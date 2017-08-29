Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Google Unveils ARCore, Its Answer To Apple's ARKit (fastcompany.com) 25

Posted by msmash from the competition-heating-up dept.
Google has taken the wraps off its answer to Apple's ARKit -- a new augmented reality development platform called "ARCore." In a blog post, the company said it's releasing a "preview" software development kit for ARCore to Android developers today. From a report: Google released its Tango AR platform in 2014, but AR experiences built on that platform could run only on a few phones sporting advanced sensors and cameras. With ARCore, Google says, developers can create AR apps and games that run on virtually any Android smartphone -- existing and forthcoming. "We've been developing the fundamental technologies that power mobile AR over the last three years with Tango, and ARCore is built on that work," says Android Engineering VP Dave Burke in today's blog post. Developers who have already developed on the Tango platform, Burke says, can use that experience to help them create on the ARCore platform. ARCore games and apps will use an Android phone's camera to determine the position and movement of the phone itself within a real-world environment. The camera will determine the location of horizontal surfaces on which to place digital objects. The camera will also measure the ambient light in a given space, so that digital objects will appear to reflect light in convincing ways.

  • Does it matter? (Score:4, Funny)

    by Hognoxious ( 631665 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @12:25PM (#55103877) Homepage Journal

    Does it matter? They'll probably discontinue it within a year.

  • Oh yah (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    OOOO. Look. Another extraneous feature to turn off.

    Let us not fix the search in our store. Lets us not fix our apps to be less shitty. Lets add more features!!! Fucking idiots.
    I really truly wish there was a way to truly damage these companies to make them stop.

  • AR is what I want because... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @12:40PM (#55103979)

    a real life ad blocker would be awesome. As far as I'm concerned, advertisements are information pollution.

  • From TFA:

    To start with, Burke says, ARCore will run on Google’s Pixel phones, and Samsung’s S8 running 7.0 Nougat and above. It’ll run on more phones, from more OEMs, in time.

    "In time" is a handy phrase that can mean whatever they want it to mean. For instance, it could mean "once everyone with a current Android phone has replace it with a new one".

  • Does google really have no shame if they immediately rush to copy Apple within weeks of their own announcement and release? They even changed the project name to further mimic it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Hadlock ( 143607 )

      They release Tango a while back, but only two phones support it due to needing two cameras and a specific distance sensor; this version is mostly the same but only needs a single camera (which most phones, including their flagship Pixel and the S8 have but one) and a more basic laser rangefinder. This opens up the same technology they already paid to have developed, to a much wider set of phones; no doubt they'll want to introduce this in to the daydream ecosystem at some point which they're also heavily in

    • The go-to product for AR before both of these releases was an open source project called ARToolkit... The plot thickens!
  • The minute Samsung/LG/etc comes out with their own version, fragmentation will render this library useless.

  • How about virtual wallpaper? I'd like the inside of my home office to look like I'm actually in a café in Paris while I code. Sort of a first step toward a holodeck, I guess.

    Second step? Beautiful women in swimsuits sitting in the café.

    Third step? Don't bother. We'll keep ourselves busy with step two.

