Google Abused Its Power By Quashing a Report Critical Of Its Service, Reporter Says (gizmodo.com) 66
In the wake of claims that Google got a think-tank research team sacked for criticizing the company, a respected journalist is alleging other abuses by the search giant. Kashmir Hill, a reporter at Gizmodo, is claiming that when she worked for Forbes six years ago, Google told the the magazine's staff that if publishers didn't add the "+" Google Plus social network button at the bottom of stories, those articles would come up lower in search results. From her report: I published a story headlined, "Stick Google Plus Buttons On Your Pages, Or Your Search Traffic Suffers," that included bits of conversation from the meeting. (An internet marketing group scraped the story after it was published and a version can still be found here.) Google promptly flipped out. This was in 2011, around the same time that a congressional antitrust committee was looking into whether the company was abusing its powers. Google never challenged the accuracy of the reporting. Instead, a Google spokesperson told me that I needed to unpublish the story because the meeting had been confidential, and the information discussed there had been subject to a non-disclosure agreement between Google and Forbes. (I had signed no such agreement, hadn't been told the meeting was confidential, and had identified myself as a journalist.) It escalated quickly from there. I was told by my higher-ups at Forbes that Google representatives called them saying that the article was problematic and had to come down. The implication was that it might have consequences for Forbes, a troubling possibility given how much traffic came through Google searches and Google News. [...] Given that I'd gone to the Google PR team before publishing, and it was already out in the world, I felt it made more sense to keep the story up. Ultimately, though, after continued pressure from my bosses, I took the piece down -- a decision I will always regret. Forbes declined comment about this. But the most disturbing part of the experience was what came next: Somehow, very quickly, search results stopped showing the original story at all. As I recall it -- and although it has been six years, this episode was seared into my memory -- a cached version remained shortly after the post was unpublished, but it was soon scrubbed from Google search results. That was unusual; websites captured by Google's crawler did not tend to vanish that quickly.
Power is most easily apparent when it's being abused.
"Do the right thing" (for Google).
Kafka said, you Become what you hate. (Score:2)
Actually their slogan was "don't be evil". The amended version, after their plant on the apple board stole the iphone idea, is "Don't be (merely) evil".
Now all the search giants are bad guys. They have the power to both effectively promote and silence, and not a single one of them can resist.
Google really was a good company in the beginning. That changed when they became a major multinational corporation.
It's the same people running the corporation now as it was then.
No, it isn't. Google became a public company, so the people running it now are the board of directors. Most of those people haven't been on the board for more than 5 years.
Yes and no. They didn't suddenly become different people but their behavior and outlook changes. All people are basically selfish and abusive underneath the hood the only thing that changes is circumstances and perspective.
>, and not a single one of them can resist.
It's like certain journalists from the SF bay area: leftie critic of power one day, typing up hit lists of heretics for Der Stürmer the other.
yes it might be true but context is everything...
I'll forgive google as I have experience with other software companies
Well, the content they were quashing was stuff they supposedly released under an NDA. Still, upranking sites that have your +1 button is still pretty shameful.
According to Google. The reporter says otherwise. Personally, I think that means I don't know if there was a NDA covering the exchange or not.
If I had to choose a "yes/no" answer to that question, the only basis to make the judgment is who is more credible -- and given Google's recent history, that would have to be the reporter.
I propose "red herring" be the term of the day. I used it in a previous story already.
It is probably more of side effect than a direct effect. They same would likely be true of any social media link back you put on the site.
Google's very basic ranking algorithm is the more sites that link to yours, and the better those sources are, the higher your page ranks. Given that, I could also say that if you put my button on your site that all it does is register the page in a database and outputs some blurb on a page on my site that links back to the page you clicked AND google crawls my page, the
does it work on ipad?
Seems like Google wants the right to be forgotten. (Score:2, Funny)
Oh the irony.
Monopolies are bad (Score:2)
Same...Barry Lynn (The Washington Post) got fired) (Score:1)
" I Criticized Google. It Got Me Fired. That's Corporate Power" Barry Lynn.. here is the story
http://m.ndtv.com/opinion/i-criticized-google-it-got-me-fired-thats-corporate-power-1744793
Interesting (Score:2)
As a disclaimer, I happen to think that Google is no different than most other multinational corporations -- that is, they are as evil as it is profitable to be.
But so many of the criticisms I read of Google seem to be oblique -- that is, instances of Google playing hardball, but with little indication of actual malice or illegal behavior.
This story is very different from that. This behavior is indefensible and unambiguously abuse of monopoly.
I agree with this sentiment and it applies to all large corporations, multi-national or not. That is why we should never consider "trust" or "ethics" with regard to large entities (including governments) and just assume any and all position and power they have can and will be abused. All decisions with regard to regulations and legal powers should
Facts or didn't happen (Score:2)
While everyone is up in arms about Google being evil I am a little on the wary side of this. Not because the story is untrue, but rather the implication that only Google is involved with attempting to influence rankings for search results. Everyone has been looking at gaming the system, companies regularly hired people to do just this. I admit that this is blatant but it is not like only Forbes could put the Google button on their page. They appeared to do it with anyone that was willing to participate.
the implication that only Google is involved with attempting to influence rankings for search results.
Where is that implied?
There's no such implication that I can see. However, Google manipulating search rankings to its benefit is a worse thing than anyone else doing it, since it's Google who creates the search rankings.
