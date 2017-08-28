To Survive in Tough Times, Restaurants Turn to Data-Mining (nytimes.com) 75
An anonymous reader shares a report: The early diners are dawdling, so your 7:30 p.m. reservation looks more like 8. While you wait, the last order of the duck you wanted passes by. Tonight, you'll be eating something else -- without a second bottle of wine, because you can't find your server in the busy dining room. This is not your favorite night out. The right data could have fixed it, according to the tech wizards who are determined to jolt the restaurant industry out of its current slump. Information culled and crunched from a wide array of sources can identify customers who like to linger, based on data about their dining histories, so the manager can anticipate your wait, buy you a drink and make the delay less painful. It can track the restaurant's duck sales by day, week and season, and flag you as a regular who likes duck. It can identify a server whose customers have spent a less-than-average amount on alcohol, to see if he needs to sharpen his second-round skills. So Big Data is staging an intervention. Both start-ups and established companies are scrambling to deliver up-to-the-minute data on sales, customers, staff performance or competitors by merging the information that restaurants already have with all sorts of data from outside sources: social media, tracking apps, reservation systems, review sites, even weather reports.
You're just living in the wrong part of the country. Some areas have a surplus of vegan options.
Yeah, but nobody wants to live in an area where the majority of people are vegans who actively want to pay twice the going rate at restaurants - just to show how gluten-free they are.
All vegans can say that.
You mean I can go to a restaurant and order a vegan taco filled with real vegans?
You can get water at any restaurant, quit your bitching herbivore.
Just FYI, everyone, this is an example of the current psychological warfare the alt-right is trying to use. Feel free to turn them into meat at your earliest convenience. Cannibalism to help this country survive sounds like a wonderful option at the moment. Start with the fat rich white nationalists like Joe Arpaio, and work your way down.
Vegans can't eat from kitchens that cook meat now?
People are social creatures, unless they have normal, good food the Vegan place will go broke. Most people won't be pushed around by herbivores.
"Vegans can't eat from kitchens that cook meat now?"
Outrage is so bad now-days that the smell of meat sends most vegans into an unconscionably-deep fit.
"being specialized in vegan meals"
If you can't handle every fucking cuisine you can't call yourself a cook, let alone a chef.
That's 20+ fucking years of experience behind me talking. Maybe you weak millennials will accept a meager fresh out of culinary school 6-year student who can only do Wellingtons and Eggs Benedict, that won't fly with us born in the kitchen fire cooks who learned an entire swath of cuisine (in my case, Oriental, vegan or otherwise) through hard work and a real hands-on education.
"Good luck with that. You cannot do data-mining on clients you do not serve."
All I have to do is open my eyes and watch people in public.
Apparently your under-18 self never heard of 'people-watching' as a means of identifying new trends.
Data mining not needed
I'd rather eat at restaurants that were competently managed over restaurants that rely on spying on their customers in order to avoid having to be competently managed.
Time to face the truth methinks: Most people want to be spied on.
They're got nothing to hide and it makes everything that happens to them more relevant and personalized. What's wrong with that? (shrug)
Re: (Score:3)
I don't wish to voluntarily give the corporates this type of information.
I also pretty much avoid chain restaurants where I guess this type of tech is the most prevalent.
I prefer the local restaurants...and living in New Orleans, you can go forever and not even see a chain restaurant which is nice.
Amazon. Apple. Google. Indifference doesn't cause people to deliberately take out their wallets, and give large amounts of money to people who are actively, obviously spying on them. I agree with the parent. Most people want to be spied on.
Time to face the truth methinks: Most people want to be spied on.
I even dance naked in front of my unsecured security cameras with whipped cream on my nipples.
Time to face the truth methinks: Most people want to be spied on.
I even dance naked in front of my unsecured security cameras with whipped cream on my nipples.
You really should take the cheese spread off first.
Why hide anything? Hell I broadcast a weekend-regular live porn broadcast.
Of course, I'm fucking my husband, which stops most of you (well, 60% of you, by site statistics) but hey, it gives me more play money (literally, in every sense of the word given our government.)
Re:Data mining not needed (Score:5, Insightful)
They're got nothing to hide and it makes everything that happens to them more relevant and personalized. What's wrong with that? (shrug)
Having something to hide doesn't enter into it (and that's a stupid argument any, since everyone has something to hide).
In terms of restaurants, though, if the restaurant is even halfway decent and you're a regular, you will get relevant and personalized service without the spying. It's called personally knowing your customers.
>They're got nothing to hide
Nobody has nothing to hide. Nobody. I don't believe that your medical records should be available to anyone but your doctor or other medical professionals bound by patient confidentiality with a need to know.
Moreover, that's not really the point. Large data sets have immense power as has been proven recently. Just metadata can draw a detailed picture of your life, actual raw hard data is considerably more dangerous.
"Most people want to be spied on."
No, they don't. They just don't KNOW, which is the whole point behind Podesta's "We purposefully created an ignorant populace" part of the leaked e-mails which you obviously refused to read and fucking comprehend so that you are aware of the situation we are in.
Re:Data mining not needed (Score:4, Interesting)
No shit
... my favorite restaurant is a little local place where the chef/owner is in his presentation kitchen and looking out and waving to his regular customers and always willing to make a one-off dish ... the head waitress has worked in the industry for years (many with this chef), and also knows the regulars by name as well as what they like. And even the people who she doesn't know by name still get the same attentive service.
