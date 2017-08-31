Samsung Gets Self-Driving Car Permit In California (cnet.com) 8
Samsung on Wednesday has obtained a permit from the California Department of Motor Vehicles to test autonomous cars on the streets of California. Samsung joins a group of other tech companies already on the list, including Apple, Uber, Nvidia and Alphabet's Waymo, as well as several automakers like Ford, BMW, Volkswagen and Tesla. CNET reports: Samsung confirmed the news, but said it doesn't plan to actually manufacture self-driving cars. "As a global leader in connectivity, memory, and sensor technology, Samsung Electronics looks forward to participating in California's Autonomous Vehicle Tester Program and joining in the pursuit of a smarter, safer transportation future," a Samsung spokesman said in a statement. "While we have no plans to enter the car-manufacturing business, we are excited to help develop and deliver the next generation of automotive innovation." The company received a permit from the South Korean government to test autonomous cars in that country in May. Last year, it bought a car tech company called Harman for $8 billion.
Re: (Score:1)
What's next, Procter & Gamble into bot-cars?
will it be battery powered? (Score:2)
will it be battery powered? I don't know what is more unsafe bad software or the battery blowing up.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know what is more unsafe bad software or the battery blowing up.
Neither. It's humans.