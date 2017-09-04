Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Creator of Opera Says Google Deliberately Undermined His New Vivaldi Web Browser

Posted by msmash from the abuse-of-power dept.
The latest allegation against Google? Jon von Tetzchner, creator of the web browser Opera, says the search giant deliberately undermined his new browser, Vivaldi. Rowland Manthorpe, writing for Wired: In a blogpost titled, "My friends at Google: it is time to return to not being evil," von Tetzchner accuses the US firm of blocking Vivaldi's access to Google AdWords, the advertisements that run alongside search results, without warning or proper explanation. According to Von Tetzchner, the problem started in late May. Speaking at the Oslo Freedom Forum, the Icelandic programmer criticised big tech companies' attitude toward personal data, calling for a ban on location tracking on Facebook and Google. Two days later, he suddenly found Vivaldi's Google AdWords campaigns had been suspended. "Was this just a coincidence?" he writes. "Or was it deliberate, a way of sending us a message?" He concludes: "Timing spoke volumes." Von Tetzchner got in touch with Google to try and resolve the issue. The result? What he calls "a clarification masqueraded in the form of vague terms and conditions." The particular issue was the end-user license agreement (EULA), the legal contract between a software manufacturer and a user. Google wanted Vivaldi to add one to its website. So it did. But Google had further complaints. According to emails shown to WIRED, Google wanted Vivaldi to add an EULA "within the frame of every download button." The addition was small -- a link below the button directing people to "terms" -- but on the web, where every pixel matters, this was a potential competitive disadvantage. Most gallingly, Chrome, Google's own web browser, didn't display a EULA on its landing pages. Google also asked Vivaldi to add detailed information to help people uninstall it, with another link, also under the button.

  • and pray

  • "Return" to "not being evil"? (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Google has NEVER not been evil. They were evil from day one, but pretended not to be to lure all you gullible geeks in. It's amazing that most of you still haven't figure out how things are, considering how smart you often are in purely technological terms.

    Also, it's pathetic to see the old Opera guy allowing himself to be bullied by them while trying to use their services, not to mention the fact that "Vivaldi" is just another Chromium skin. This really is a broken world where nobody wants to do anything o

    • Don't be Google. (Score:1, Interesting)

      by goombah99 ( 560566 )

      This company lostit's moral compass when it hired Eric Schmitt and it hasn't found it again. Eric as you know was the one who didn't recuse himself from apple's board even when he learned about the iPhone. Either he was trying to steal the iPhone or if you really beleive he wasn't and Google was already planning their own, then you have to ask why he didn't recuse himself. It's because he's morally bankrupt. it infected google and the company hasn't been the same ever since.

      • Yes he fucking did, you lying piece of shit. "Schmidt had recused himself of portions of Apple's board meetings when conflicts of interest or anything Google-related arose. But Jobs said Schmidt would have to leave much larger portions of the meetings after Google announced last month that it would enter the operating system sphere." http://money.cnn.com/2009/08/0... [cnn.com]

    • Wait a minute... he's expecting Google to HELP him advertise a competing browser that's based off of Google's open source offerings?

      LOL... good luck with that, buddy. Maybe he should give his ad money to Bing or Duck Duck Go instead.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by dnaumov ( 453672 )

        Wait a minute... he's expecting Google to HELP him advertise a competing browser that's based off of Google's open source offerings?

        Umm, yes? When you have a monopoly position, different rules apply.

  • Google, you can't fight against (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Just few years ago, my every comment against Google was getting modded down. I can bet there are many Google employees on Slashdot and these die hard people don't take negative comments on Google lightly.

    Google has got too much power. With search monopoly, it can decide what sells and what does not. What websites user visits and what does not. What news user read and what does not. The only real competition is from Facebook and I am equally apprehensive about it.

  • The market share of these niche browsers has always been a rounding error, the chance of Vivaldi having any sort of market was always zero.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This seems to be more about silencing criticism of Google than stopping Vivaldi. Stopping Vivaldi is the punishment, not the objective.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        IT could be the objective if its to keep other browsers from rising. They're starting to act like Microsoft in that department.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PRMan ( 959735 )
      He made a ton of money being the official browser of Wii and also other devices.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Cederic ( 9623 )

      What, like Netscape when it was first released?
      Like Opera when it was first released?
      Like Firebird when it was first released?
      Like Chrome when it was first released?

      Yeah, these niche browsers with their zero market share. They'll never make it.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gl4ss ( 559668 )

        look, vivaldi is just another chromekit(tm) browser.

        it is not terribly interesting.

        last I tried, it didn't have any redeeming quality to it vs. using firefox or chrome.

        and look, them using adwords as the advert choice should be a clue.

    • Because Google sure does love silencing free speech and abusing its monopoly power.

      Break up Google! Antitrust action now!

  • Vivaldi is nice.. try it. (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I really like it so far. Snappy and stays out of the way. Tab grouping and tiling are really nice. Support alternative browsers, it's good for the health of the web.

