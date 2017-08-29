Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Communications The Internet Technology

Rural America Is Building Its Own Internet Because No One Else Will (vice.com) 52

Posted by msmash from the diy dept.
New submitter bumblebaetuna writes: In many cases, it's not financially viable for big internet service providers like Comcast and CharterSpectrum to expand into rural communities: They're not densely populated, and running fiber optic cable into rocky Appalachian soil isn't cheap. Even with federal grants designed to make these expansions more affordable, there are hundreds of communities across the US that are essentially internet deserts -- so many are building it themselves. But in true heartland, bootstrap fashion, these towns, hollows -- small rural communities located in the valleys between Appalachia hills -- and stretches of farmland have banded together to bring internet to their doors. They cobble together innovative and creative solutions to get around the financial, technological, and topological barriers to widespread internet.

Rural America Is Building Its Own Internet Because No One Else Will More | Reply

Rural America Is Building Its Own Internet Because No One Else Will

Comments Filter:

  • Rural communities helping themselves? Not to be allowed in todays Corporate America [arstechnica.com].

    Yet another reason to support smaller government whenever possible, and not allow a centralized monster to take over that can be controlled by any remote faction of people...

    • Why do assume smaller government is the answer? It is usually the smaller communities, with less knowledge and resources which are easier to co-opt than larger entities.

      • Why do we assume more government is the solution?

        • Smaller or larger government is the size of the entity, not the quality. I guess it is easy to focus on that rather than "how smart the government is!". It is just like any other organization of people. A major difference between a government and a corporation is the government has to interact with a number of people and groups on things it has no knowledge about. That somehow a smaller government, which has broader responsibilities and fewer resources is going to out perform or negotiate someone like C

        • It depends on the problem. If you're talking about large scale multi-regional infrastructure, well, that's what the Federal Government was designed for when it was rebooted after the failure of the Articles of Confederation. Now I applaud these people in rural areas for taking the initiative (and hope they don't run afoul of the same Big ISP attacks that their urban cousins have suffered when daring to put in their own infrastructure), but the fact that they have to cobble together their own solutions to ge

      • It is usually the smaller communities, with less knowledge and resources which are easier to co-opt than larger entities.

        Perhaps. But if you don't like the government, it is easier to move to a different town than a different country.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by imgod2u ( 812837 )

          It's funny. In Europe, people trust the government more than corporations. So it's usually the government screwing them over.

          In the US, people trust companies more than governments. And it's usually the companies screwing them over.

          Just because it's not a "government" doesn't mean it can't get big and centralized enough to become abusive. Especially when it provides what, in the first world, has become a near-essential good/service. See, for example, Comcast.

    • So ironic that you are confusing regulation and lobbying... it's the regulation that PREVENTS the very thing you're whining about. Companies like to strong arm small communities as presented in the article you linked to... that's not the government doing that.. it's the private sector. So you think that weakening the government and strengthening the private sector (who is doing the strong arming) is the solution????

      • If the government did not have the power to grant and enforce a monopoly... Government gets that power when it gets the power to overregulate. If a government only had the power to punish a corporation for unfair business practices (like hiring hired killers to entice ranchers to give up rights of way to railroads if we want to go that far back in history for the abuses) and didn't have the power to grant the railroad exclusive access into an area in the first place...

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by imgod2u ( 812837 )

          Think that one through. We'd be without:

          1. Non-cluttered public streets.
          2. National parks.
          3. Non-cluttered, no-charge freeways.
          4. Patents.
          5. Copyrights.
          6. Cell phones and radios that work 10% of the time.

          Say what you want about how poorly they're implemented in the US, those things have uses in a modern society. You can look to some areas of India to see what a cluster-fuck letting anybody build anything they want on shared public land will do.

      • Actually, it is collusion between government and businesses that are causing the problem. BIGCORP lobbies congress for protection from competition, paying huge campaign donations, and getting laws that prevent small cooperatives from ever forming.

        No, the problem isn't where you think it is, because a free economy has no artificial barriers. Think about it, the Franchise agreements between cable companies and municipalities are government/business ventures that prevent actual competition.

      • Companies like to strong arm small communities as presented in the article you linked to...

        That is not what the article says. It describes STATE governments placing restrictions on local governments.

        that's not the government doing that..

        Yes it is.

        it's the private sector.

        The corporations are only able to do this because the government is too big and too centralized.

        So you think that weakening the government and strengthening the private sector ...

        Power to make broadband decisions should be at the local level, not the state level. States that leave the decisions up to local jurisdictions have better coverage and lower prices.

    • This has nothing to do with the size of government. It has EVERYTHING to do with corrupt governments full of corporate cronies prioritizing the rights of big business over the rights and needs of citizens. Corporations like Verizon, AT&T, and Comcast/Xfinity should not be allowed to exclude people from doing precisely what these people are doing -- which is exactly what will happen, just as soon as one of them decides they're an untapped revenue stream. Most likely they'll wait until they have installed

  • Fuck you, AT&T and others! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @05:34PM (#55106077)

    We're going go build our own Internet, with blackjack and hookers! In fact, forget the blackjack!

  • Internet access should be treated like a utility. Everybody in the US should have access to affordable, reliable Internet access.

    If the red state rubes want to keep voting against their best interests, then fuck 'em. Let them pay for their own Internet access.

  • I would be interested in wireless internet myself. There are some condos near my house that have gigabit but I "only" get 250mbps/10mbps internet. (Honestly upload is the only thing that still bothers me with the internet). I would happily pay someone to put a small 7" antenna in their window for a wireless gateway and pay them like $10 a month or something for the window lease.

    There should be a craigslist section for connecting people with gigabit to those who want it.

    • Would ten bucks a month, plus collection hassle, be enough for your trouble if the positions were reversed?

      There's your problem. Offer them half and they might start to consider it.

  • So... when are people figuring out that the US isn't a 1st world country anymore?

  • Really?! I wonder if they'll continue to use TCP/IP as the protocol for this new Internet that they're building.

  • ...amazing what can be done if a bunch of smart people are willing to donate time worth enormous amounts of money. See, for example, GNU/Linux...

Slashdot Top Deals

Any sufficiently advanced bug is indistinguishable from a feature. -- Rich Kulawiec

Close