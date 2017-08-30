Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Facebook Businesses Social Networks Technology

Facebook To Open New Office in Kendall Square, Adding Hundreds of Jobs (bostonglobe.com)

Posted by msmash from the next-up dept.
Facebook has a status update: The social network will open a new office in Cambridge next year and plans to hire more than 500 employees, bringing the Boston-based staff to 650. From a report: The company, which founder Mark Zuckerberg launched at Harvard before decamping for the West Coast, established its first Boston-based team nearly four years ago with a small group of employees sharing a workspace. Today, that team has grown to more than 100 people in a Kendall Square office, and space is getting tight, said Ryan Mack, who leads the Facebook Boston office. "We serve 2 billion people on Facebook," he said, "and we need to continue to scale." The new offices will occupy the top three floors of 100 Binney St., a new building designed by Elkus Manfredi that is scheduled to open early next year. Facebook will share the space with 300 Bristol-Myers Squibb employees.

Facebook To Open New Office in Kendall Square, Adding Hundreds of Jobs

