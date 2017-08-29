Domino's Market Tests A Self-Driving Pizza Delivery Car (cnn.com) 52
An anonymous reader quotes CNN: Someday soon your Domino's Pizza could be delivered to you -- without an actual delivery person. Ford and Domino's are testing out a specially-equipped Ford Fusion that comes not only with self-driving technology but also an oven. It sounds cool but there is a catch -- there's no one to walk the pizza to your front door and ring the bell. That's what Ford and Domino's say they're really testing. "How will customers react to coming outside to get their food?" Domino's president Russell Weiner said in a statement, "We need to make sure the interface is clear and simple."
During the testing phase, an engineer and a driver will be in the car -- but the windows will be heavily tinted so customers can't see them. And both have been instructed not to interact with people at all. Domino's wants to see how well customers deal with coming out and getting their own pie from what is, basically, a pizza ATM built into the car. To get their pizzas, customers will have to enter a number on the touchpad, then a back window will lower, revealing the pizza. Over the next five weeks, randomly selected customers around Ann Arbor, Michigan, will be offered the option of getting their pizza delivered by the hi-tech "driverless" car.
During the testing phase, an engineer and a driver will be in the car -- but the windows will be heavily tinted so customers can't see them. And both have been instructed not to interact with people at all. Domino's wants to see how well customers deal with coming out and getting their own pie from what is, basically, a pizza ATM built into the car. To get their pizzas, customers will have to enter a number on the touchpad, then a back window will lower, revealing the pizza. Over the next five weeks, randomly selected customers around Ann Arbor, Michigan, will be offered the option of getting their pizza delivered by the hi-tech "driverless" car.
College Campus (Score:3)
Perfect testing ground.
Re: (Score:2)
Since I don't have to tip, I am for it.
Re: (Score:2)
how? (Score:2)
Re:Let's do some physics (Score:4, Insightful)
Nowhere in the description does it say it will deliver pizzas one at a time; I would assume it would do multiple deliveries per run for efficiency's sake.
Re: (Score:2)
Since it has an oven, it seems like the next step should be to load it with with frozen pizzas in the morning and have it cook them on route all day.
Re: (Score:2)
Since it has an oven, it seems like the next step should be to load it with with frozen pizzas in the morning and have it cook them on route all day.
For even more savings, have the buyer bake their own pizza too.
Seriously, the reason people order pizza is so they won't have to go get it. I'm not going to exchange my robe and slippers for full clothing and walk to the end of the driveway, especially not in bad weather. I'd rather tip someone who does it voluntarily.
Mothership EV could launch drones (Score:2)
Combine the two types of autonomous vehicle for the best of both worlds. An autonomous EV van could be loaded with pizzas and able to launch short-hop delivery drones. It could keep one or more drones out delivering to the door while the rest are being recharged on the EV as their mothership.
This overcomes several issues, notably the lack of delivery to the door in Domino's (test) solution. It also ensures that
This is not progress. (Score:5, Interesting)
Right now, the pizza comes to my door. I don't need to put shoes on or a coat. This customer experience is worse. Why would I choose it when there are other pizza deliveries that will still deliver to the door.
It would have to be significantly cheaper...
Re:This is not progress. (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
I should think it should at least be faster
.... if there's an oven in the car then it should be able to complete the cook on the way to the house.
If they just mean a warming oven, then meh. I generally had to go out of the apartment when I lived in one to get the pizza anyway, none of the drivers had a clue where apartment 23 of 50 was.
Re: (Score:2)
I can just imagine the chaos caused by sub-100 IQ people (and hung-over higher IQ ones) opening a hot pizza oven.
Re: (Score:2)
I was envisioning the "pizza ATM" in the summary to handle that part, and keep their filthy mitts off my pizza.
If I found it was at all trivial to get at anything but my pizza, it would be my last order... it's bad enough having professionals spit in your food.
