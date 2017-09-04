Creator of Opera Says Google Deliberately Undermined His New Vivaldi Web Browser (wired.co.uk) 120
The latest allegation against Google? Jon von Tetzchner, creator of the web browser Opera, says the search giant deliberately undermined his new browser, Vivaldi. Rowland Manthorpe, writing for Wired: In a blogpost titled, "My friends at Google: it is time to return to not being evil," von Tetzchner accuses the US firm of blocking Vivaldi's access to Google AdWords, the advertisements that run alongside search results, without warning or proper explanation. According to Von Tetzchner, the problem started in late May. Speaking at the Oslo Freedom Forum, the Icelandic programmer criticised big tech companies' attitude toward personal data, calling for a ban on location tracking on Facebook and Google. Two days later, he suddenly found Vivaldi's Google AdWords campaigns had been suspended. "Was this just a coincidence?" he writes. "Or was it deliberate, a way of sending us a message?" He concludes: "Timing spoke volumes." Von Tetzchner got in touch with Google to try and resolve the issue. The result? What he calls "a clarification masqueraded in the form of vague terms and conditions." The particular issue was the end-user license agreement (EULA), the legal contract between a software manufacturer and a user. Google wanted Vivaldi to add one to its website. So it did. But Google had further complaints. According to emails shown to WIRED, Google wanted Vivaldi to add an EULA "within the frame of every download button." The addition was small -- a link below the button directing people to "terms" -- but on the web, where every pixel matters, this was a potential competitive disadvantage. Most gallingly, Chrome, Google's own web browser, didn't display a EULA on its landing pages. Google also asked Vivaldi to add detailed information to help people uninstall it, with another link, also under the button.
Rich, very good. But seriously, what’s up with Google these days?
"Return" to "not being evil"? (Score:1, Insightful)
Google has NEVER not been evil. They were evil from day one, but pretended not to be to lure all you gullible geeks in. It's amazing that most of you still haven't figure out how things are, considering how smart you often are in purely technological terms.
Also, it's pathetic to see the old Opera guy allowing himself to be bullied by them while trying to use their services, not to mention the fact that "Vivaldi" is just another Chromium skin. This really is a broken world where nobody wants to do anything o
Why do something original when a big company can steal your idea and beat you in court?
Pardon if I am mistaken but isn’t Chrome itself a fork off Apple’s WebKit project?
Chrome is a proprietary version of Chromium. Chromium uses Blink. Blink is a fork of WebKit, which is also used by Apple's Safari. WebKit is a fork of KHTML. Nothing is original!
Don't be Google. (Score:1, Interesting)
This company lostit's moral compass when it hired Eric Schmitt and it hasn't found it again. Eric as you know was the one who didn't recuse himself from apple's board even when he learned about the iPhone. Either he was trying to steal the iPhone or if you really beleive he wasn't and Google was already planning their own, then you have to ask why he didn't recuse himself. It's because he's morally bankrupt. it infected google and the company hasn't been the same ever since.
Wait a minute... he's expecting Google to HELP him advertise a competing browser that's based off of Google's open source offerings?
LOL... good luck with that, buddy. Maybe he should give his ad money to Bing or Duck Duck Go instead.
Umm, yes? When you have a monopoly position, different rules apply.
Google, you can't fight against (Score:1)
Just few years ago, my every comment against Google was getting modded down. I can bet there are many Google employees on Slashdot and these die hard people don't take negative comments on Google lightly.
Google has got too much power. With search monopoly, it can decide what sells and what does not. What websites user visits and what does not. What news user read and what does not. The only real competition is from Facebook and I am equally apprehensive about it.
Why Would Google Bother (Score:2, Troll)
This seems to be more about silencing criticism of Google than stopping Vivaldi. Stopping Vivaldi is the punishment, not the objective.
IT could be the objective if its to keep other browsers from rising. They're starting to act like Microsoft in that department.
What, like Netscape when it was first released?
Like Opera when it was first released?
Like Firebird when it was first released?
Like Chrome when it was first released?
