Google Abused Its Power By Quashing a Report Critical Of Its Service, Reporter Says

In the wake of claims that Google got a think-tank research team sacked for criticizing the company , a respected journalist is alleging other abuses by the search giant. Kashmir Hill, a reporter at Gizmodo, is claiming that when she worked for Forbes six years ago, Google told the the magazine's staff that if publishers didn't add the "+" Google Plus social network button at the bottom of stories, those articles would come up lower in search results . From her report: