
schwit1 shared an article from the New York Post: No reviews, no revenue. That's the key takeaway from a new study published in Psychological Science, which finds that if two similar products have the same rating, online shoppers will buy the one with more reviews... "[When] faced with a choice between two low-scoring products, one with many reviews and one with few, the statistics say we should actually go for the product with few reviews, since there's more of a chance it's not really so bad," wrote researcher Derek Powell of Stanford University, lead author of the report. In other words, when there's only a handful of reviews, a few bad ones break the curve and bring down the overall rating. "But participants in our studies did just the opposite: They went for the more popular product, despite the fact that they should've been even more certain it was of low quality," he wrote.
Matt Moog, CEO of PowerReviews, previously conducted a study with Northwestern University [PDF] that drew from an even larger data pool of 400 million consumers, which also found that the more reviews there are of a product, the more likely it is that a customer will purchase that product... He has also found that customers who read reviews often click the bad ones first. "They want to read what's the worst thing people have to say about this," he said... Most online shoppers (97 percent to be exact) say reviews influence their buying decisions, according to Fan & Fuel Digital Marketing Group, which also found that 92 percent of consumers will hesitate to buy something if it has no customer reviews at all.
With more reviews, the buyer has a better idea -exactly- what's bad about the product thus has a better chance of making an educated decision about buying it.
The article and study are examples of misusing statistics. The correlation between number of reviews and purchases niether tests nor demonstrates a causal relationship from the former to the latter, and even if it did it does not demonstrate the -claimed- causal relatinoship.
I think it's a bit more complex than that. Oftentimes, you can determine from poor reviews exactly what the shortcomings are, and decide if those shortcomings affect your intended use of the product. If a competing product has no reviews, then you have no way of knowing what the shortcomings are.
Correct. What went wrong for other people? Why did it go wrong? Will this function impact me?
As a case in point it's not really possible to buy an inexpensive TV that lacks "smart" features anymore. Smart features are very inconsistent from manufacturer to manufacturer. Thing is, if I never connect my TV to anything but an antenna, do those smart features matter? I need to read other users' experiences with a given TV or a range of candidate TVs to see what features work and what don't, and just becau
Correct. What went wrong for other people? Why did it go wrong? Will this function impact me?
It's striking me as somewhat ironic that a couple stanford researchers appear to have missed the significance of having thorough documentation.
Because that's basically what you're getting with masses of reviews readily available.
I think it's a bit more complex than that. Oftentimes, you can determine from poor reviews exactly what the shortcomings are, and decide if those shortcomings affect your intended use of the product. If a competing product has no reviews, then you have no way of knowing what the shortcomings are.
I read reviews, but only really pay attention to ones that make sensible explanations of what they do or don't like. Positive reviews can be very helpful if you are looking for a certain functionality, but they have to be precise and not cheerleading. A lot of reviews often means there are more good ones to find, more useless ones as well. For the most part, when I read reviews and then purchase, I wind up getting pretty much what I expect. You can never eliminate the possibility of a surprise when buying p
Exactly. I'm trying to find a good tablet only to watch videos when I'm away. I don't care that Android is stuck at v4, the CPU is too slow for modern applications, there isn't enough RAM for multitasking, the GPU can't run games at decent framerates or that wi-fi is unreliable unless you happen to be within five metres of your router. All I care about is battery life, screen quality, video playback, video/files management and expendable storage via SD/microSD.
So far the best one seems to be the Samsung Gal
Plus sometimes the reviews are pure comedy gold and are worth reading on their own which can inspire some sales on their own.
The exception to that rule is if every one of the reviews is giving this place or product five stars. “If the rating is unusually high, that actually can have a negative impact,” said Moog, as shoppers suspect this is too good to be true. “What we have from our data is that the optimal rating is about 4.4 stars.”
Yeah, the study appears to naively assume all online products, sellers and reviews are completely legitimate and that reviews solely indicate a statistical level of quality and aren't influenced by other factors.
Any product with tons of verified reviews means at least that the product has survived and sold enough to gather those reviews. That's an endorsement it's very difficult to fake.
Now if they actually purchased and tested products themselves to determine which was better as part of the study, they mig
More reviews mean more data points (Score:5, Informative)
“Around 20 [and running up to 50] is the optimal number of reviews for a product to have to give consumers the confidence that this product has been tried enough by enough people,” he told Moneyish.
If there are 1000 reviews and the product is rated low, people will tend to avoid it. But if there are a handful of reviews it's reasonable to assume two things: 1) several people have tried the product, and 2) some had issues and left low reviews. People tend to complain in reviews far more often than they compliment, so a few negative reviews don't scare me. Especially if the complaints are from people who bought a lower priced product and then whined because it wasn't as good as a higher priced alt
That's a very good and pertinent example of what TFA is about, and why people skip good reviews. Either they are sockpuppets, or empty praise telling us nothing of value.
It's the bad reviews that put meat on the bone. A review saying "it has problems with X, but here's my workaround" is worth a thousand reviews saying "It's the best thing since sliced bread!". Counter-intuitive as it may seem, constructive bad reviews facilitate more sales, and empty praise doesn't.
I find that some of the bad reviews are actually people complaining of stupid stuff like "hard to set up/install/etc.". Worth reading the reviews.