Yeah, these niche browsers with their zero market share. They'll never make it.
look, vivaldi is just another chromekit(tm) browser.
it is not terribly interesting.
last I tried, it didn't have any redeeming quality to it vs. using firefox or chrome.
and look, them using adwords as the advert choice should be a clue.
Because Google sure does love silencing free speech and abusing its monopoly power.
Break up Google! Antitrust action now!
It would cost him all his money and years of appeals to get anything from Google, who has both the time and money to fight anything.
If he loses, he loses everything. If he wins, he gets some money, most of which will be taken by lawyers after years of fighting. Then what? He's basically right back where he started.
For the most part, suing a large company is completely broken. The only people winning are the lawyers.
For the most part, suing a large company is completely broken. The only people winning are the lawyers.
You don't fight Google on Google's turf.
You spill Google's IP, databases, and confidential data, etc etc guts all over the 'net via hacks, leaks, etc until you destroy their market competitiveness and ability to operate, get them disqualified from government contracts, and ultimately crash their stock price.
Re: (Score:1)
I've always wondered about a few ideas. These are half baked but I'm curious what the pitfalls might be.
First, a browser should randomly "click" on the ads and then just spew the resulting web page to
/dev/null. This would start creating false clicks. False clicks would cause the advertisers to start paying more only to discover that the effectiveness of Google advertising is becoming less and less useful.
This would impact bandwidth and would clearly be something that users would want to customize and
First, a browser should randomly "click" on the ads and then just spew the resulting web page to
/dev/null. This would start creating false clicks. False clicks would cause the advertisers to start paying more only to discover that the effectiveness of Google advertising is becoming less and less useful.
AdNauseam [mozilla.org] does this. Some think AdNauseam works a little too well. It was recently blocked by Pale Moon [palemoon.org].
Wow, that's super lame. I wasn't going to use Pale Moon anyways - but now I'm definitely not interested.
Vivaldi is nice.. try it. (Score:2, Informative)
I really like it so far. Snappy and stays out of the way. Tab grouping and tiling are really nice. Support alternative browsers, it's good for the health of the web.
BraveSetup-x64.exe (Score:3)
From the Brave web site: "Money
"Brave makes money by taking 5% of any donations and -- after it is fully implemented -- a small cut of advertising that is placed. Brave even shares some revenue with you -- at least as much as we receive."
There are plans for Brave [basicattentiontoken.org] that involve a lot of complexity:
"BAT: Coming Soon "Opt into the Basic Attention Token platform, a blockchain-based digital advertising system giving p
Vivaldi download. But why? (Score:2)
Why does the Brave browser (linked above) installation file require 112 Megabytes?
Vivaldi's story [vivaldi.com] doesn't include any information about how the 38 people who work for Vivaldi make money.
The BIG issue: Software abuse (Score:2)
Everyone involved in computer technology has had HUGE hassles with browsers. Microsoft supplied IE version 6 that attempted to create its own language, instead of using standard HTML. Microsoft was doing what everyone calls Embrace, Extend, Extinguish, but that time the world reacted effectively to abuse.
Now Mozilla Foundation is badly managed. The latest 64-bit version of Firefox has marked ALL of the 22 add-ons I use as "Leg
Vivaldi. (Score:3, Interesting)
Gosh, if only you'd created a browser with its own rendering engine that you then didn't sell off to a company that immediately replaced it, and then go on to "revive" the old browser by... creating another browser based on the Chrome browser too.
As a Vivaldi user, I can confirm that it's nothing more than a Chrome clone, and a pretty boring one. All the interesting Opera features haven't made it in in all the years it's existed and been promised.
Guess what? When you make a Chrome-clone, you have to do what the people who make Chrome want you to do. Shocking, isn't it?
Guess what? When you make a Chrome-clone, you have to do what the people who make Chrome want you to do. Shocking, isn't it?
No, that's not the way open source software works. The Blink rendering engine is released under the BSD license, and placing instructions for uninstalling the software next to the download link is not a requirement of that licence. Vivaldi is required to fulfil the terms of the licences under which Chromium is released, no more and no less.
