What We Get Wrong About Technology

Tim Harford, a columnist for the Financial Times, uses the example of Rachael and Rick Deckard from Blade Runner to explain how we humans, when asked about how new inventions might shape the future, often tend to leap to technologies that are sophisticated beyond comprehension. Also spoiler of the Blade Runner plot is ahead. He writes: So sophisticated is Rachael that she is impossible to distinguish from a human without specialised equipment; she even believes herself to be human. Los Angeles police detective Rick Deckard knows otherwise; in Rachael, Deckard is faced with an artificial intelligence so beguiling, he finds himself falling in love. Yet when he wants to invite Rachael out for a drink, what does he do? He calls her up from a payphone. There is something revealing about the contrast between the two technologies -- the biotech miracle that is Rachael, and the graffiti-scrawled videophone that Deckard uses to talk to her. It's not simply that Blade Runner fumbled its futurism by failing to anticipate the smartphone. That's a forgivable slip, and Blade Runner is hardly the only film to make it. It's that, when asked to think about how new inventions might shape the future, our imaginations tend to leap to technologies that are sophisticated beyond comprehension. We readily imagine cracking the secrets of artificial life, and downloading and uploading a human mind. Yet when asked to picture how everyday life might look in a society sophisticated enough to build such biological androids, our imaginations falter. Blade Runner audiences found it perfectly plausible that LA would look much the same, beyond the acquisition of some hovercars and a touch of noir.
The perfect woman has a "restore to factory settings" button.
The crux of the matter is that the payphone isn't the important part of the story. Rachel's unnatural nature is. While the payphone is becoming less common they're not entirely gone either.
Also, one can imagine a scenario where a police detective knows how the technology works, and actually makes a point of avoiding technology that's personally tied to him where actions he takes could arguably be used to demonstrate that he's compromised in some fashion. If you will, he uses the payphone because it's not his phone, so it's harder for a cursory investigation to identify that he made that call in the first place. Admittedly this would be something of a retcon since I doubt that it was even a consideration when the film was made. On the other hand we don't have flying cars, a postapocalyptic landscape, or extraterrestrial colonies either.
Enjoy the story, don't focus on the inane details, they're not important in this case.
Well, the truth of the matter is, what makes Science Fiction frequently valuable is not that they accurately portray the future. One of the great things about science fiction is that it alters our own reality slightly so we can look at it better.
A story with an android in it frequently isn't about androids- it's about examining what it is to be human. 1984 wasn't about the technology of two way televisions.
Very few science fiction books get everything right, and if they did, it would take away from the message being delivered.
Things that get replaced more often will be more advanced.
Unless we're talking about UIs or init systems.
We still use roads built with gauges governed by ancient carriages. London streets still wend and wind because many were simply not designed for motorised traffic, yet we still use them.
It's not at all a stretch of the imagination to consider that cities a hundred years from now will be built on the recognisable and still in use bits that we see today.
> I read one science fiction novel written in the 1980's where a computer document was searchable via a MS-DOS filenames (eight-character name, dot, three-character extension) on a different planet in 500+ years into the future.
That was an outdated idea even in the 80s.
[...] a giant neon sign that reads "ATARI".
It's called a product placement. Warner Brothers owned Atari and distributed Blade Runner at the time. Even though Warner Brothers no longer owns Atari, the Atari logo does appear in the new movie.
https://venturebeat.com/2017/05/08/blade-runner-2049-official-film-trailer-features-the-atari-logo/ [venturebeat.com]
Blade Runner is artistically styled specifically to be a false future that blends 1940s noir and high tech, which means you end up with a lot of paradoxical technology elements.
If it was meant to be a coherent high-tech universe, it wouldn't be able to pull off the noir styling it's famous for.
The author really should have tried to make his point with a pure science fiction story that didn't intentionally try to map older styles into the future. I wonder how his analysis would hold up with Star Trek.
> The remake of Battlestar Galactica has non-networked computers and wired phones.
Those are not out of place in the neo-BSG universe. They exist there for a reason.
They aren't nearly as silly as some of the stuff in Trek that suffers from 50 years of accumulated cruft and contradictions.
They aren't nearly as silly as some of the stuff in Trek that suffers from 50 years of accumulated cruft and contradictions.
Maybe Firefly with six-shooters and Chinese?
Cylons... Please...
Science fiction stories, if they're good, sacrifice versimilitude for the sake of being understandable by the audience. Blade Runner had the option of using something like these science fiction tropes: the "Dick Tracy" wrist radio, portrayed in the police comic since 1952, or the Star Trek communicator, used in 1965. But instead they might have chosen to portray a community in which down-trodden people would still be limited to pay phones, or it simply wasn't important to the story and would have been a distraction from the main story thread.
People gave me a hard time because Pixar's A Bugs Life (on which I am credited) had the wrong number of legs on the impossible talking anthropomorphic ants and Antz had the right number of legs on its impossible talking anthromorphic ants. But it wasn't important to telling the story, and we just did not care.
The LA portrayed was vastly different from what viewers knew at the time, in that video wall mega-advertising was everywhere. Although this is taken for granted today, it was a stunning departure from the reality of the day when the film was produced.
Also, the weather of LA was overturned. In the movie it always rains in California.
That's because it's always night and it's always raining or at least wet in night shots in movies.
OP assumes in Blade Runner that all things progress linearly. That because we have smart phones today, we will still have it tomorrow. Perhaps the "sharing economy" takes off and pay phones give you what you need wherever and whenever you need it easier.
It's just that Hollywood likes to give people idealistic images to offset the inherent fear of knowing virtually every technology Humanity has developed has been used to exert greater control over people, and that's all which really gets funded. Sci-fi a hundred years ago envisioned an idealistic future where people are traveling the stars and have free energy, now in spite of the technology to achieve it (at least the energy part, an exactly as envisioned via small scale nuclear reactors in every home) th
Much of Science Fiction takes one or a small number of technological advances and examines how it will impact society, humanity. In Blade Runner it's looking at how the addition of manufactured "humans" will impact people. We examine it through Deckard and how he comes to view them as fully human.
The payphone isn't important to the story and is simply part of the visual style of the film.
Blade Runner is a poor example to use for the topic of the article, we don't have replicants so we can't compare how they
Science FICTION!
It isn't supposed to be future reality. It is a mutual day dream to amuse us.
People also imagine inconceivably-complex technology when they think not just about machines that can automatically flip burgers, but machines that can automatically do all the mining, run the refineries, handle the orders, run the farms, slaughter the cows, manufacture the fry cartons and burger wrappers, maintain itself, and maintain all the infrastructure to run the entire economy without a shred of human input. They imagine this is just five years away--they've imagined it was feasible already and jus
