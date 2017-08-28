Facebook's 21-Year-Old Wunderkind Leaves For Google (bloomberg.com) 38
An anonymous reader shares a report: Facebook hired Michael Sayman for an internship when he was 17 years old, and gave him a full-time engineering job at 18. Now, the wunderkind is leaving for Alphabet's Google. He turned 21 last week. At Facebook, Sayman was a product manager who helped the social-media giant understand how his generation uses their phones, advising on experimental products for teens and helping executives understand trends. At Google, he'll be a product manager for Assistant, a voice-based service built on the search engine's giant database.
3 decades of mc jobs (after being aged out of tech) unlikely as automation will kill them over the next 10-15 years. And to get that mc job you need to remove any thing higher then the AS and remove goolge and Facebook from your work history or the mc manger will view you as someone who will stop working there as soon as an better job opens up.
Who cares (Score:5, Insightful)
I mean really who the fucks cares.
He prolly the one making everything so shitty.
Indeed. My company regularly hires high school students as interns, and quite a few of them choose to work full time for a few years after graduating from HS but before starting college. There is nothing uncommon about this at all. He is white and male, so this "story" doesn't even have an SJW angle.
Self promotion? (Score:1)
Did he post this story to promote himself? First I have ever heard of him. Editors, can you get this shit off the front page?
"Posted by msmash on Monday"
"https://www.facebook.com/ms"
"https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1470347966393216&set=a.121401937954499.24720.100002540804807&type=3&theater"
Sure looks like it, its timed, and the initials match up.
Nuke it from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.
His exit speech reads exactly like a boilerplate corporate memo (might have gotten help writing it, who knows), barring any major fuck ups, this kid has it made.
So this is the reason? (Score:1)
open comments (Score:1)
and your phone number, drivers license, blood sample, stool sample, your first born.
Don't do that (Score:2)
You can openly comment on his post here.
https://www.facebook.com/photo... [facebook.com]
Don't do that.
Direct your attention to the slashdot editors, who are the ones responsible for this crap on the front page.
Doxxing and belittling is immature, unfair, and a favourite tactic of our home-grown capital "A" terrorist organization.
Did you want to be known as one of them?
Thats why you don't self promote on slashdot. Keep your promotions on your little facebook, or gtfo the internets.
manager or engineer? (Score:2)
Which is he? A technical wiz? A good manager? They have rather different requirements.
Inbreeding is not surprising... (Score:1)
According to "Hatching Twitter: A True Story of Money, Power, Friendship, and Betrayal" [amzn.to] by Nick Bilton and "Chaos Monkeys: Obscene Fortune and Random Failure in Silicon Valley" [amzn.to] by Antonio Garcia Martinez, both Twitter and Facebook are have employees from Google and each other. It shouldn't be surprising that talent from either company would go back to Google. Which is why I've always cautioned people not to burn their bridges because Silicon Valley is just one big incestuous family. You're never know when y
If you don't like working for Google, presumably you also wouldn't like working for Twitter or Facebook. So people may simply not care.
"wunderkind" (Score:2)