Besides, Google isn't even using the Chromium licence to manipulate Vivaldi. They're claiming that Vivaldi isn't meeting the terms of Google AdWords, and is using that
Vivaldi (Score:2, Interesting)
In terms of UI and customization, Vivaldi is 100 times better than Chrome, and of course supports all the extensions and more (the one's Google doesn't like you having which improve its services more than they are capable of natively).
The only problem I could emphasize when I used Vivaldi is the page loading problem. Sometimes, clicking on a link or trying to load a webpage ends up in a hangup of a few seconds or so. Don't know if that's a problem still, but it was a BIG problem that hadn't been resolved fo
Customization is not necessarily a benefit (Score:2)
I'm afraid I'm going to place the people who can't describe what's going wrong in a browser in the same category of people that describes their car-problems in the style 'it made a clunking sound'.
I can understand that commonality is good but I also expect that someone who uses a tool also understands how it works in general terms and adapt to changes. If someone can't bother to superficially understand a technological tool used by the majority of humankind it's a sad day.
But I guess it has always been like
Re: Customization is not necessarily a benefit (Score:2)
One thing I don't like about Chrome is that it tries too hard to replace window decorations by default. I understand commonality and all that crap, but its still annoying as it just looks out of place.
I have my system the way I want, Chtome should Adhere to what I defined in my system settings.
Firefox isn't perfect, but it's better than Chrome in my opinion.
Undermined because you can't show Google ads?? (Score:2)
There's lots of software around that doesn't show Google ads. Even web browsers!
You do realize that it's possible to sell software, or to get ads from other sources (or even sell advertising space yourself, heaven forfend!).
There's even something known as Free Software that has a whole ecosystem that's built up around the idea that software can be developed and distributed without requiring everyone to reach into his pocket and pull out a credit card.
Re:Undermined because you can't show Google ads?? (Score:4, Informative)
There's lots of software around that doesn't show Google ads.
The software (the Vivaldi browser) doesn't show ads. Except when displaying a website that contains ads. (And those will not be shown if the user decides to use some extension that supresses ads.)
The problem here is that Vivaldi would like to advertise it's product using Google AdWords, and can't. And considering that AdWords has a pretty wide reach, that hurts.
Echoes of the Borg (Microsoft) (Score:3, Insightful)
Once upon a time, when Microsoft ruled the world, its Internet Explorer was undisputed King of browsers. But when upstart browsers started to make inroads, Microsoft baked its browser into the bowels of Windows, making it not only preinstalled, but impossible to remove. Believe it or not, Microsoft spun this borgian action as a Good Thing, making sure that the "user experience" was up to Microsoft's standards. Now, however, it seems to be Google that is swinging its hefty weight around, positioning its ever growing assimilation of the Internet as something it's doing for our own good.
Once upon a time, when Microsoft ruled the world, its Internet Explorer was undisputed King of browsers. But when upstart browsers started to make inroads, Microsoft baked its browser into the bowels of Windows, making it not only preinstalled, but impossible to remove
You've got the timeline wrong. IE was the upstart that was trying to replace the king Netscape. And succedes using shady tactics.
Re: (Score:2)
There may have been shady tactics involved, but at the time IE was also a better browser - I remember the days when you used to have to test against specific *minor* versions of Netscape Navigator because they had massive rendering differences. Netscape 4 was also a lot slower than IE4, mainly because it was translating all CSS stuff to its own JSSS system internally (which meant you could have both CSS and JavaScript enabled or neither enabled, but not one or the other...)
People look back at the time with
Re: Echoes of the Borg (Microsoft) (Score:1)
There was plenty of support for TCP/IP in Windows. It came a little late, and it wasn't a dialup kludge, it was real NIC support. There was even a client for MS-DOS.
I remember having a Slackware box back in the mid 90's, running Samba on it.
I remember pareing down the MS-DOS client so that it fit on a floppy diskette.
I remember setting up a boot floppy to boot on an old 286 box that didn't have a hard drive, that mounted a Samba share as the MD-DOS C: drive.
Then I remember installing Windows 3.1 from flopp
Monopoly (Score:2, Troll)
Duck it -- was Re:Monopoly (Score:3)
I've stopped using Chrome. I use Brave exclusively and have been very happy with it.
