Google To Comply With EU Search Demands To Avoid More Fines (bloomberg.com) 18
Google will comply with Europe's demands to change the way it runs its shopping search service, a rare instance of the internet giant bowing to regulatory pressure to avoid more fines. From a report: The Alphabet unit faced a Tuesday deadline to tell the European Union how it planned to follow an order to stop discriminating against rival shopping search services in the region. A Google spokeswoman said it is sharing that plan with regulators before the deadline expires, but declined to comment further. The EU fined Google a record 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in late June for breaking antitrust rules by skewing its general search results to unfairly favor its own shopping service over rival sites. The company had 60 days to propose how it would "stop its illegal content" and 90 days to make changes to how the company displays shopping results when users search for a product. Those changes need to be put in place by Sept. 28 to stave off a risk that the EU could fine the company 5 percent of daily revenue for each day it fails to comply. "The obligation to comply is fully Google's responsibility," the European Commission said in an emailed statement, without elaborating on what the company must do to comply.
Good. (Score:2)
A corporation obeys laws. The way it should be.
Re:Not always as easy as it sounds. (Score:1)
Obeying the law is much harder when they make the law as vague as possible, then just tell the company they are in violation and have to fix it - without telling them what "fixed" looks like.
Re: (Score:2)
2.7B fine to ensure that Google will route your shopping click to search vendors making millions off from affiliate kickbacks. That's why these shopping search vendors are mad, it isn't the advertising revenue, it the up to 10% affiliate kickbacks they want. And you're a fool if you think stores paying large affiliate kickbacks have the lowest prices.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Google is under no obligation to *advertise* their competitor's products. They're a private for-profit company, not a public search utility that is required to be unbiased and provide equal representation for all.
Yes, many people treat it as a public utility, but they're not, and this ruling is stupid. Google is only complying with it because the bureaucrats won't let go until they're bribed.
Socialism stifling innovation (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Sooo (Score:1)
You can't use the service you own to advertise your products over others? Huh?
Re: (Score:2)
Can they extend this to Comcast so that I don't have to watch hundreds of self serving ads tell me what a great and innovation company (uh monopoly) they are?
Extortion pure and simple (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
And on top of that comes that Google isn't even all that relevant for product searches, Amazon and eBay are way more useful when you want to actually find stuff you can buy. Google product search on the other side has been a complete disappointment ever since it's inception.
Re: (Score:2)
Unlike, say, MS-Office or Adobe Acrobat, no one is forced to use the Google search engine, for compatibility or any other reason.
Nobody was forced to use Microsoft Windows either, never was. There always were competitive products out there. Same for Acrobat. However when Microsoft used their market power in OSes to gain a market in Browsers, the Antitrust lawyers closed in for a kill. Imho for the right reasons, even when it was unsuccessful in the end.
Same with Google: it doesn't matter how many other competitors there are or not are (and they exist, Bing being the biggest), Google has around 90%+ marketshare in general search engin
Re: (Score:2)
Don't so quick about MS Windows. For a period of about 10 years in the early 1990's it was impossible to by a PC that did not include a MS Windows license. So you weren't forced to use Windows, you were only forced to buy it. At one point I had 28 copies of Windows in my office that I had been forced to buy and did not want.
Even if you refused to agree to the EULA upon purchasing your PC the was no way to get a refund from MS other than to go to small claims court. Something several hundred people did to Microsoft in California.
Re: (Score:1)
For a period of about 10 years in the early 1990's it was impossible to by a PC that did not include a MS Windows license.
That "ten years" is still ongoing today, unless you know something I don't know.
I can't walk into Staples and buy a computer without Windows. I might be able to get a desktop from a computer specialty store as a custom build. I certainly can't buy a new laptop in any retail store (that I'm aware of) without Windows.
Would this happen to a EU company? (Score:1)
We often see the EU drag Google and Microsoft on to the carpet for another kangaroo court session, but does the EU actually do anything more than just be an instrument of xenophobic anti-Americanism? They need to clean their own house.
A good example: If VW were an American company and was discovered breaking the diesel emissions requirements, how long would they exist in Europe before being fined out of existence?