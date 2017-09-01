Millions of Time Warner Cable Customer Records Exposed in Third-Party Data Leak (gizmodo.com) 16
About four million Time Warner Cable records containing details of its customers were found unsecured on an Amazon server last month, tech website Gizmodo reported on Friday. From a report: The files, more than 600GB in size, were discovered on August 24 by the Kromtech Security Center while its researchers were investigating an unrelated data breach at World Wrestling Entertainment. Two Amazon S3 buckets were eventually found and linked to BroadSoft, a global communications company that partners with service providers, including AT&T and TWC. The 4 million TWC records are not all tied to unique customers, meaning 4 million individual people were not exposed by the breach. Due to the sheer size of the cache, it was not immediately clear precisely how subscribers were affected. The leaked data included usernames, emails addresses, MAC addresses, device serial numbers, and financial transaction information -- though it does not appear that any Social Security numbers or credit card information was exposed.
Your privacy is EXTREMELY important to us (Score:3)
Your information is only shared with our Trusted Partners ®
What could possibly go wrong??
I think credit card was exposed! (Score:2)
it does not appear that any Social Security numbers or credit card information was exposed
Earlier this month I switched to paperless billing for my Time Warner cable account. Two weeks ago I paid my bill online with a credit card for the first time.
Lo and behold, a fraudulent charged appeared on my statement last week! Someone bought some stuff from Neiman Marcus and had it shipped to Florida. (I live on the other side of the continent)
I was wondering where the security breach of my credit card was coming from, this makes me think it was Time Warner.
This is getting really frustrating (Score:3)
At the rate companies I use are being compromised (Score:2)
My (unborn, unplanned, unexpected for a few more years) grandchildren will be getting free credit monitoring.