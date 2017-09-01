Windows 10 Fall Creators Update to Arrive October 17 (thurrott.com) 11
An anonymous reader shares a report: Microsoft announced this morning that the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will be made available worldwide on October 17, in step with a new lineup of Windows Mixed Reality headsets that require this release. "We are coming up on our fourth major update to Windows 10, and our mission with these updates is to create a platform that inspires your creativity," Microsoft corporate vice president Terry Myerson says. "The next update of Windows 10, the Fall Creators Update, will be available worldwide October 17. With the Fall Creators Update, we are introducing some fun, new ways to get creative." The Fall Creators Update will upgrade Windows 10 to version 1709 and it brings a number of new features and improvements, especially to key experiences like gaming, security, and photos. But no new technology weighs as heavily on this update as Windows Mixed Reality, Microsoft's attempt to take virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) mainstream.
Windows Needs a Segmented Build (Score:1)
All of these trendy new features are lovely, but if you aren't spendy enough to have the latest and greatest hardware (with, probably, alpha drivers that won't work 1/2 the time) you don't need it. So how about a Windows build that's segmented - only loads the features your hardware supports? After all, Windows knows everything about your computer (and arguably you) by now. If I don't have VR hardware, why do I need VR support? That could be added later if I ever get it, which will never happen with the des
Re: (Score:1)
If I don't have VR hardware, why do I need VR support?
Because... Ponies!!!
Re: What's important to me (Score:1)
It's what Microsoft will use to compete with Apple and Google in scooping up your personal data and connections.
Time for a visit (Score:2)
Just great. On 17 october I will have to go to all my relatives to fix their computer because of this untested crap update.
Thanks Microsoft.
Nice to have a heads-up (Score:2)
I'll warn all my friends.
Thanks for the warning (Score:2)
I'll forward this on to people along with instructions on how to delay the update (since Microsoft says "no control for you!").
I'm still livid over their Anniversary update which hosed every single "Designed for Windows 10" Lenovo laptop we had.