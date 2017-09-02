60,000 Germans Evacuate While Officials Try To Defuse a WWII Bomb (abc.net.au) 26
More than 70 years ago the UK's Royal Air Force dropped an 1,100-pound bomb on Germany. They just found it. An anonymous reader quotes ABC: Residents in two German cities are evacuating their homes as authorities prepare to dispose of World War II-era bombs found during construction work this week. About 21,000 people have been ordered to leave their homes and workplaces in the western city of Koblenz as a precaution before specialists attempt to defuse the 500-kilogram bomb on Saturday afternoon (local time). Among those moved to safety are prison inmates and hospital patients. Officials in the financial capital Frankfurt, meanwhile, are carrying out what is described as Germany's biggest evacuation. Frankfurt city officials have said more than 60,000 residents will have to leave their homes for at least 12 hours.
Failure to defuse the bomb could cause a big enough explosion to flatten a city block, a fire department official said. "This bomb has more than 1.4 tonnes of explosives," Frankfurt fire chief Reinhard Ries said. "It's not just fragments that are the problem, but also the pressure that it creates that would dismantle all the buildings in a 100-metre radius"... Police will ring every doorbell and use helicopters with heat-sensing cameras to make sure nobody is left behind before they start diffusing the bomb.
Reuters notes that every year Germany discovers more than 2,000 tons of live bombs and munitions, adding "In July, a kindergarten was evacuated after teachers discovered an unexploded World War Two bomb on a shelf among some toys."
So what weight? (Score:2, Insightful)
is it a 500kg bomb or is it a 1400kg bomb... you cant have a 500kg bomb containing 1.4Tonnes of explosives...
it's two bombs (Score:3)
1,800 kg (Score:2)
There are two bombs, and TFA confuses them a bit. There's a 500 kg bomb in Koblenz, and a 1,800 kg aerial mine in Frankfurt. Which, obviously, is the one with 1.4 tonnes of explosives.
Re: (Score:2)
you cant have a 500kg bomb containing 1.4Tonnes of explosives...
. . . the bomb used a WWII precursor of today's TARDIS technology.
There's always plenty of more room near the rear . . .
How long has it been since you've seen this? (Score:2)
The Germans have the nicest toys... (Score:3)
"In July, a kindergarten was evacuated after teachers discovered an unexploded World War Two bomb on a shelf among some toys."
When I was a kid in the 1970's California, we had to build our own pipe bombs.
We've seen this before... (Score:2, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
We used to have a TV series called "Danger - UXB", based on the soldiers who had to slowly and carefully remove doodlebugs that children had found on the street and taken up to their bedrooms.
Sincerely hope they *don't* diffuse it (Score:2)
"Police will ring every doorbell and use helicopters with heat-sensing cameras to make sure nobody is left behind before they start diffusing the bomb."
I hope it is defused and not diffused