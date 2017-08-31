Postmates Lays Off All Its City Managers

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


According to TechCrunch, Postmates has let go of all of its city managers, as it centralizes some of its operations at its headquarters in San Francisco. "The total number of people affected by the move is 15 across markets like Boston, Denver, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, St Louis, San Diego, and Washington, DC," reports TechCrunch. From the report: In a statement, Postmates said that general managers will take on city managers' responsibilities. "Postmates has grown rapidly over the last six years -- and continues to grow in more than 200 cities across the U.S. As part of that growth, we've decided to centralize some of our regional marketing efforts within our San Francisco headquarters," a spokesperson said in the emailed statement. "Centralizing these functions will enable us to execute more quickly -- and ultimately help us be more nimble and effective as we continue to aggressively scale the company. Our general managers will remain in place and continue to help lead our local efforts. We are thankful to our city managers for all their hard work, and we're confident that they will be successful in their future endeavors."

One of the tipsters, an ex-city manager, said that employees were taken by surprise: Postmates had just earlier this month organized a retreat for the city managers, which they saw as a team building exercise. The tipster also added that the murmurs were that the cost-cutting was being done "as a precursor to an acquisition," but Postmates' spokesperson denied that this is the case, and also ruled out a merger and fundraising as reasons for the cuts.

  • Whats a postmates? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 31, 2017 @06:43PM (#55119393)

    Seriously, wtf is this?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      A Post-It Note that appeared nude in Postboy Magazine.

    • Sounds like porn through the mail to me. For sure the USPS won't stand for it!

  • 15 people? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why did this deserve a post on /. god this place has gone way down hill

  • Breaking News! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by MachineShedFred ( 621896 ) on Thursday August 31, 2017 @06:53PM (#55119447) Journal

    So a company that nobody has heard of, who makes / performs a product or service that nobody here can identify, laid off 15 people and that rates the front page of Slashdot now?

    Seriously?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      Firehose: Dog bites man!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      We tech blog now.

    • So a company that nobody has heard of, who makes / performs a product or service that nobody here can identify, laid off 15 people and that rates the front page of Slashdot now?

      Seriously?

      Well said. I actually had to RTFA to a) see what it was and b) acknowledge that I didn't care.

    • It's basically an alternative to Uber Eats -- food delivery (or grocery, etc. depending on which stores they server in the area). I use them on occasion.

  • City Managers (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That's good because most cities already have city managers that work for the city.

  • How could they miss the obvious clues? (Score:5, Funny)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Thursday August 31, 2017 @07:03PM (#55119487)

    Postmates had just earlier this month organized a retreat for the city managers, which they saw as a team building exercise.

    Those city managers should have seen this coming. During the retreat, they did a "trust fall" exercise... but Postmates made a point of not catching the managers when they fell.

  • eh. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by supernova87a ( 532540 ) <kepler1.hotmail@com> on Thursday August 31, 2017 @07:20PM (#55119561)
    If you think about what makes a sustainable business, part of it is barriers to entry and loyalty that lead to pricing power. There are few barriers to entry for the delivery world (given so much surplus labor and vehicles compared to the demand), and I would say practically zero loyalty.

    I know friends (and I myself) who churn between Blue Apron, HelloFresh, Postmates, Taskrabbit, Doordash, Munchery, Safeway, every possible food, delivery, and prep service -- whatever service offers the lowest price or the flavor-of-the-week signup bonus. What do I care if one is named something silly and I change to the other one next week for a lower price?

    There's a shakeout happening in this industry, and it's not pretty.

    • Well, according to the article:

      Founded just over six years ago, Postmates has shaped up to be one of the more prominent of the startups leading the challenge against Amazon and others in the world of on-demand deliveries.

      Hm. And I've never heard of them. Granted, I don't go for food delivery, but I've heard of Blue Apron, HelloFresh, and Doordash.

  • over a certain threshold. Everytime I read about one it means mass layoffs and price hikes in the face of shrinking competition. While we're at it, start taxing the crap out of corporations so they don't have so much cash to sit on and buy out all their competitors with.

    Seriously, there's a reason we used to have a 90% top marginal tax rate and it's crap like this. You let income inequality get out of hand and you get shit like this. Big gov't isn't the threat to freedom, it's oligarchy. I can vote for
  • lays off a bunch of folks. I care about this because?
  • Was it too hard to make even the briefest mention of what the fuck "Postmates" is?

    • No, but it's just SO FUCKING HARD these days to hire editors who can read and write intelligible English AND who actually know something about the subject matter.

      ...AND who'll work for click-throughs...

      I swear, some days coming here is only slightly preferable to getting fucked with a broken broom handle.

  • https://www.google.co.jp/amp/s... [google.co.jp] Postmates among those targeted by NLRB challenging employmee classification .

  • 1. Fedgov prints a bunch of free money out of thin air, calling it "Quantitative Easing"

    2. Fedgov gives that free money to their friends / "campaign contributors" in the big banks

    2. The big banks bid up every asset they can find, but still have piles and piles of free money sitting around.

    3. Big banks can't figure or anything else to do with all that free public money - so they start giving a bunch of it to the bankers' inbred, half-wit cousins who run VC firms in Palo Alto

