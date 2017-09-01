Facebook Has Mapped the Entire Human Population of Earth (cnbc.com) 64
Facebook doesn't only know what its 2 billion users "Like." It now knows where 7.5 billion humans live, everywhere on earth, to within 15 feet. From a report: The company has created a data map of the planet's entire human population by combining government census numbers with information it's obtained from space satellites, according to Janna Lewis, Facebook's head of strategic innovation partnerships and sourcing. The mapping technology, which Facebook says it developed itself, can pinpoint any man-made structures in any country on earth to a resolution of five meters. Facebook is using the data to understand the precise distribution of humans around the planet.
Well thats not creepy at all...
Just when I think Facebook can't be more creepy and intrusive they manage to surprise me.
Just when I think Facebook can't be more creepy and intrusive they manage to surprise me.
Just wait until they introduce implantable RFID chips in some manner palatable to the common idiot.
The Zuck is going to run for President in 2020 as an Independent.
It's going to assure a 2020 victory for either Trump or Pence.
In Early 2021 Facebook will be a smoking hole in the ground because the Antifa-Fashionists will be driven to an uncontainable rage.
Bollocks
They really haven't.
you cannot escape the monster.
Even if you never signed up. Even if you block their IP ranges. You cannot escape. People wave phones around, take photos, immediately upload them to Facebook. Facebook performs biometric analysis on everyone in the photo, even non-Facebook users, for "shadow profiles".
What's that? You think you turned away in time? Oh, sorry:
Since then, Facebook has continued to deepen and enrich its facial recognition technologies. An algorithm from the company’s artificial intelligence research group managed [privateint...access.com]
Don't panic
Now now, let's not all panic. Perhaps Facebook intends to do only good things with all this information!
Unlikely, only Google does no evil.
Perhaps Facebook intends to do only good things with all this information!
I'm sure that bail bond agencies ("Bounty Hunters") and loan collection outfits will pay top dollar for this valuable information service.
Maybe you are very good about going into hiding, and not giving away where you are. But maybe your friends and family are unintentionally not so careful.
An expensive Facebook report of your friends and family might indicate where you are.
BS
X2 quote
They have the targeting information
Now all they need is a few billion robot drones. Or a satellite laser system.
Maybe they could sell the information to the appropriate governments looking for some people.
The Defintion of Terrorism
(US Citizen) "Hey guys, check this out. I combined information and I know where every single human on the planet is."
(US Government) "Seize the terrorists assets immediately and throw him in prison indefinitely."
[Meanwhile, over in the land of Too Valuable To Fail...]
(Facebook) "Hey guys, check this out. We combined information and we know where every single human on the planet is."
(US Government) "Oh wow, hey cool. Mind if we get a piece of that? Sweet, thx."
Not enough users for Facebook...
You can still buy that book at abe.com [abebooks.com] for $7.86 including shipping.
Don't click on creimier's referral link.
According to "Chaos Monkeys: Obscene Fortune and Random Failure in Silicon Valley" [amzn.to] by Antonio Garcia Martinez, Facebook only has 2.5B+ people to convert into users. User growth stalls out after that as the few billion people who aren't users live in areas too remote for Internet access. Facebook will have to find new ways to grow that doesn't rely on adding new users in the future.
Facebook will need to pioneer galactic enrollment net. Ping times will suck for a while. Like 200 years for that hot Orion chick to click like.
Gosh damn...
[sigh]Creepy.[/sigh] I think privacy has been over for some time in all our heads and gut feelings. But this is 100% documented proof now. Yikes.
Translation....
Translation: stalk.
Well ...
"Do not fold, bend, spindle, or mutilate."
I think we have our homework assignment.
Extra Creepy
Pinpoint this one finger salute, Facebook.
TFS said this . .
.
The mapping technology, which Facebook says it developed itself, can pinpoint any man-made structures in any country on earth to a resolution of five meters.
. . . so you'll need to build a big one finger salute statue on your front lawn . . . big enough to be picked up by Facebook's satellites.
Just remember to tell the neighbors that it is not directed at them, but at Facebook.
They wish that was true
During the last quite a few months, I have been sharing a lot of information about myself online. I have written many posts about different iss
Seems Implausible
Facebook claims to know where everyone lives...and Google Maps can't even find our house - it's claimed to be on a side street behind us where other houses that are on that side street are. They (Google) fixed it once after 6 correction submissions over 2 years, but it got retconned.