  • Vivaldi. (Score:3, Interesting)

    by ledow ( 319597 ) on Monday September 04, 2017 @05:31PM (#55138313) Homepage

    Gosh, if only you'd created a browser with its own rendering engine that you then didn't sell off to a company that immediately replaced it, and then go on to "revive" the old browser by... creating another browser based on the Chrome browser too.

    As a Vivaldi user, I can confirm that it's nothing more than a Chrome clone, and a pretty boring one. All the interesting Opera features haven't made it in in all the years it's existed and been promised.

    Guess what? When you make a Chrome-clone, you have to do what the people who make Chrome want you to do. Shocking, isn't it?

    • Guess what? When you make a Chrome-clone, you have to do what the people who make Chrome want you to do. Shocking, isn't it?

      No, that's not the way open source software works. The Blink rendering engine is released under the BSD license, and placing instructions for uninstalling the software next to the download link is not a requirement of that licence. Vivaldi is required to fulfil the terms of the licences under which Chromium is released, no more and no less.

      Besides, Google isn't even using the Chromium licence to manipulate Vivaldi. They're claiming that Vivaldi isn't meeting the terms of Google AdWords, and is using that

  • Vivaldi (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    In terms of UI and customization, Vivaldi is 100 times better than Chrome, and of course supports all the extensions and more (the one's Google doesn't like you having which improve its services more than they are capable of natively).
    The only problem I could emphasize when I used Vivaldi is the page loading problem. Sometimes, clicking on a link or trying to load a webpage ends up in a hangup of a few seconds or so. Don't know if that's a problem still, but it was a BIG problem that hadn't been resolved fo

    • Browser customization doesn't matter to very many people. Nor does GUI customization. There is a case to be made for maintaining GUI commonality across users, especially users who will need to consult references or help each other in peer support online. If your browser doesn't look like the next person's, good luck event explaining what is going wrong in a way they can understand.

      • I'm afraid I'm going to place the people who can't describe what's going wrong in a browser in the same category of people that describes their car-problems in the style 'it made a clunking sound'.

        I can understand that commonality is good but I also expect that someone who uses a tool also understands how it works in general terms and adapt to changes. If someone can't bother to superficially understand a technological tool used by the majority of humankind it's a sad day.

        But I guess it has always been like

        • If you have to enlarge the frame by grabbing different widgets at different places, and manipulating them differently, good luck with filing a bug report to developers who aren't using the same theme as you.

      • One thing I don't like about Chrome is that it tries too hard to replace window decorations by default. I understand commonality and all that crap, but its still annoying as it just looks out of place.

        I have my system the way I want, Chtome should Adhere to what I defined in my system settings.

        Firefox isn't perfect, but it's better than Chrome in my opinion.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Opyros ( 1153335 )
      Is it possible to disable or restrict Javascript on Vivaldi? I tried it recently but saw no way to do that.

  • There's lots of software around that doesn't show Google ads. Even web browsers!

    You do realize that it's possible to sell software, or to get ads from other sources (or even sell advertising space yourself, heaven forfend!).

    There's even something known as Free Software that has a whole ecosystem that's built up around the idea that software can be developed and distributed without requiring everyone to reach into his pocket and pull out a credit card.

  • Echoes of the Borg (Microsoft) (Score:3, Insightful)

    by J Story ( 30227 ) on Monday September 04, 2017 @05:51PM (#55138367) Homepage

    Once upon a time, when Microsoft ruled the world, its Internet Explorer was undisputed King of browsers. But when upstart browsers started to make inroads, Microsoft baked its browser into the bowels of Windows, making it not only preinstalled, but impossible to remove. Believe it or not, Microsoft spun this borgian action as a Good Thing, making sure that the "user experience" was up to Microsoft's standards. Now, however, it seems to be Google that is swinging its hefty weight around, positioning its ever growing assimilation of the Internet as something it's doing for our own good.

    • Once upon a time, when Microsoft ruled the world, its Internet Explorer was undisputed King of browsers. But when upstart browsers started to make inroads, Microsoft baked its browser into the bowels of Windows, making it not only preinstalled, but impossible to remove

      You've got the timeline wrong. IE was the upstart that was trying to replace the king Netscape. And succedes using shady tactics.

      • There may have been shady tactics involved, but at the time IE was also a better browser - I remember the days when you used to have to test against specific *minor* versions of Netscape Navigator because they had massive rendering differences. Netscape 4 was also a lot slower than IE4, mainly because it was translating all CSS stuff to its own JSSS system internally (which meant you could have both CSS and JavaScript enabled or neither enabled, but not one or the other...)

        People look back at the time with

      • They succeeded because they wrote a far better browser. They also used shady tactics but that was really a sidenote, Netscape committed suicide in much the same way that Mozilla and Firefox are currently committing suicide, they refused to listen to their users and wrote a really buggy product.
  • People keep saying Google isn't a monopoly, but if it can use tactics to make the market unattainable for everyone else. is that not what it is?
    • One reason that it might not be classified as a monopoly is that WE can easily bring Google down.

