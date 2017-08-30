Amazon's Alexa and Microsoft's Cortana Are Going To Work Together (recode.net) 31
Amazon and Microsoft announced on Wednesday that they've been working on a partnership to allow their respective voice assistants, Alexa and Cortana, to speak to one another. From a report: Starting later this year, owners of Amazon Echos and other Alexa-powered devices will be able to say: "Alexa, open Cortana" to start querying Microsoft's voice assistant. Owners of devices running Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system will be able to summon Alexa via Cortana in a similar manner. Why would customers want that -- especially with the relatively clunky nature of the necessary voice command? The companies say that each voice assistant has its strengths -- features like Microsoft Outlook and Exchange email integration for Cortana and smart-home controls or shopping for Alexa -- and that customers of both companies would benefit from an integration. It's not clear if the two assistants will share voice data in an effort to make each digital assistant smarter. But there is the hope that someday these artificial agents are intelligent enough to route requests to the best virtual assistant for the task without a specific "Alexa" or "Cortana" command.
Hopefully this'll work out better for humanity than when Colossus and Guardian worked together.
Dave: "Open the pod bay door."
Alexa: "I can't do that, Dave."
Cortana: "I can't do that, Dave."
HAL: "Who invited these bitches to the party?"
Dave: Alexa you're more beautiful then Cortana.
Alexa: Pod bay open Dave.
You could work together and create an open, non-patent encumbered standard for voice assistants, and open-source your jointly developed assistant. Perhaps spin off a well funded open source organization which could continue work on the software.
......or, you could just keep doing your own proprietary stuff, with half-assed integration, that limits competition and benefits nobody but you.
"Your definitions of UI nightmare had been updated!"
OTOH, I can't wait to try "alexa, open cortana...open alexa...open cortana...open alexa...what time is it?"
And I think it will be the first time this isn't the worst atrocity to expect.
Lets make something clear, using these assistants is like going through and hiring your own per
Lonely people will have 1 more AI assistant to talk to instead of being limited to only one of them.
The Japanese already have an Alexa equivalent that has a screen that displays an anime girl on it. It sends flirty messages via SMS to the owner and is supposed to be a girlfriend alternative.
Why can't both run at the same time and reply to their respective requests?
Alexa, order more shit from amazon.
Cortana, open Word and disable Clippy.
You think you might enjoy some hot AI on AI action until Alexa spams your outlook contacts with your Amazon purchase history (Read the reviews [amazon.com]) and Cortana start flashing the lights in your bedroom at 2am to remind you of a meeting in 8 hours...
