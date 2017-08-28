Facebook Pages Spreading Fake News Won't Be Able To Buy Ads (techcrunch.com) 49
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Facebook says it's taking another step against Pages that share fabricated news stories. The company has already been working with outside fact-checkers like Snopes and the AP to flag inaccurate news stories. (These aren't supposed to be stories that are disputed for reasons of opinion or partisanship, but rather outright hoaxes and lies.) It also says that when a story is marked as disputed, the link can can no longer be promoted through Facebook ads. The next step, which the company is announcing today, involves stopping Pages that regularly share these stories from buying any Facebook ads at all, regardless of whether or not the ad includes a disputed link. In this case, Leathern said blocking ad-buying is meant to change the economic incentives. Facebook is concerned that "there are Pages posting this information that are using Facebook Ads to build audiences" to spread false news. By changing the ad policy, Facebook makes it harder for companies to attract that audience.
They're neither "outside" nor "fact-checkers" (Score:3, Insightful)
Since the people vetting the ads are almost all leftists, it'd be easy for them to decree something as non-fact.
They're vetting themselves.
Re: (Score:2)
It'd be nice if CNN would get flagged.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
'Do you find that most people are "leftists"?'
Compared to him, most people are.
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
Not just biased, but down right dishonest.
Whaaah! We don't have access to our servers, we are being held hostage by the people my wife sold her shares in the company to... but we'll just leave out that fact when we beg for money.
Public Utility - Regulate FB, Google (Score:1)
NOW !!!
Re: (Score:2)
Citation?
Get News From Facebook? (Score:3, Insightful)
Going to get really interesting in a year or 2. Can Facebook be a real news source and the Epicenter of the Zuck for President Universe.
The great censoring has begun (Score:4, Insightful)
And any valid potlical opinion 'people' might disagree with will be labeled 'extremist', 'alt-right', 'racist', 'inciting hatred', or simply 'nazi', and disappeared, no matter if it is actually true or not. And whoever controls the censors gets to decide what is true and what is not.
Re: (Score:2)
That does sound concerning... Of course, you have to wonder where all the cries of fake news would lead. The problem with weaponizing news is that it can be turned against you.
Re: (Score:2)
You are, of course, correct... but the simple reality is that the masses are simply too ignorant and/or lazy to care about whether or not something that they are being told is true enough to perform their own filtering to tell fact from fiction, which is, of course, the ideal.
Censoring is, unfortunately, the lesser of two evils when the alternative is disinformation being widely spread as factual when that disinformation starts to cause measurable harm to society. The instances of this happening are to
Next Deletion of Pages Just Like Domain Names (Score:1)
It's easy to see where this is heading. Next will be the deletion of Facebook pages that spread so-called fake news. Or anything Facebook finds objectionable.
In the recent past, the simple work-around would be buy a domain name and link to such content hosted somewhere. However, GoDaddy, Dreamhost, Network Solutions, and others have now taken it upon themselves to, in effect, censor content by deleting the domain name associated with any site they find objectionable.
Interesting how many internet neutrality
great! "fake" news without ads (Score:2)
Two explanations (Score:1)
Dear advertising and corporate a-holes at Large... (Score:1)
Poor CNN (Score:2)
Now they'll get even less traffic.
Re: (Score:2)
Now they'll get even less traffic.
Well they'll still have their ad revenue, since they're not having their ads blocked because it's fake news.
In this thread (Score:2)
Conservatives upset that belief can be dismissed on the same basis as was used to submit it.
Libertarians upset that "privatizing truth" is what the free market decided upon.
Liberals upset that moral relativism can be fact checked.
The only winning move is not to use facebook.