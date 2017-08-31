Postmates Lays Off All Its City Managers (techcrunch.com) 53
According to TechCrunch, Postmates has let go of all of its city managers, as it centralizes some of its operations at its headquarters in San Francisco. "The total number of people affected by the move is 15 across markets like Boston, Denver, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, St Louis, San Diego, and Washington, DC," reports TechCrunch. From the report: In a statement, Postmates said that general managers will take on city managers' responsibilities. "Postmates has grown rapidly over the last six years -- and continues to grow in more than 200 cities across the U.S. As part of that growth, we've decided to centralize some of our regional marketing efforts within our San Francisco headquarters," a spokesperson said in the emailed statement. "Centralizing these functions will enable us to execute more quickly -- and ultimately help us be more nimble and effective as we continue to aggressively scale the company. Our general managers will remain in place and continue to help lead our local efforts. We are thankful to our city managers for all their hard work, and we're confident that they will be successful in their future endeavors."
One of the tipsters, an ex-city manager, said that employees were taken by surprise: Postmates had just earlier this month organized a retreat for the city managers, which they saw as a team building exercise. The tipster also added that the murmurs were that the cost-cutting was being done "as a precursor to an acquisition," but Postmates' spokesperson denied that this is the case, and also ruled out a merger and fundraising as reasons for the cuts.
Whats a postmates? (Score:5, Insightful)
Seriously, wtf is this?
Sounds like porn through the mail to me. For sure the USPS won't stand for it!
To whoever paid $$$ for Slashdot. Kick your current crap crop of editors out and bring in someone who knows what they are doing.
I've let them know that I'd be interested, but I won't work for click-throughs. So I'm not hopeful.
15 people? (Score:1)
Why did this deserve a post on
/. god this place has gone way down hill
Breaking News! (Score:5, Insightful)
So a company that nobody has heard of, who makes / performs a product or service that nobody here can identify, laid off 15 people and that rates the front page of Slashdot now?
Seriously?
So a company that nobody has heard of, who makes / performs a product or service that nobody here can identify, laid off 15 people and that rates the front page of Slashdot now?
Seriously?
Well said. I actually had to RTFA to a) see what it was and b) acknowledge that I didn't care.
It's basically an alternative to Uber Eats -- food delivery (or grocery, etc. depending on which stores they server in the area). I use them on occasion.
With all the references to "city managers", it sounds like a firm that provides outsourcing for local governments.
I hope I've not just given someone an idea...
I thought it was hookers by mail. I'm disappointed.
City Managers (Score:1)
That's good because most cities already have city managers that work for the city.
How could they miss the obvious clues? (Score:5, Funny)
Postmates had just earlier this month organized a retreat for the city managers, which they saw as a team building exercise.
Those city managers should have seen this coming. During the retreat, they did a "trust fall" exercise... but Postmates made a point of not catching the managers when they fell.
eh. (Score:5, Insightful)
I know friends (and I myself) who churn between Blue Apron, HelloFresh, Postmates, Taskrabbit, Doordash, Munchery, Safeway, every possible food, delivery, and prep service -- whatever service offers the lowest price or the flavor-of-the-week signup bonus. What do I care if one is named something silly and I change to the other one next week for a lower price?
There's a shakeout happening in this industry, and it's not pretty.
Well, according to the article:
Founded just over six years ago, Postmates has shaped up to be one of the more prominent of the startups leading the challenge against Amazon and others in the world of on-demand deliveries.
Hm. And I've never heard of them. Granted, I don't go for food delivery, but I've heard of Blue Apron, HelloFresh, and Doordash.
Never heard of any of them, probably because I'm not too lazy to do my own grocery shopping. I especially wouldn't trust someone else to pick out produce for me.
Damn straight, mate. My wife or one of our friends? Sure. Some stranger who's main concern is maximising his deliveries made per hour? No way, José.
whose, not who's, dammit. Where's my coffee?
Ban Mergers and buyouts (Score:2)
Seriously, there's a reason we used to have a 90% top marginal tax rate and it's crap like this. You let income inequality get out of hand and you get shit like this. Big gov't isn't the threat to freedom, it's oligarchy. I can vote for
A company I never heard of (Score:2)
b
Was it too hard? (Score:2)
Was it too hard to make even the briefest mention of what the fuck "Postmates" is?
No, but it's just SO FUCKING HARD these days to hire editors who can read and write intelligible English AND who actually know something about the subject matter.
...AND who'll work for click-throughs...
I swear, some days coming here is only slightly preferable to getting fucked with a broken broom handle.
Postmates fending NLRB complaint (Score:1)
malinvestment - the story of the current startup b (Score:2)
1. Fedgov prints a bunch of free money out of thin air, calling it "Quantitative Easing"
2. Fedgov gives that free money to their friends / "campaign contributors" in the big banks
2. The big banks bid up every asset they can find, but still have piles and piles of free money sitting around.
3. Big banks can't figure or anything else to do with all that free public money - so they start giving a bunch of it to the bankers' inbred, half-wit cousins who run VC firms in Palo Alto
