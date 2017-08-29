Japan Activated Air Raid Sirens During North Korea's Missile Test Monday (cnn.com) 37
"No country should have missiles flying over them like those 130 million people in Japan," the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations said Monday. Though it was only a test, the scene on-the-ground is described by Slashdot reader AppleHoshi: Our phones went crazy on receipt of an automated alert from the "J-Alert" system. Shortly afterwards, loudspeakers broadcast another alert (there are loudspeakers everywhere in Japan, to warn of earthquakes, tsunamis and typhoons). As normal with any disaster situation in Japan, all of the available television channels immediately switched over to full-coverage mode, with a repetition of what the situation was ("There's a missile heading in the direction of north-central Japan") followed by basic instructions of what to do ("If it comes down in your area, try to extinguish any fires and immediately inform your local police and fire departments").
Shortly before twenty past six we got the news that the missile had over-flown northern Japan and landed in the Pacific, about 1,000 km [621 miles] from the coast of Hokkaido. The "all-clear" was broadcast over the local speakers a short while later. Strange as it may seem, this all had an air of normality about it. Japan gets more than it's fair share of natural disasters, so anyone living here gets plenty of exposure to this same routine. (It's just that the reason is usually an earthquake, typhoon or tsunami, rather than a megalomaniac).
As opposed to the current set of "only white Christians have rights, we can kill the rest of you" torch carrying Nazis?
Dear American Taxpayer,
As part of our surrender to YOU we agreed to allow YOU do defend us against external aggression instead of rebuilding our military.
Sincerely,
Japan.
P.S. Maybe Trump should think about renegotiating that tax payer nightmare.
TFS seems to imply that the alert was activated everywhere in Japan. The subtitle on the linked CNN page mentions Northern Japan.
I live in Tokyo, and heard or saw no such alert.
Strange as it may seem, this all had an air of normality about it. Japan gets more than it's fair share of natural disasters, so anyone living here gets plenty of exposure to this same routine. (It's just that the reason is usually an earthquake, typhoon or tsunami, rather than a megalomaniac).
Which megalomaniac are we talking about here?
I don't like Steve Bannon, but I think he had a good talking point on this:
Seoul will take big damage from shelling and maybe even some chemical attacks
Yeah, but Hillary would have just ignored the problem if Dear Leader "donated" a few million to the Clinton Foundation.
if North Korea hits some one they will be gone.
They are playing a big game of chicken and no china will not save them
We are going to wait until they build up a huge arsenal?
