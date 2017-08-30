Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Dealership Remotely Disables A Car Over A $200 Fee (www.cbc.ca) 281

Posted by EditorDavid from the mobile-payments dept.
An anonymous reader quotes the CBC: A car dealership in Sherbrooke, Quebec, may have broken the law when it used a GPS device to disable the car of a client who was refusing to pay an extra $200 fee, say consumer advocates consulted by CBC News. Bury, Quebec resident Daniel Lallier signed a four-year lease for a Kia Forte LX back in May from Kia Sherbrooke. Two months later, the 20-year-old's grandmother offered to buy the car outright when he lost his job and couldn't make his weekly payments. After settling the balance and paying a $300 penalty, Lallier said, the dealership told him he would have to pay an additional $200 to remove a GPS tracker that had been installed on the car...

Lallier said there was no mention of the removal fee in the contract and he disputed having to pay it."I just find it absurd that over $13,000 was spent on this vehicle and we still have to pay $200 more to have their device removed," he told CBC. After Lallier refused to pay the fee, a mechanic notified him by text message that his car was being remotely disabled until the dealership recovered the device and $200 fee. "I went outside and tested my car, and it wouldn't work at all...and I got angry," Lallier said.
Lallier had finally started a new job and was headed to work, according to the CBC. The president of the Automobile Protection Association says the dealership's action was clearly illegal, since once the balance is paid off, "it's not your car anymore."

  • A new business model: We'll remove that pesky fucker for only 100 bucks!

  • Outrageous (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Dog-Cow ( 21281 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @06:15AM (#55108659)

    If you leave your property within an item you transfer to someone else, you should pay, not be paid, to recover said item. The dealership should be sued for extortion.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mitreya ( 579078 )

      If you leave your property within an item you transfer to someone else, you should pay, not be paid, to recover said item.

      I find it more outrageous that the car can be disabled remotely.
      This use-case was at most moderately malicious compared to what else can be done with such control.

    • I think the word you mean is PROSECUTED, actually?

  • Sue them (Score:5, Interesting)

    by bool2 ( 1782642 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @06:19AM (#55108665) Homepage

    He should sue them:

    1. For disabling his car. The dealership did not own that car so their actions were illegal.
    2. For lack of notice. Even if the dealership thought they were entitled to this action, they were not entitled to do it without proper notice served.
    3. For intimidating him into letting them take *his* GPS tracker/remote immobiliser device from *his* car.

    As this is Slashdot, I feel obliged to say my first action would be to find that device and attempt to remove it myself. I would keep that box as a trophy.

    • Re:Sue them (Score:4, Insightful)

      by SharpFang ( 651121 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @06:36AM (#55108721) Homepage Journal

      Also, accessing a device which is not your property (anymore) remotely, and using it with malicious intent. A.K.A. hacking.

      Connected with extortion (like ransomware, "pay us, and we withdraw our actions.").

    • His first action should be to file a criminal complaint for fraud and whatever they can make stick like some sort of "reckless endangerment" charge if he was on the road when it happened. "I'll see you in court" should start with the criminal and then go into the civil here if at all possible.

    • Also since the GPS tracker was installed into the vehicle and the vehicle transferred ownership and then the stealership accessed it without authorization he should press charges for unauthorized access to a computer system (actually many counts; add up all the impacted computerized circuits in the path of the ECU, ignition module, CAN bus network, OBD network, and the GPS tracker/immobilization unit itself) plus wire fraud. Those will have some serious teeth. :-D

  • Call them 1 888 258-7467 (Score:4, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @06:53AM (#55108769)

    Their toll free phone number is 1-888-258-7467

    Time for an "inquiry" into their practices. If enough /. members call it will definitely cost them more than the $200.00 they did this for...

    http://www.kiasherbrooke.com/fr/contactez-nous

    • Re:Call them 1 888 258-7467 (Score:5, Informative)

      by canowhoopass.com ( 197454 ) <rodNO@SPAMcanowhoopass.com> on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @10:51AM (#55110147) Homepage

      I'd recommend pausing the witchhunt. The dealership is saying it wasn't them. From a google review:

      We assume you are leaving a negative review because of the recent news coverage concerning Mr. . It would be important to understand that the CBC has unfortunately mis-identified Kia Sherbrooke as the seller. The car was in fact sold by a third party. If, indeed you are leaving your review because of this subject, we ask you to please remove your review as Kia Sherbrooke is not implicated in the sale. We simply share the same adresse as the third party. We are sorry for the confusion this has caused.

