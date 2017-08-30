Kansas City Was First To Embrace Google Fiber, Now Its Broadband Future Is 'TBD' (vice.com) 36
Five years after the opportunity arose in 2011 for Kansas City to become the first community to pilot Google Fiber, expansion of the gigabit per second service has come to a screeching halt. Kaleigh Rogers from Motherboard writes about how Kansas City's broadband future is "to be determined." From the report: Thousands of customers in KC who had pre-registered for guaranteed service when Fiber made it to their neighborhood were given their money back earlier this year, and told they may never get hooked up. Fiber cycled through two CEOs in the last 10 months, lost multiple executives, and has started laying off employees. Plans to expand Fiber to eight other American cities halted late last year, leaving the fate of the project up in the air. I recently asked Rachel Hack Merlo, the Community Manager for Google Fiber in Kansas City, about the future of the expanding the project service there, and she told me it was "TBD." Kansas City expected to become Google's glittering example of a futuristic gig-city: Half a decade later, there are examples of how Fiber benefitted KC, and stories about how it fell short. Thousands of customers will likely never get the chance to access the infrastructure they rallied behind, and many communities are still without any broadband access at all. Many are now left wondering: is that it?
I'm routinely reminded of the fact that the only reason Google hasn't ascended to Umbrella Corp-level mass evil manipulation of the world is that it is, in many cases, completely incompetent. Great engineers inventing great algorithms, but its successes are in spite of its own internal dysfunction.
If it ever figures out how to operate intelligently, though... Look out. We'll all be doomed.
This is due to gummint involvement (Score:2)
I learned that Google Fiber was simply taking advantage of existing huge federal government fiber optic infrastructure in KC and other cities where they offered it. Since there was already a substantial fiber optic hub serving that city, the Google Fiber addition would not impose a significant bandwidth burden to it. (I just made up that last part, but the government facility stuff appears to be true.)
Perhaps recent changes in the Commander in Chief have resulted in changes to how these fiber optic assets a
Well, yeah - I thought it was pretty well known that all Google was doing was lighting up dark fiber which was already in place.
Have they actually rolled out new fiber anywhere?
Underestimation (Score:2)
Infrastructure costs money (Score:2)
Infrastructure costs money. That's how politicians get greased, streets get paved and licensed monopolies come into being. Public good, improving service have nothing to do with that so they're all secondary to how much can they charge for it.
Obviously, costs exceeded expected revenue in this case.
I'm in the Pacific Northwest. If I brought an 850-mile-long cat6 cable down to your place, could you spare a wall port?
Yeah, because central planning never had any issues at all and always provided everything that people wanted and needed.
KC Resident here (Score:2)
Help me out here... (Score:2)
Is the business model just not there? FTTP services are shuttering a lot these days...what's the issue?
And this is why the last mile infrastructure should be a public utility. The PUD, or similar local authority, owns, installs, and maintains the last mile infrastructure. The residents then have the choice of picking any number of ISPs, Television providers, and phone providers that then run over that infrastructure.
I've done a fair bit of work in both Douglas and Chelan counties. In both counties, their PUD provides FTTP to virtually every residential and business address in the county. The residents then h
The issue is: why provide better service for less money when you can just squeeze the customers out of more money with the same infrastructure because of your lovely cable monopoly? It's the same rut which caused the electric power companies in the US in the first half of the XXth century to have pitifully crap service until the US Government got tired of the situation and started the TVA and their ilk.
Success (Score:3)
If it is Google Fiber specifically or from another company, the project was a total succeeds. In my neighborhood, access speeds went from being around 20-30mbps on the top end to Gigabit through CenturyLink. Countless other ISPs have all started offering gigabit class service due to the pressure that Google Fiber caused. Google brought competition, and the market was forced to react. (almost) everyone wins! Except those smucks still stuck in areas that have government restrictions on what can/cant be made available in their areas.
Squirrel! (Score:3)
Google time and again hops into area with grand fanfare, claiming it will revolutionize an industry. The pattern however is that within a year or few when the fanfare dies down they lose interest and chase the next shiny object. Even if they come out with a new service I lust for, I would just be cynical and skeptical due to a long history of failing to follow through.
BAD CEO at Google these days (Score:2)
Google is for all intents and purposes, dead and will go the same route as Yahoo.
What is needed now, is for a new site to come up with better tech in a different arena, and while they have a great name, drift into Google's space.
Why does Google suck at execution? (Score:2)
Tibbadoo! (Score:2)
In a world plagued with three letter acronyms, I suggest that the more common ones should be converted into full fledged words by means of stuffing them with vowels as required to make them easy to pronounce. Are ya with me?
Google vs a toddler (Score:3)
What's the difference between Google and a toddler?
A toddler doesn't get bored with its toys so quickly.
Fiber is infrastructure, like roads. (Score:2)
If we really want fiber to the premises coast to coast in this country, we will need a government initiative to make it happen.
Trump wants to build a wall, and rebuild America's infrastructure - maybe it's time to include fiber in those plans and start treating fiber connectivity like the utility it is. This is too important to be left to companies with an attention span that lasts only through the current fiscal quarter.