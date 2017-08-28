Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


To Survive in Tough Times, Restaurants Turn to Data-Mining (nytimes.com) 75

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a report: The early diners are dawdling, so your 7:30 p.m. reservation looks more like 8. While you wait, the last order of the duck you wanted passes by. Tonight, you'll be eating something else -- without a second bottle of wine, because you can't find your server in the busy dining room. This is not your favorite night out. The right data could have fixed it, according to the tech wizards who are determined to jolt the restaurant industry out of its current slump. Information culled and crunched from a wide array of sources can identify customers who like to linger, based on data about their dining histories, so the manager can anticipate your wait, buy you a drink and make the delay less painful. It can track the restaurant's duck sales by day, week and season, and flag you as a regular who likes duck. It can identify a server whose customers have spent a less-than-average amount on alcohol, to see if he needs to sharpen his second-round skills. So Big Data is staging an intervention. Both start-ups and established companies are scrambling to deliver up-to-the-minute data on sales, customers, staff performance or competitors by merging the information that restaurants already have with all sorts of data from outside sources: social media, tracking apps, reservation systems, review sites, even weather reports.

  • Data mining not needed (Score:5, Insightful)

    by JohnFen ( 1641097 ) on Monday August 28, 2017 @02:47PM (#55098503)

    I'd rather eat at restaurants that were competently managed over restaurants that rely on spying on their customers in order to avoid having to be competently managed.

    • Time to face the truth methinks: Most people want to be spied on.

      They're got nothing to hide and it makes everything that happens to them more relevant and personalized. What's wrong with that? (shrug)

      • No they don't want to be spied on. Indifference is entirely different than desire
        • I just avoid social media...period.

          I don't wish to voluntarily give the corporates this type of information.

          I also pretty much avoid chain restaurants where I guess this type of tech is the most prevalent.

          I prefer the local restaurants...and living in New Orleans, you can go forever and not even see a chain restaurant which is nice.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by DogDude ( 805747 )
          No they don't want to be spied on. Indifference is entirely different than desire

          Amazon. Apple. Google. Indifference doesn't cause people to deliberately take out their wallets, and give large amounts of money to people who are actively, obviously spying on them. I agree with the parent. Most people want to be spied on.

      • Time to face the truth methinks: Most people want to be spied on.

        I even dance naked in front of my unsecured security cameras with whipped cream on my nipples.

        • Time to face the truth methinks: Most people want to be spied on.

          I even dance naked in front of my unsecured security cameras with whipped cream on my nipples.

          You really should take the cheese spread off first.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Khyber ( 864651 )

          Why hide anything? Hell I broadcast a weekend-regular live porn broadcast.

          Of course, I'm fucking my husband, which stops most of you (well, 60% of you, by site statistics) but hey, it gives me more play money (literally, in every sense of the word given our government.)

      • Re:Data mining not needed (Score:5, Insightful)

        by JohnFen ( 1641097 ) on Monday August 28, 2017 @03:17PM (#55098713)

        They're got nothing to hide and it makes everything that happens to them more relevant and personalized. What's wrong with that? (shrug)

        Having something to hide doesn't enter into it (and that's a stupid argument any, since everyone has something to hide).

        In terms of restaurants, though, if the restaurant is even halfway decent and you're a regular, you will get relevant and personalized service without the spying. It's called personally knowing your customers.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        >They're got nothing to hide

        Nobody has nothing to hide. Nobody. I don't believe that your medical records should be available to anyone but your doctor or other medical professionals bound by patient confidentiality with a need to know.

        Moreover, that's not really the point. Large data sets have immense power as has been proven recently. Just metadata can draw a detailed picture of your life, actual raw hard data is considerably more dangerous.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Khyber ( 864651 )

        "Most people want to be spied on."

        No, they don't. They just don't KNOW, which is the whole point behind Podesta's "We purposefully created an ignorant populace" part of the leaked e-mails which you obviously refused to read and fucking comprehend so that you are aware of the situation we are in.

    • Re:Data mining not needed (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 28, 2017 @03:04PM (#55098615)

      No shit ... my favorite restaurant is a little local place where the chef/owner is in his presentation kitchen and looking out and waving to his regular customers and always willing to make a one-off dish ... the head waitress has worked in the industry for years (many with this chef), and also knows the regulars by name as well as what they like. And even the people who she doesn't know by name still get the same attentive service.

      When we go there, we graze our way through a 4-5 course meal and a generous amount of drinks since we're walking anyway.

      Almost without exception (not that they need to) they'll comp us a couple of things, because they like their regulars and by the time we've had a 2+ hour meal, they've more than made money on our visit.

      When I dine out, I pay in cash because the wife and I put money into the dining out kitty and spend from that. I've heard of places saying they won't accept cash, and they just summarily lose my business.

      I simply won't allow a restaurant to gather digital analytics on me. The place which knows me by name, knows my drink and food preferences, and will happily tweak a menu item for me? That place doesn't need analytics, and wins my business the old fashioned way ... by bloody well earning it and giving me a dining experience which is awesome from start to end.