      We are currently in contact with CBC to clarify the situation.

  • Sigh (Score:4, Interesting)

    by ledow ( 319597 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @07:09AM (#55108833) Homepage

    Actually, according to the documents I have on my new car, once I have paid at least 50% of the balance, it's mine and they can't take it from me. If they want to recover from there, they can only pursue me as per a normal debt.

    After 50%, it literally states that it's legally my property. Sure, if I refuse to pay, they know I should have a car, but they can't just repossess it immediately. Before 50%, if I refused to make payments, they could disable it, recover it, just walk up to it with a manufacturer's key and take it - it's still theirs.

    And it counts the deposit and the finance, so you actually own the car earlier than halfway through the payment term.

    Now, it's a bog-standard personal car purchase, so I imagine that that's pretty standard for the UK/EU or that it's a statutory ruling that they have to abide by and tell you.

    • "Actually, according to the documents I have on my new car, once I have paid at least 50% of the balance, it's mine and they can't take it from me. If they want to recover from there, they can only pursue me as per a normal debt."

      That's weird. In the US, you own the car immediately but the entity who loaned you the money has a lien on the car. If you get behind on payments the lien might make it possible for them to repossess the car and sell it to help pay off the loan.

      The main function of the lien is to

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by houghi ( 78078 )

      In Belgium, when you buy a car, it is yours. You take a loan (can be with the car company) and that is what you owe. Not the car.
      That means if you can not pay your loan, they will go after you and they will get
      1) Part of your pay
      2) Resell your possessions. Most likely they will take your car to be resold, but they will not go after your car specifically and give it to the seller. It will be seen as an asset, like your computer or tv.

      When you lease a car, there will be differences, depending on the contract.

  • This was a lease. If it's a lease, it's still the dealer's car. Hence the whole reason the GPS was installed in the first place. It stops being the dealer's car once the dealer is paid in full. The naughty part is that the dealer probably didn't tell him about the tracker and the removal fee. The client should be informed, and the removal fee should be built into the lease price.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by houghi ( 78078 )

      This was not a lease anymore. The car had been bought from the leasing company. That means unless they take things out, everything in the car belongs to the new owner. If they had put in a HEMI 6.5L engine that would be part of it, just as if the engine would be without pistons. The sale was done with the car as is. That includes the GPS device that now belongs to the new owner.

      So it could be seen as breaking and entering into a private property.

      Depending where you are, having a GPS without the person using

    • Re:Auto protection assoc is wrong (Score:4, Informative)

      by mjwx ( 966435 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @07:47AM (#55108957)

      This was a lease. If it's a lease, it's still the dealer's car. Hence the whole reason the GPS was installed in the first place. It stops being the dealer's car once the dealer is paid in full. The naughty part is that the dealer probably didn't tell him about the tracker and the removal fee. The client should be informed, and the removal fee should be built into the lease price.

      Wrong.

      Canada is a Common Law country like most of the commonwealth. In fact their legal system closely aligns with the UK and most of the commonwealth.

      If the vehicle is under a lease, the leasee is the legal owner responsible for insuring and taxing the vehicle. The vehicle is security for the leasor. If the lease falls into arrears, there steps permitted to be taken are spelled out clearly in law (and the lease agreement). The leasor is only permitted to take legal possession of the vehicle after it has been made clear to a court that the terms of the lease have been breached, I've got a leased car in the UK, the V5 and Registration is in my name, as is the contract with BMW Finance. A lease is not a rental contract, which is what you're thinking of.

      Disabling the vehicle remotely is completely illegal and a violation of consumer rights.

      However that is pointless because the vehicle in question was not under finance. The owner had paid off the finance, including the penalty and the dealer was trying to impose a C$200 extra charge for removing a GPS tracker. So the vehicle was completely under the ownership of the former leasee which gives them absolutely no legal cause to remotely disable the vehicle. This is extortion by the dealer, pure and simple.

