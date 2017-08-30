China Plans 600 MPH Train To Rival Elon Musk's Hyperloop (shanghaiist.com) 9
In addition to relaunching the world's fastest bullet train, China is working on developing technology similar to Elon Musk's Hyperloop, which will allow passengers to travel at speeds up to 4,000 km/h (~2,500 mph). The first stage of the company's plan, however, will be to create a network of these "flying trains" operating at 1,000 km/h (~600 mph). Shanghaiist reports: Earlier today, the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), one of the nation's major space contractors, announced that it had begun research and development into a new, futuristic type of transport which would operate via supersonic "near ground flight." The system would presumably be similar to that of the Hyperloop, proposed earlier this decade by Elon Musk, in which capsules would fly at ultrafast speeds down reduced-pressure tubes, dramatically reducing travel times. Of course, the CASIC isn't looking to reach speeds of 4,000 km/h right away. The first stage of the company's plan will be to create an intercity network of these "flying trains" operating at 1,000 km/h. In the second phase, this network would be extended and the max speed of the pods increased to 2,000 km/h. Finally, in the third stage, the speed would be boosted all the way up to 4,000 km/h -- five times the speed of civil aviation aircraft today.
Good but... (Score:3)
An hour after exiting the train, you'll want to ride it again.
This is a dick-size contest (Score:1)
Just spend the money on regular trains/trams. No ego contests comparable to having the tallest building. Overly fast trains are too easy to sabotage anyhow. Would you rather be in a train crashing at 600mph or 60mph?
Re: (Score:1)
America can't afford anything of its kind
Sure they can! Once The Wall is built, all those job-stealing Mexicans will be stuck on the other side.
More American Jobs = More American Tax Dollars = Hyperloops to the city edges, monorails between city cores and suburbs, and flying cars for all!
Re: (Score:2)
4 km/h is 2.48548 miles per hour.