      A restaurant who is going to try to tie me to analytics with some asshole company who wants to track me through the real and digital world? That place will simply never get my business.

      Even less fancy restaurants are more than capable of having competent wait staff who don't leave people sitting with empty drinks and can remember people's tastes. Hell, I know pizza places where the wait staff still all know us by sight and remember our drink orders ... because that's part of the job.

      If your wait staff is that bad ... this is a management problem, not a data problem.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        A restaurant who is going to try to tie me to analytics with some asshole company who wants to track me through the real and digital world? That place will simply never get my business.

        Mine either. But you know what? It doesn't matter, because we are outnumbered a hundred thousand to one in the marketplace. It will happen whether you and I like it or not.
         

    • You know which chains are in on this.

      Crapplebees, Chili's, Outback, Olive Garden, Red Lobster etc. Mediocre, at best, on their best day.

      They are looking for success like the 'Happy meal' was. By providing a five cent toy, they drag the whole family in and feed them _shit_. Because the snot monkey makes the decisions.

      There are no options vs buying a car made by a large international corporation. I don't understand why anybody gets food directly (Cisco notwithstanding) from a crappy corporate restauran

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Khyber ( 864651 )

      "I'd rather eat at restaurants that were competently managed over restaurants that rely on spying on their customers in order to avoid having to be competently managed."

      You obviously never worked food service. If we don't watch you, how the fuck are we supposed to know when your glass needs to be refilled? If you come often enough, should we not know (excepting a new person hired between your last visit and this one) your fucking drink of choice?

      Your very presence is fucking information. This is nothing new

  • Are the other dining guests too noisy? Is there enough parking? Is the surrounding area safe?

    Is the food served fresh? UK has a TV show with a famous chef helping diners solve their customer problems. Once place cooked everything fresh to perfection, then put in a deep freeze to last the whole week. Food was served half defrosted, or completely mushy.

  • Businesses adopting data mining practices

    The rest of the news from 2006 will be forthcoming shortly

  • Rabbit Season!

  • How did you know...? (Score:3)

    by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Monday August 28, 2017 @02:59PM (#55098585)

    "How did you know I wanted a medium rare filet? I haven't even ordered yet."

    "It was easy sir. Our sewer system is routed through the kitchen where we perform mass spectometry on your waste matter. Out of your last 73.4 feces samples you've provided, we calculated an 89.27% preference for medium rare filets on Tuesday nights before 8PM, especially after you've had sex in the missionary position."

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HBI ( 604924 )

      Poor choice of steak. Low fat content means less taste. Go for a ribeye, rare, for more steaky goodness.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )
        Even a medium/medium rare piece of a really good sirloin works. Plenty of flavor, can be about as tender as a medium-well filet, and about half to 2/3 the price.

  • Offering good food, pleasant service and a nice atmosphere at a reasonable price.

    If I have to go to any of these restaurants (probably in a group where I have no input) I wouldn't be paying in anything other than cash.

    If they're data mining they're probably not bothering to fix the things that are really wrong...

  • Data miners can FUCK OFF (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    I'll just pay with cash everywhere. I'll turn my nose up at restaurants that don't accept cash. If none of them accept cash then none of them get my business and I just cook my own means 100% of the time. I pay with cash at the grocery store so good luck tracking that. You datamining faggots and your faggot privcay invasion can go fuck yourselves sideways with an AIDS-and-Zika infested chainsaw, we're sick to death of your shit.

  • Code that.

    Have cash. Will pay where I want to, eat where I want to, and if you're "too full" there's another better restaurant on the next block.

  • Because real wages are in the toilet and folks are too busy paying student loans and rent to eat out. Data's not going to fix that. Unions and left wing politics in education funding and housing development might.
    • Left-wing politics won't fix anything. Government housing projects (you know those things people refer to as "the projects" in such an endearing manner) has been an incredible disaster and rent control is something that pretty much every economist agrees is a terrible idea [nytimes.com].

      Left-wing politics has good intentions, but their implementations of those intentions often have the opposite effects. It's the same thing with post-secondary education where subsidizing it has driven up costs and all manner of rules a

  • Another half-hearted attempt (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Where are the chairs with built in anal probes? It allows to monitor the customers digestive track and, as a bonus, it makes sure the kids do not run through the restaurant.

  • Restaurants that serve good food and understand their customers and control costs and are in a sensible location will do fine. Restaurants that ignore these realities do poorly. Restaurants that chase the latest fad tend to die when the fad does. Running a restaurant in the best of times is a complicated, demanding, and low margin business. It's easy to get into but few last more than a year or two. Have food that people really like, cook and serve it competently, find a good location, and don't be stu

  • Partially because of wait times, which, at times is the FAULT of the public. Playing with their phones instead of looking at the menu, playing with their phones instead of EATING, taking selfies at the table, taking photos of their food. On the OTHER side...food prices are too high, portions are too small, people don't want to wait for poor service, people don't want to wait for the food. Our society has become accustomed to INSTANT everything. They don't want to wait for anything. I don't like putting u