I use DuckDuckGo and use the !G to get google results. As far as I know (and I'm willing to be corrected on this) Google doesn't receive any revenue from this DuckDuckGo search.
So, instead of saying Google it - say Duck it.
You don't have to stop using Google but if Google's market share drops from 88% to 50% and Chrom
Brave's good but using it still aids Google since you're increasing the market share of Chromium, which Google controls; by making Chromium more dominant, you increase Google's power over the Web.
If you want to do your bit to reduce corporate power over the Web, Firefox is pretty much the only choice these days.
Re: Duck it -- was Re:Monopoly (Score:1)
Instead, use Seamonkey. Firefox is too obsessed with changing the UI every time it is fashionable to do so.
Brave uses Apple's WebKit - which has none of Google's Blink updates since the April 2013 fork where Google ripped out all of the iOS/Mac dependencies among other refactoring.
Well I always use Google because none of the other search engines are very good.
This is the only real reason Google is the head of the pack in search engines.
Honestly, I don't believe there's a monopoly here. Google is but one web site on the net. Anyone else can easily cobble together their own crawlers and search page and try to compete. I'm sure Amazon Web Services will happily sell you compute time to run your business.
The only thing Google has over everyone else is a lead on the technology. They have spent countless man-hours refining and improving their crawling and indexing
I remember having a paid copy of the Opera browser back when the installer exe fit on a single 3-1/2" diskette. The small size was one of the things they boasted about at thatvtime.
Nobody at Google will get the message. They are the 21st Century version of Madison Avenue admen. Those critters migrated over to Google early in the companie's history.
""Was this just a coincidence?" he writes" (Score:3)
Yes.
don't worry about it much mang (Score:1)
Vivaldi is great and I use Duckduckgo
Business as usual... in the information age! (Score:1)
I switched over from Gmail a little less than a year ago, now. I decided paying a few dollars a year for email was worth it for the privacy. Google had started bugging me to register my cellphone number with my Google account 'for my protection.'
I chose to buy a Fastmail account. There are a few other good paid email provders you can choose, too.
Let's be honest with ourselves here. (Score:1)
You really undermined it yourself by switching engines. You ceded the last unique thing of value about your product for mediocrity.
Not unique to Vivaldi (Score:5, Interesting)
I have a software project, and had my ads taken offline for exactly the same reasons he had. We don't compete with Google in any way. This isn't about them using their position against competitors, it is that they will error on the side of posting ads, and when they review them, if the landing pages don't meet their requirements, they will take them back offline. Noting unusual about their behavior here folks. They want several things, including a clear download link, EULA and install/uninstall instructions so if someone doesn't like it, they know how to get rid of it.
News flash (Score:4, Interesting)
Google don't need to follow the AdWords terms and conditions for their Chrome pages.
Not because they are AdWords, but because those pages have no advertising. None of the Chrome pages do. Infact, pretty much no Google pages apart from their ad platforms - YouTube, Gmail, Search - have anything remotely to do with AdWords.
Additionally, when you click "Download" on the chrome page, you must accept the EULA presented to you before you can download it.
When you click Download on the Vivaldi page, it says "thank you" and the download starts automatically.
Appears Google have themselves covered there too.
Google is messing with other browsers (Score:2)
I was baffled that mobile Firefox did not show full functionality on Google search pages. Turned out that google is disabling the functionality by checking the user agent. Once I changed the user agent to a generic Nexus 5, the functionality was restored.
changing Google (Score:2)
Google's predominance is the result of the original architecture of the Internet, together with the way we provide and charge for Internet access. And Google's predominance isn't just a problem because Google is misusing it more and more, it's also a problem because it gives governments easy access for privacy invasion and censorship. (Facebook and the current DNS system are secondary problems.)
This needs to change: we need distributed, decentralized name services, P2P web sites, and distributed and crytocu
Dear Google (Score:2)
Stop with the "best viewed in Chrome" notification bullshit.
I really don't give a hoot that you've optimised youtube and other sites for Chrome. The whole point of the web is to be cross platform.
Google wants something. Comply or else. (Score:2)
The "or else" means you either disappear off the Internet, or any browser with any association with them lists you as a malware site.
Fuck Google.