"Don't be evil" (Score:2)
Fishy (Score:2)
Why wait 6 years to come out with this stuff?
Got an axe to grind with Google?
While the story doesn't seem very far fetched, the delay is highly suspect.
anyone still using the internet in 2017 is willfully giving their data directly to the NSA
Fixed that for you.
Google needs to be regulated (Score:1)
Like a public utility. It's simply too powerful and has way too much control over our decisions, to the point that we don't even realize it. They push their own products in search and then say it's organic search results, and they do the same with politicians or issues they like (burying right wing sites while pushing up left wing ones as well as promoting Hillary and the Democrats)
And for those who say there's competition, Bing and yahoo are absolutely jokes compared to Google, and Google has such a large
Re:Google needs to be regulated (Score:5, Interesting)
It's easy and painless to do without Google's search. I was skeptical that this was true myself, but I switched away (to DDG) and have found that my search results have actually improved.
Yes, my results have more "false positives" than Google, but the hits tend to much closer to what I was searching for than with Google.
My theory is that it's because Google's "personalization" absolutely ruins the quality of search results. At least, it seems that way, since Google's results started declining in quality when they started doing that, and have been getting worse every year.
Classic Journalistic Twisting. (Score:3, Interesting)
A) Google to web site person: "By putting these +1 buttons on articles, we get to know what articles are liked better so the search algorithms work better".
B) Web site person to Google: "Surprise! I'm a journalist. Here's my headline: 'Stick Google Plus Buttons On Your Pages, Or Your Search Traffic Suffers' ".
The first is a natural consequence of how computers work. They are stupid and need data to help them.
The second is an accusation of abuse of power.
These are not the same things. The first is true, the second is a twisting of the truth by a journalist to create a false perception.
I have never once read an article on a topic which I have first hand experience in, where the journalist didn't twist the facts into a false narrative that they had pulled out of their arse. For example, I was involved in setting up IEEE 802.22. I chaired the study group that formed it. It defined mechanisms for communication between heterogeneous networks (E.G. Wifi and 3G) so sessions can hand over smoothly. A guy from Lucent and a guy from Nokia were the vice chair and secretary. I had to justify this activity to my employer (Intel) who were paying my wages and expenses. There was an article in an industry rag called Bluenote that published an article to the effect "OMG, Intel and Nokia and Lucent! They must be pouring millions into this standard" based on nothing. Nobody said this, it wasn't true and the journalist knew it wasn't true, but they wrote it anyway.
In TFA and TFS, the narrative is "Google abuses it's monopoly in search". It is the natural response of a tech journalist to twist the representation of any events concerning Google into that narrative and that it exactly what happened.
I dunno. By my reading, A and B are saying precisely the same thing.
Can you explain how A does not imply B? It seems to me that if pages are upranked based on Google+ likes then pages without Google+ buttons would obviously get their rankings lowered.
Inevitable (Score:5, Insightful)
ANY organization becomes more evil, (from the standpoint of the average citizen), when it becomes bigger and/or more powerful. That 'and/or' qualifier I put there was intentional. Mozilla didn't have the kind of power that Google has, but after they reached a certain size their own internal power struggles, empire-building tendencies, and sheer hubris led to ignoring their users' needs and desires. As for Google, they are both very big and very powerful. "Might makes right" became a cliché for a very good reason, and Google is a fine example of this.
I've long argued that laissez-faire ought to apply to small businesses, with a sliding scale of progressively more government interference as a company gets larger. The catch-22 here is that government will become bigger and more powerful as a result, with the same consequences. So what we really need is an educated, thoughtful, politically engaged populace. But governments and corporations have that covered: schooling that teaches knee-jerk obedience to authority and frowns upon truly critical thinking, combined with bread and circuses and copious advertising, ensure that most people will take what they're given and do as they're told, even as they imagine themselves to be rebels.
Reason is simple, Google Plus is struggling... (Score:5, Insightful)
Google told the the magazine's staff that if publishers didn't add the "+" Google Plus social network button at the bottom of stories, those articles would come up lower in search results.
They had to somehow "push" Google Plus down our throats. I would give some advice to Google if they want some traction.
Improve its interface. Have consumers continue to consume video content on the screen even while scrolling and consuming other material.
In other words, borrow a leaf from Facebook. They seem to be doing pretty well. Emulate the successful.
Seems unlikely. (Score:2)
Hear me out because i'm trying to be objective about this.
Google has +1 buttons on a fuckload of pages and it indexes them all. The question is, how much additional computational power would it require to identify the few pages that are not fond of Google? Given all that power used, how much money would they be paying just to suppress a negative articles?
I don't know the numbers but it seems to me that it would be rather costly to correctly identify which pages to avoid putting a +1 button on. I get the
Google, Google never changes... (Score:1)
I knew from day one when they tried to push thier "Do No Evil" mantra really meant Don't Get Caught.
Now they are (or perhaps always have been) an echo chamber of contemptible ideologies, distilled cancer.
I think they are about due for an antitrust breakup.
and in the news yesterday... (Score:2)
Google Critic Ousted From Think Tank Funded by the Tech Giant [nytimes.com] and New Think Tank Emails show "How Google Wields its Power" in Washington [theintercept.com]
Quashing reports, manipulating search results, and throwing its weight around seem par for the course for Google. After all, they want some return on their investment in politicians, the media, and intellectuals.