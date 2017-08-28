Thousands of ATMs Go Down in Indonesia After Satellite Problems (reuters.com) 15
Thousands of ATMs and electronic card payment machines in Indonesia went offline over the weekend, and it might take two more weeks before full service is restored, after an outage from a satellite belonging to state-controlled telecom giant PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom). From a report: Around 15,000 ground sites across Indonesia were affected by the problem on the 'Telkom-1' satellite, whose service is used by government agencies, banks, broadcasters and other corporations, Telkom's president director Alex Sinaga told reporters on Monday. A shift in the direction of the satelliteâ(TM)s antenna, which was first detected last Friday, had disrupted connectivity. Bank Central Asia (BCA), Indonesia's largest bank by market value, had around 5,700 of its ATMs affected by the outage, or 30 percent of the total operated by the bank, BCA chief executive Jahja Setiaatmadja told reporters. The Internet connection in some remote BCA branches were also affected, he said.
Imagine war against a major power (Score:3)
Imagine war against China or Russia, or another major player. One major cyber attack or satellites taken out (or commandeered for alternate purposes by the military).
This could be us. ATMs stop working, Credit card machines stop validating. Fewer deaths and injuries, but perhaps financially more destabilizing for the majority of citizens than getting bombed during WWII was.
... of course we will get bombed too...and probably with nukes... but even the cyber, modern day tech side of things will be very disruptive to modern society. Imagine if no one had access to any money in the west for weeks- in a society that doesn't carry cash anymore. Looting, riots, theft, etc... all would skyrocket.
Even the price of rockets would be sky-high!
I CALL BULLSHIT... (Score:2)
As someone who'd sit around a mortar shell crater during recess and who simply returned to class after another shell took out parts of the corner and roof of our high school gym (with no one in it at the time), while still having shitty but free medical service, working police force, rationed but working and continuously repaired electricity supply (all them shells) and water supply in similar condition, a working library, working (though mostly local) phone system, TV and radio transmissions... all while
what about ETC-toll fines can bill you the $0 fee (Score:2)
what about ETC-toll fines can bill you the $0 fee / fine if the CC network is down and you can't reload your account? Just 1 trip from Chicago to atlantic city will can drain it and the gate free tolling in IL, PA, NJ will not tell that your account is under $0 at racking up fines and on the return trip you may be crashing though the gate in OH (do they have them on the main line?) or in IN (gates in the ETC only lanes)
amazon go will just let you walk out even when it (Score:2)
amazon go will just let you walk out even when it comes up with billing failed after you are out of the store.
There are already government sponsored hacking attacks from both China and Russia against the US. I'm also unconvinced that it played no roll in the East Coast blackout of 2004.
If things escalated to firing nukes at one another. Having them air burst over the major cities would cause EMPs that would knock out the digital infrastructure and cause the issues you describe while leaving physical structures untouched.
As someone who was in the satellite industry for nearly a decade... But the reality is that very little North American, or European traffic goes out over satellite. Yes, gas stations and so forth are all equipped with antennas (look for them sometime, you'll see a hughesnet dish). This is primarily backup these days.
However, the thing you need to know is that satellites have no security to them, they're just dumb bent-pipe repeaters. All that that someone needs to do to disrupt them is broadcast enough RF e