When we go there, we graze our way through a 4-5 course meal and a generous amount of drinks since we're walking anyway.
Almost without exception (not that they need to) they'll comp us a couple of things, because they like their regulars and by the time we've had a 2+ hour meal, they've more than made money on our visit.
When I dine out, I pay in cash because the wife and I put money into the dining out kitty and spend from that. I've heard of places saying they won't accept cash, and they just summarily lose my business.
I simply won't allow a restaurant to gather digital analytics on me. The place which knows me by name, knows my drink and food preferences, and will happily tweak a menu item for me? That place doesn't need analytics, and wins my business the old fashioned way
... by bloody well earning it and giving me a dining experience which is awesome from start to end.
A restaurant who is going to try to tie me to analytics with some asshole company who wants to track me through the real and digital world? That place will simply never get my business.
Even less fancy restaurants are more than capable of having competent wait staff who don't leave people sitting with empty drinks and can remember people's tastes. Hell, I know pizza places where the wait staff still all know us by sight and remember our drink orders
... because that's part of the job.
If your wait staff is that bad
... this is a management problem, not a data problem.
A restaurant who is going to try to tie me to analytics with some asshole company who wants to track me through the real and digital world? That place will simply never get my business.
Mine either. But you know what? It doesn't matter, because we are outnumbered a hundred thousand to one in the marketplace. It will happen whether you and I like it or not.
You know which chains are in on this.
Crapplebees, Chili's, Outback, Olive Garden, Red Lobster etc. Mediocre, at best, on their best day.
They are looking for success like the 'Happy meal' was. By providing a five cent toy, they drag the whole family in and feed them _shit_. Because the snot monkey makes the decisions.
There are no options vs buying a car made by a large international corporation. I don't understand why anybody gets food directly (Cisco notwithstanding) from a crappy corporate restauran
Suddenly the world shifts axis and Crapplebees food is good?
My favorite restaurants already know all about me, because they are my favorites and I frequent them to a degree that I am known by the owners and staff. They already know what I like because they talk to me and because I tell them, not because of a bunch of numbers being crunched.
They don't need data mining for people who go to same restaurants all the time and order the same dishes. They need it for people like me who go mix up different restaurants and different dishes as a matter of course. There is predictability in there but you need to crunch a significant amount of data over a long period to find it.
Re: (Score:3)
There's a distinction to be made between paying attention and spying. Is the waiter just keeping an eye on my table? That's paying attention. Is personal information about my "experience" being entered into a database for further analysis, where it's shared and combined with data from other databases? That's spying.
"I'd rather eat at restaurants that were competently managed over restaurants that rely on spying on their customers in order to avoid having to be competently managed."
You obviously never worked food service. If we don't watch you, how the fuck are we supposed to know when your glass needs to be refilled? If you come often enough, should we not know (excepting a new person hired between your last visit and this one) your fucking drink of choice?
Your very presence is fucking information. This is nothing new
Could be many reasons
Are the other dining guests too noisy? Is there enough parking? Is the surrounding area safe?
Is the food served fresh? UK has a TV show with a famous chef helping diners solve their customer problems. Once place cooked everything fresh to perfection, then put in a deep freeze to last the whole week. Food was served half defrosted, or completely mushy.
This just in
The rest of the news from 2006 will be forthcoming shortly
No Duck?
Rabbit Season!
How did you know...?
"How did you know I wanted a medium rare filet? I haven't even ordered yet."
"It was easy sir. Our sewer system is routed through the kitchen where we perform mass spectometry on your waste matter. Out of your last 73.4 feces samples you've provided, we calculated an 89.27% preference for medium rare filets on Tuesday nights before 8PM, especially after you've had sex in the missionary position."
Poor choice of steak. Low fat content means less taste. Go for a ribeye, rare, for more steaky goodness.
Data mining is creeping me out. I constantly feel that I'm being manipulated.
Because you are. Manipulating you is pretty much the entire value proposition of consumer data mining.
If only they would turn to
Offering good food, pleasant service and a nice atmosphere at a reasonable price.
If I have to go to any of these restaurants (probably in a group where I have no input) I wouldn't be paying in anything other than cash.
If they're data mining they're probably not bothering to fix the things that are really wrong...
Data miners can FUCK OFF
Do people eat that much duck that this is a problem?
It actually works the other way around. Low volume dishes have more potential for volatility and that is problem when trying to balance between having too much (waste) and having too little (can't fill customer orders).
I will not go to data mining establishments
Code that.
Have cash. Will pay where I want to, eat where I want to, and if you're "too full" there's another better restaurant on the next block.
The restaurant industry's in a slump
Left-wing politics has good intentions, but their implementations of those intentions often have the opposite effects. It's the same thing with post-secondary education where subsidizing it has driven up costs and all manner of rules a
Another half-hearted attempt
Where are the chairs with built in anal probes? It allows to monitor the customers digestive track and, as a bonus, it makes sure the kids do not run through the restaurant.
Data mining will never save a bad restaurant
Restaurants that serve good food and understand their customers and control costs and are in a sensible location will do fine. Restaurants that ignore these realities do poorly. Restaurants that chase the latest fad tend to die when the fad does. Running a restaurant in the best of times is a complicated, demanding, and low margin business. It's easy to get into but few last more than a year or two. Have food that people really like, cook and serve it competently, find a good location, and don't be stu
Slump in restaurants