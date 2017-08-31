Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Billionaire Brothers Want to Build a Cheaper Rival to Slack (bloomberg.com) 50

Posted by msmash from the pushing-the-boundaries dept.
Saritha Rai, writing for Bloomberg: A teenage entrepreneur who became a millionaire by 20 before sharing a billion-dollar fortune at 36, Bhavin Turakhia isn't afraid to think big. Now he's putting $45 million of his own money into building a rival to Slack and other office messaging platforms. Flock, a cloud-based team collaboration service, has attracted 25,000 enterprise users and customers including Tim Hortons, Whirlpool and Princeton University. It's a market that has already drawn interest from global technology giants Facebook, Amazon.com and Microsoft. This time last year, few had heard of Bhavin and his younger brother Divyank. That changed when they sold their advertising technology company Media.net, with customers including Yahoo, CNN and the New York Times, to a Chinese consortium for $900 million. The all-cash deal catapulted the duo from mere millionaires into the ranks of the super-rich. "I want to make Flock bigger and better than anything I've built before," Bhavin Turakhia, wearing his signature dark Levi's T-shirt and Puma sweatpants, said at his Bangalore offices.

  • With Mattermost and Rocket.Chat being free (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    what would you need billionaires to help with?

  • I'm glad that TFA granted the courtesy of letting us know what Bhavin was wearing, as this has very important technical relevance.
  • Check Riot (Client) and Matrix.org
  • Discord [discordapp.com] already exists, and is free. It is a service meant for gamers first and foremost, but I, along with a lot of my colleagues, use it for a lot of non-gaming conversation, with Discord "rooms" for programming, organizing events, etc..
    • My kids have been using this for a couple years now, this is the first time I have seen mention of it online anywhere.
    • Dont fall in love with Discord, its only a matter of time until it becomes a massive ad-platform. Anything like this that is run from a centralized client is doomed to suck. If you want voice chat, pop up a self-hosted server, its absolutely trivial to do.

  • And then we'll cash out once you suckers feed us enough of that info.

    I don't get it, why would large companies not control this kind of service themselves for security reasons?

  • I use Slack daily at work, and a self-hosted Mattermost instance daily for personal projects with other remote participants. I much prefer Mattermost.

    At work I'll frequently make the mistake of trying to format my messages with markdown, because I'm so used to Mattermost offering this feature.

  • Oh, good. Because if there's one thing missing from the world, it's another messaging app.

  • No Linux client? Would it really be THAT expensive? There are big companies, especially in the software development business, where engineering department runs Linux as their desktop OS. For such companies luck of Linux support is a deal breaker.

