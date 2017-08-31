Billionaire Brothers Want to Build a Cheaper Rival to Slack (bloomberg.com) 45
Saritha Rai, writing for Bloomberg: A teenage entrepreneur who became a millionaire by 20 before sharing a billion-dollar fortune at 36, Bhavin Turakhia isn't afraid to think big. Now he's putting $45 million of his own money into building a rival to Slack and other office messaging platforms. Flock, a cloud-based team collaboration service, has attracted 25,000 enterprise users and customers including Tim Hortons, Whirlpool and Princeton University. It's a market that has already drawn interest from global technology giants Facebook, Amazon.com and Microsoft. This time last year, few had heard of Bhavin and his younger brother Divyank. That changed when they sold their advertising technology company Media.net, with customers including Yahoo, CNN and the New York Times, to a Chinese consortium for $900 million. The all-cash deal catapulted the duo from mere millionaires into the ranks of the super-rich. "I want to make Flock bigger and better than anything I've built before," Bhavin Turakhia, wearing his signature dark Levi's T-shirt and Puma sweatpants, said at his Bangalore offices.
IRC is still free I think (Score:3)
That's cheaper than slack
Re:IRC is still free I think (Score:4, Funny)
I think you meant "IRC is still free IIRC."
XMPP too.. (Score:1)
although it really needs the format converted to JSON and support for SCTP for doing voice and video applications with it.
HIPSTER ALERT!!!
msgpack is more efficient.
Pfft. Python on a Mac? How backwards are you?
You should be writing javascript
/w angular 2 and react and at least 2 other frameworks that are no less recent than 6 months, using your iPad.
Re: (Score:3)
Mattermost is also free, self-hostable, and *very* Slack-like. I like it better.
Re: (Score:3)
With Mattermost and Rocket.Chat being free (Score:1)
what would you need billionaires to help with?
Re: (Score:1)
Slack doesn't have the image of grey neckbeards or pimpled filled teenage nerds. That's all I can come up with
Re:IRC vs Slack (Score:4, Insightful)
You can make a slack out of irc, but:
-Consistent server side log with conversation replay (you can kind of sort of do it with ZNC, but it's hokey, and you never know if the person you are talking to has seen or not seen what you said prior to them joining).
-Sadly, network security has settled on a magical decision that ports 80 and 443 are secure, but others are not necessarily so. It's nonsensical, but the reality.
-Consistent assumptions about how clients are/are not rendering your markdown or whatever, notably pasting things like images or weblinks will behave consistently regardless of who you sent it to
So the biggest benefit IRC has is federation, which frankly isn't that helpful for smaller communities, and in fact netsplits make it more aggravating than helpful. A solution like mattermost is I think the best slack alternative. All the fancy webification and such people crave, no netsplits, and no cost and still open source.
Slack is a push technology that operates even when you're offline. Coworkers on the other side of the world can post, and you can pick up the conversation when you get up. Conversations you start from home can be continued at the office, or en route (as long as you're not the driver).
Slack has nearly everything IRC has, except netsplits, and builds on top: persistence, search (it's not great, but better than IRC), rendering, sharing of multimedia directly inline (images, videos, etc.), voice calls, includi
It was to let you know that when you're a rich douchebag, nobody cares if you wear sweatpants every day.
Sweat Pants (Score:2)
Matrix.org is free / Open Source (Score:2)
Discord (Score:1)
All you corporate info are belong to us (Score:2, Insightful)
And then we'll cash out once you suckers feed us enough of that info.
I don't get it, why would large companies not control this kind of service themselves for security reasons?
Mattermost! (Score:2)
I use Slack daily at work, and a self-hosted Mattermost instance daily for personal projects with other remote participants. I much prefer Mattermost.
At work I'll frequently make the mistake of trying to format my messages with markdown, because I'm so used to Mattermost offering this feature.
Thank you! (Score:2)
Oh, good. Because if there's one thing missing from the world, it's another messaging app.
No Linux client? (Score:2)