Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Communications Security Technology

Millions of Time Warner Cable Customer Records Exposed in Third-Party Data Leak (gizmodo.com) 17

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
About four million Time Warner Cable records containing details of its customers were found unsecured on an Amazon server last month, tech website Gizmodo reported on Friday. From a report: The files, more than 600GB in size, were discovered on August 24 by the Kromtech Security Center while its researchers were investigating an unrelated data breach at World Wrestling Entertainment. Two Amazon S3 buckets were eventually found and linked to BroadSoft, a global communications company that partners with service providers, including AT&T and TWC. The 4 million TWC records are not all tied to unique customers, meaning 4 million individual people were not exposed by the breach. Due to the sheer size of the cache, it was not immediately clear precisely how subscribers were affected. The leaked data included usernames, emails addresses, MAC addresses, device serial numbers, and financial transaction information -- though it does not appear that any Social Security numbers or credit card information was exposed.

Millions of Time Warner Cable Customer Records Exposed in Third-Party Data Leak More | Reply

Millions of Time Warner Cable Customer Records Exposed in Third-Party Data Leak

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Radioactive cats have 18 half-lives.

Close