201 MPH Pod Run Wins SpaceX's Second Hyperloop Competition
An anonymous reader quotes GeekWire: The speediest team from SpaceX founder Elon Musk's first Hyperloop pod competition has done it again: WARR Hyperloop from Germany's Technical University of Munich won today's second contest by sending its magnetic-levitation pod through a nearly mile-long test tunnel at a peak speed of 201 mph. Musk announced WARR's victory to a crowd in the stands at SpaceX's headquarters in Hawthorne, California, and in a tweet... This weekend's competition brought about two dozen teams to Hawthorne, including a student group from the University of Washington. Each of the teams developed a pod that was designed to test engineering approaches for Musk's Hyperloop rapid-transit concept, which calls for sending people and cargo through low-pressure tubes at near-supersonic speeds.
Musk also tweeted that it "might be possible to go supersonic" in the 0.8-mile test Hyperloop tube, though he conceded it would require an extremely high acceleration (and deceleration) because of the short distance.
"For passenger transport, this can be spread over 20+ miles, so no spilt drinks."
So "Hyperloop" is a 200mph maglev? (Score:2)
When 267mph maglev [wikipedia.org] is already in service in other countries?
Let's face it, there is no innovation in Hyperloop. It's just vaporware.
The conspiracy theorist in me would say it's an attempt to undermine real technologies such as high-speed rail, in order to eliminate competition for his car company.