China Plans 600 MPH Train To Rival Elon Musk's Hyperloop

In addition to relaunching the world's fastest bullet train , China is working on developing technology similar to Elon Musk's Hyperloop, which will allow passengers to travel at speeds up to 4,000 km/h (~2,500 mph) . The first stage of the company's plan, however, will be to create a network of these "flying trains" operating at 1,000 km/h (~600 mph). Shanghaiist reports: