Creator of Opera Says Google Deliberately Undermined His New Vivaldi Web Browser (wired.co.uk) 25
The latest allegation against Google? Jon von Tetzchner, creator of the web browser Opera, says the search giant deliberately undermined his new browser, Vivaldi. Rowland Manthorpe, writing for Wired: In a blogpost titled, "My friends at Google: it is time to return to not being evil," von Tetzchner accuses the US firm of blocking Vivaldi's access to Google AdWords, the advertisements that run alongside search results, without warning or proper explanation. According to Von Tetzchner, the problem started in late May. Speaking at the Oslo Freedom Forum, the Icelandic programmer criticised big tech companies' attitude toward personal data, calling for a ban on location tracking on Facebook and Google. Two days later, he suddenly found Vivaldi's Google AdWords campaigns had been suspended. "Was this just a coincidence?" he writes. "Or was it deliberate, a way of sending us a message?" He concludes: "Timing spoke volumes." Von Tetzchner got in touch with Google to try and resolve the issue. The result? What he calls "a clarification masqueraded in the form of vague terms and conditions." The particular issue was the end-user license agreement (EULA), the legal contract between a software manufacturer and a user. Google wanted Vivaldi to add one to its website. So it did. But Google had further complaints. According to emails shown to WIRED, Google wanted Vivaldi to add an EULA "within the frame of every download button." The addition was small -- a link below the button directing people to "terms" -- but on the web, where every pixel matters, this was a potential competitive disadvantage. Most gallingly, Chrome, Google's own web browser, didn't display a EULA on its landing pages. Google also asked Vivaldi to add detailed information to help people uninstall it, with another link, also under the button.
This company lostit's moral compass when it hired Eric Schmitt and it hasn't found it again. Eric as you know was the one who didn't recuse himself from apple's board even when he learned about the iPhone. Either he was trying to steal the iPhone or if you really beleive he wasn't and Google was already planning their own, then you have to ask why he didn't recuse himself. It's because he's morally bankrupt. it infected google and the company hasn't been the same ever since.
It would cost him all his money and years of appeals to get anything from Google, who has both the time and money to fight anything.
If he loses, he loses everything. If he wins, he gets some money, most of which will be taken by lawyers after years of fighting. Then what? He's basically right back where he started.
For the most part, suing a large company is completely broken. The only people winning are the lawyers.
I really like it so far. Snappy and stays out of the way. Tab grouping and tiling are really nice. Support alternative browsers, it's good for the health of the web.
Gosh, if only you'd created a browser with its own rendering engine that you then didn't sell off to a company that immediately replaced it, and then go on to "revive" the old browser by... creating another browser based on the Chrome browser too.
As a Vivaldi user, I can confirm that it's nothing more than a Chrome clone, and a pretty boring one. All the interesting Opera features haven't made it in in all the years it's existed and been promised.
In terms of UI and customization, Vivaldi is 100 times better than Chrome, and of course supports all the extensions and more (the one's Google doesn't like you having which improve its services more than they are capable of natively).
There's lots of software around that doesn't show Google ads. Even web browsers!
You do realize that it's possible to sell software, or to get ads from other sources (or even sell advertising space yourself, heaven forfend!).
There's even something known as Free Software that has a whole ecosystem that's built up around the idea that software can be developed and distributed without requiring everyone to reach into his pocket and pull out a credit card.
Once upon a time, when Microsoft ruled the world, its Internet Explorer was undisputed King of browsers. But when upstart browsers started to make inroads, Microsoft baked its browser into the bowels of Windows, making it not only preinstalled, but impossible to remove. Believe it or not, Microsoft spun this borgian action as a Good Thing, making sure that the "user experience" was up to Microsoft's standards. Now, however, it seems to be Google that is swinging its hefty weight around, positioning its ever