      I've stopped using Chrome. I use Brave exclusively and have been very happy with it.

      I use DuckDuckGo and use the !G to get google results. As far as I know (and I'm willing to be corrected on this) Google doesn't receive any revenue from this DuckDuckGo search.

      So, instead of saying Google it - say Duck it.

      You don't have to stop using Google but if Google's market share drops from 88% to 50% and Chrom

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by roca ( 43122 )

        Brave's good but using it still aids Google since you're increasing the market share of Chromium, which Google controls; by making Chromium more dominant, you increase Google's power over the Web.

        If you want to do your bit to reduce corporate power over the Web, Firefox is pretty much the only choice these days.

    • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

      by Ayano ( 4882157 )
      People are mad because google is popular and is now using it's popularity to snuff smaller corps out which suddenly outrages people. That confuses me, it's not like a credit rating company where you have no choice. These disgusted people keep using google and giving all sorts of generic excuses for 'having to use it'. Nobody has to use google, Just because they expect super car Bugatti features doesn't mean other cars don't exist. It's like libre office users, sure everyone might be using office 365, but I
      • Well I always use Google because none of the other search engines are very good. But this article makes me wonder if there would be other search engines that are good (for me to use) if Google wasn't abusing its dominant force in the market. It's not like a grocery store where you just need to carry groceries at the lowest price in order to compete, or sometimes not even the lowest price in the case of Whole Foods. In technology, these companies are able to situate themselves so that they can actually st

        • Well I always use Google because none of the other search engines are very good.

          This is the only real reason Google is the head of the pack in search engines.

          Honestly, I don't believe there's a monopoly here. Google is but one web site on the net. Anyone else can easily cobble together their own crawlers and search page and try to compete. I'm sure Amazon Web Services will happily sell you compute time to run your business.

          The only thing Google has over everyone else is a lead on the technology. They have spent countless man-hours refining and improving their crawling and indexing

  • we've all got an adblock on anyway lol. fkn love vivaldi over here.
  • Google is doing what vendors have been doing for ages. There's only outrage because it's happening with everyone's favorite 'google' did you guys really expect something different? The only twist is that people use google to find things so there's not many equivalences out there; but vendors don't like advertising other competitors on their platform/storefront/street/location/whatever. IE used horizontal dominance to get IE where it was (you use windows, you use IE!). Google is using market dominance (Hey,

    • I switched over from Gmail a little less than a year ago, now. I decided paying a few dollars a year for email was worth it for the privacy. Google had started bugging me to register my cellphone number with my Google account 'for my protection.'

      I chose to buy a Fastmail account. There are a few other good paid email provders you can choose, too.

  • You really undermined it yourself by switching engines. You ceded the last unique thing of value about your product for mediocrity.

  • Not unique to Vivaldi (Score:5, Interesting)

    by ebrandsberg ( 75344 ) on Monday September 04, 2017 @07:20PM (#55138679)

    I have a software project, and had my ads taken offline for exactly the same reasons he had. We don't compete with Google in any way. This isn't about them using their position against competitors, it is that they will error on the side of posting ads, and when they review them, if the landing pages don't meet their requirements, they will take them back offline. Noting unusual about their behavior here folks. They want several things, including a clear download link, EULA and install/uninstall instructions so if someone doesn't like it, they know how to get rid of it.

  • News flash (Score:4, Interesting)

    by viperidaenz ( 2515578 ) on Monday September 04, 2017 @07:33PM (#55138731)

    Google don't need to follow the AdWords terms and conditions for their Chrome pages.
    Not because they are AdWords, but because those pages have no advertising. None of the Chrome pages do. Infact, pretty much no Google pages apart from their ad platforms - YouTube, Gmail, Search - have anything remotely to do with AdWords.

    • Additionally, when you click "Download" on the chrome page, you must accept the EULA presented to you before you can download it.

      When you click Download on the Vivaldi page, it says "thank you" and the download starts automatically.

      Appears Google have themselves covered there too.

  • I was baffled that mobile Firefox did not show full functionality on Google search pages. Turned out that google is disabling the functionality by checking the user agent. Once I changed the user agent to a generic Nexus 5, the functionality was restored.

  • Google's predominance is the result of the original architecture of the Internet, together with the way we provide and charge for Internet access. And Google's predominance isn't just a problem because Google is misusing it more and more, it's also a problem because it gives governments easy access for privacy invasion and censorship. (Facebook and the current DNS system are secondary problems.)

    This needs to change: we need distributed, decentralized name services, P2P web sites, and distributed and crytocu

  • Stop with the "best viewed in Chrome" notification bullshit.

    I really don't give a hoot that you've optimised youtube and other sites for Chrome. The whole point of the web is to be cross platform.

  • The "or else" means you either disappear off the Internet, or any browser with any association with them lists you as a malware site.

    Fuck Google.

