Windows 10 Fall Creators Update to Arrive October 17 (thurrott.com) 7
An anonymous reader shares a report: Microsoft announced this morning that the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will be made available worldwide on October 17, in step with a new lineup of Windows Mixed Reality headsets that require this release. "We are coming up on our fourth major update to Windows 10, and our mission with these updates is to create a platform that inspires your creativity," Microsoft corporate vice president Terry Myerson says. "The next update of Windows 10, the Fall Creators Update, will be available worldwide October 17. With the Fall Creators Update, we are introducing some fun, new ways to get creative." The Fall Creators Update will upgrade Windows 10 to version 1709 and it brings a number of new features and improvements, especially to key experiences like gaming, security, and photos. But no new technology weighs as heavily on this update as Windows Mixed Reality, Microsoft's attempt to take virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) mainstream.
If I don't have VR hardware, why do I need VR support?
