Facebook's 21-Year-Old Wunderkind Leaves For Google (bloomberg.com) 38

Posted by msmash from the musical-chair dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Facebook hired Michael Sayman for an internship when he was 17 years old, and gave him a full-time engineering job at 18. Now, the wunderkind is leaving for Alphabet's Google. He turned 21 last week. At Facebook, Sayman was a product manager who helped the social-media giant understand how his generation uses their phones, advising on experimental products for teens and helping executives understand trends. At Google, he'll be a product manager for Assistant, a voice-based service built on the search engine's giant database.

  • Who cares (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 28, 2017 @03:33PM (#55098835)

    I mean really who the fucks cares.
    He prolly the one making everything so shitty.

    • He's the reason they kick you off for no reason for using a laptop instead of a fucking phone.

    • Indeed. My company regularly hires high school students as interns, and quite a few of them choose to work full time for a few years after graduating from HS but before starting college. There is nothing uncommon about this at all. He is white and male, so this "story" doesn't even have an SJW angle.

  • Self promotion? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Did he post this story to promote himself? First I have ever heard of him. Editors, can you get this shit off the front page?

    • "Posted by msmash on Monday"
      "https://www.facebook.com/ms"
      "https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1470347966393216&set=a.121401937954499.24720.100002540804807&type=3&theater"

      Sure looks like it, its timed, and the initials match up.

      • Nuke it from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.

        His exit speech reads exactly like a boilerplate corporate memo (might have gotten help writing it, who knows), barring any major fuck ups, this kid has it made.

  • So this piece of shit is the reason I keep getting kicked off Facebook because I login from another city I fly to? This only happens on my laptop but never my phone. Then it asks for my phone number to verify my identity, and it won't accept my phone number that it fucking asked for. Sounds like this little cunt needs a beating instead of a job promotion.
  • You can openly comment on his post here. https://www.facebook.com/photo... [facebook.com]

      Don't do that.

      Direct your attention to the slashdot editors, who are the ones responsible for this crap on the front page.

      Doxxing and belittling is immature, unfair, and a favourite tactic of our home-grown capital "A" terrorist organization.

      Did you want to be known as one of them?

      • Thats why you don't self promote on slashdot. Keep your promotions on your little facebook, or gtfo the internets.

  • Which is he? A technical wiz? A good manager? They have rather different requirements.

  • According to "Hatching Twitter: A True Story of Money, Power, Friendship, and Betrayal" [amzn.to] by Nick Bilton and "Chaos Monkeys: Obscene Fortune and Random Failure in Silicon Valley" [amzn.to] by Antonio Garcia Martinez, both Twitter and Facebook are have employees from Google and each other. It shouldn't be surprising that talent from either company would go back to Google. Which is why I've always cautioned people not to burn their bridges because Silicon Valley is just one big incestuous family. You're never know when y

    • Which is why I've always cautioned people not to burn their bridges because Silicon Valley is just one big incestuous family

      If you don't like working for Google, presumably you also wouldn't like working for Twitter or Facebook. So people may simply not care.

  • People keep calling him a "wunderkind". He doesn't even know what that means [youtube.com].
    • In many cases (though I have no idea about this particular one), "poster boy" would be a better word. Companies *love* the publicity that comes with giving a job to an unusually clever young kid. Especially these kinds of companies, it enhances their image of being a young, dynamic community of really clever people where everyone is judged on merit.

