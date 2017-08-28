Facebook's 21-Year-Old Wunderkind Leaves For Google

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: Facebook hired Michael Sayman for an internship when he was 17 years old, and gave him a full-time engineering job at 18. Now, the wunderkind is leaving for Alphabet's Google. He turned 21 last week. At Facebook, Sayman was a product manager who helped the social-media giant understand how his generation uses their phones, advising on experimental products for teens and helping executives understand trends. At Google, he'll be a product manager for Assistant, a voice-based service built on the search engine's giant database.

  • Who cares (Score:1, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I mean really who the fucks cares.
    He prolly the one making everything so shitty.

    • He's the reason they kick you off for no reason for using a laptop instead of a fucking phone.

    • Indeed. My company regularly hires high school students as interns, and quite a few of them choose to work full time for a few years after graduating from HS but before starting college. There is nothing uncommon about this at all. He is white and male, so this "story" doesn't even have an SJW angle.

  • Self promotion? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Did he post this story to promote himself? First I have ever heard of him. Editors, can you get this shit off the front page?

    • "Posted by msmash on Monday"
      "https://www.facebook.com/ms"
      "https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1470347966393216&set=a.121401937954499.24720.100002540804807&type=3&theater"

      Sure looks like it, its timed, and the initials match up.

  • So this piece of shit is the reason I keep getting kicked off Facebook because I login from another city I fly to? This only happens on my laptop but never my phone. Then it asks for my phone number to verify my identity, and it won't accept my phone number that it fucking asked for. Sounds like this little cunt needs a beating instead of a job promotion.
  • You can openly comment on his post here. https://www.facebook.com/photo... [facebook.com]