Re: (Score:2)
And it's also shit pizza. Any local restaurant can do better.
Re: (Score:2)
It would have to be significantly cheaper...
What a coincidence. Exactly the customer base of people who would choose Domino's to begin with over another pizzeria.
Re: (Score:2)
Not in the UK. Dominos pizzas are about the most expensive of the take away and delivery pizza companies. Their pizzas are stupid prices.
Re: (Score:2)
Right now, the pizza comes to my door. I don't need to put shoes on or a coat. This customer experience is worse. Why would I choose it when there are other pizza deliveries that will still deliver to the door. It would have to be significantly cheaper...
Here in Norway the pizza shops take ~75 NOK for delivery and ~250 NOK for a big pizza, tipping is not common. At work I get reimbursed 4.10 NOK/km for using my own car which is expected to roughly cover the running cost of the car with gas and wear/tear and the pizza shops usually deliver within 4 km. So at most it's ~33 NOK round trip to deliver a single pizza, my guess the average doing rounds is more like 10-15 NOK. The rest is probably mostly paying the driver for his work shift. I guess the autonomy an
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Of course, coming up with a level 5 autonomous car is going to take some time...
The best part? (Score:2)
I'm never, ever tipping a robot for service.
So that's $3-5 cheaper already.
Re: (Score:2)
NEVER (Score:3)
If they send a robot, we will lose the opportunity to look at the driver name in the tracking app and get in stalker mode if it sounds even vaguely like a girl name.
Re: (Score:3)
People are going to abuse the hell out of this.
Domino's will have your phone number, your credit card number, and a video recording of your misbehavior.
Re: (Score:2)
People are going to abuse the hell out of this. They'll put excrement, used condoms, dead rodents, vomit, or god knows what else for the next customer to deal with.
Alright. Now I need to go see if Netflix has Drawn Together. The above brought Spanky Ham's "sausage" pizza prank to mind.
The Deliverator is going to be out of a job (Score:3)
"The Deliverator used to make software. Still does, sometimes. But if life were a mellow elementary school run by well-meaning education Ph.D.s, the Deliverator's report card would say: "Hiro is so bright and creative but needs to work harder on his cooperation skills."
So now he has this other job. No brightness or creativity involvedâ"but no cooperation either. Just a single principle: the Deliverator stands tall, your pie in thirty minutes or you can have it free, shoot the driver, take his car, file a class-action suit. The Deliverator has been working this job for six months, a rich and lengthy tenure by his standards, and has never delivered a pizza in more than twenty-one minutes. " â" Neal Stephenson
Re: (Score:2)
Next time fix the quotes and drop the attribution. Make them work for the reward.
If it's cheaper people will go for it (Score:2)
Walmart has shown that many people will put up with a crap product if it seems to save them a few bucks.
I'd just as soon pay a few bucks more and let the kid keep his delivery job.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd just as soon pay a few bucks more and let the kid keep his delivery job.
You can create even more jobs if you pay him to smash windows [wikipedia.org].
Nobody benefits from pointless busywork, so why not just spend the "few bucks" on something you actually want, so someone can be employed to create it?
Think of the poor ... (Score:2)
They're gonna hafta come up with new plots!!!
The sky was the perfect untroubled blue (Score:2)
If Niel Gaiman can adapt so can they.
franchises stores don't have funds for owned cars (Score:2)
franchises stores don't have funds for owned cars no they under pay drivers to use there own. Lot's of them don't have commercial car insurance. As some personal car insurance does not cover pizza / food.
instructed not to interact with people at all. (Score:2)
Good way to get in local lock up and makes it sound like there are safety issues and they don't want any one to say something about them.
Multi drop runs?? will they have more then holding (Score:2)
Multi drop runs?? will they have more then holding area?
Fake orders and robbery setups (Score:2)
Fake orders and robbery setups will this system fall victim to them.
Pizza delivery and no drivers??? (Score:2)
Sounds racist to me.