      Yes, I read the article.

    • Some part of "buy the car outright" giving you trouble?

  • Asinine behavior (Score:4, Informative)

    by onyxruby ( 118189 ) <onyxruby@com c a s t.net> on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @07:41AM (#55108939)

    Asinine behavior like this is what inspires people to write up how to's for removing these things. Turns out a fair number of these how to's already exist.

    http://www.instructables.com/i... [instructables.com]
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
    https://trackimo.com/disable-g... [trackimo.com]

  • Kia Sherbrooke Facebook (Score:4, Informative)

    by MiliusXP ( 861816 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @07:45AM (#55108951)
    On they Facebook panic button "We assume you are leaving a negative review because of the recent news coverage concerning Mr. Lallier. It would be important to understand that the CBC has unfortunately mis-identified Kia Sherbrooke as the seller. The car was in fact sold by a third party. If, indeed you are leaving your review because of this subject, we ask you to please remove your review as Kia Sherbrooke is not implicated in the sale. We simply share the same adresse as the third party. We are sorry for the confusion this has caused. We are currently in contact with CBC to clarify the situation."

    • Re: Kia Sherbrooke Facebook (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @08:04AM (#55109019)

      If they share the same address, the "3rd party" is probably just another division of the same company.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by H3lldr0p ( 40304 )

      We share the address but it's not our fault.

      That's a new one. Also, how does a dealership get involved with a third party deal like that? The article even said it was one of their techs who notified the new owner. Something ain't right here.

    • I looked at their address on Google Earth - 4339 Boul Bourque, Sherbrooke, QC J1N 1S4, Canada

      There is NO other entity at that address. It's fully and wholly a Kia Dealership lot, both from satellite and street views. The only thing even CLOSE is an alignment shop, across the street, but that one seems to only do alignments for large vehicles (semi trailers, judging by what I could see inside the open bay doors.)

      The dealership, like most car dealerships on the planet, are lying their asses off.

    • I'm currently looking at their Google Streetview and I'm having a hard time accepting their explanation. If it's not them, who is the third party? Their finance company? If they were really that innocent, why don't they share the name of that third party sharing that address with them?

    • Assuming the 'third party' is an associated leasing operation under the same roof as the dealership, and both are owned by some parent company that may own additional dealerships elsewhere in the area. Reality is still the lease was paid off, at which point the car belongs to Mr. Lallier, and remotely hacking it to recover a device that should have been pulled on paying off said lease is a crime. I'm sure there's an attorney that would be happy to dissect the shell game they're playing on Mr Lallier's beh

  • dealerships are scum with there hidden / BS fees.

    Hell some even did shit like after the sale called and said we forgot to add this fee or we sold the car for to low of an price and if you don't pay up we will void the sale with the car being marked as stolen

  • In the UK, it is quite common to sign a *lease deal* for a new car. However, this type of "ownership process" rarely involves the dealership directly.

    Instead [here in the UK] the client typically either enters into a hire-purchase type of agreement with the vendor of the vehicle [which in this case would be Kia Canada, Inc], or they enter into a quite separate leasing contract with a third party leasing company. Then what happens is the leasing company pays the dealership the ticket price of the car [som

  • Owner should find a really successful attorney and push to have the stealership prosecuted for unauthorized access to a computer and for wire fraud; both of those have some serious teeth and could land the mechanic in prison indefinitely.

  • The extortion/blackmail isn't even the main point, if it wasn't mentioned in the contract, he bought the device with the car, just as he bought the water pump and battery and he should get the data and software needed to operate it himself if the car ever gets stolen.

  • So that article makes the point:

    >> the dealership's action was clearly illegal, since once the balance is paid off, "it's not your car anymore."

    Yet no-one seems to care that GM and Tesla are building exactly the same tech into their cars in a very non-optional way. You literally can't buy any Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, or GMC without Onstar already installed.

  • You know, I'd have no problem with the dealership putting such a device to turn off my car if in return I had the ability to turn off their power when they do something like demand a fee that wasn't in the contract.

