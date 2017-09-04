Oracle Staff Report Big Layoffs Across Solaris, SPARC Teams (theregister.co.uk) 41
Simon Sharwood, reporting for the Register: Soon-to-be-former Oracle staff report that the company made hundreds of layoffs last Friday, as predicted by El Reg, with workers on teams covering the Solaris operating system, SPARC silicon, tape libraries and storage products shown the door. Oracle's media relations agency told The Register: "We decline comment." However, Big Red's staffers are having their say online, in tweets such as the one below. "For real. Oracle RIF'd most of Solaris (and others) today," an employee said. A "RIF" is a "reduction in force", Oracle-speak for making people redundant (IBM's equivalent is an "RA", or "resource action"). Tech industry observer Simon Phipps claims "~all" Solaris staff were laid off. "For those unaware, Oracle laid off ~ all Solaris tech staff yesterday in a classic silent EOL of the product."
Can the codebase be recovered? There's a lot of it.
Can the codebase be recovered?
Doesn't need to be. Illumos [illumos.org] is the open fork of (not so) OpenSolaris.
ZFS enhancements come to mind.
After the split with OpenSolaris, ZFS development moved to the Illumos project and OpenZFS [open-zfs.org] grew out of it.
Rule #1 (Score:2)
"Don't make the mistake of anthropomorphizing Larry Ellison." -Bryan Cantrill
Larry can be very cold hearted, but I can't fault him for this. Sparc/Solaris was a great choice in the 1980s, a reasonable choice in the 1990s, and a bad choice ever since. There can't be much more than a handful of legacy customers left. I am surprised that it took this long to finally die.
OpenBSD is still pretty strong on Sparc, I would suppose. It's Theo's arch after all.
This. Solaris could have gone far, but for the people that owned it.
I just read the book about Oracle and Larry by Mike Wilson. Larry is basically a smarter Trump.
"The Difference Between God And Larry Ellison*: Inside Oracle Corporation" [amzn.to] by Mike Wilson (* "God doesn't think He's Larry Ellison.").
Was this book that had the handyman turning off the water and Larry Ellison screaming that he was in the shower with two women?
Larry is basically a smarter Trump.
Larry is probably not into golden showers.
It's been on life support for years. I knew it was coming when I saw the Blade 2500 tower in 2004, but I willingly went into denial. Since then it's just been a slow death spiral.
What could Oracle have done differently? (Score:1)
Maybe be a bit more Linux friendly? Hope they don't go the way of SCO. In the meantime, Redhat keeps chugging along.
Opening the hardware, or at least making it cost-effective might have gone a long way.
VirtualBox (Score:2)
Has there been any word about VirtualBox? That is pretty much the only former-Sun softwarevI use on a regular basis. Since the Oracle purchase of Sun I have wondered why Oracle was keeping it alive.
I hope they don't kill it. I love it. I do remember they were still hiring and updating.
VirtualBox is difficult to explain. Oracle has never seriously tried to monetize it. They've never inflicted a Java installer on VirtualBox users. Most of it is still Open Source and they haven't driven off the entire user base to some fork. They haven't done any of the damage this sociopath or a corporation does to everything else they acquire.
I pointed this out to a moderately clever person once. He suggested that perhaps Oracle forgot about it. Maybe there is a small team of dedicated developers
One Rich A**hole Called Larry Ellison (Score:2)
Need to bring that acronym back out again.
Sayonara YachtOS
More information the Layoff (Score:2)
In case anyone wants more insider info. https://www.thelayoff.com/orac... [thelayoff.com]
A problem of Sun's making. (Score:2)
Lets face it Sun made mistakes. These mistakes made it ripe for take over and plundering by Oracle.
The biggest mistake was Linux. When Red Hat launched no one took it seriously. Red Hat legitimised Linux in the eyes of industry. Companies faced with massive expansions of internet equipment simply could not afford the iron from SUN / HP / IBM. These small start ups went to Linux. One such startup was Google. All of a sudden massive new companies emerged on a platform that was not enterprise iron. Overnight D
Non-x86 Architectures (Score:2)
So what did IBM do different with their POWER machines? Someone must be buying them because they keep on making them [wikipedia.org].
Only real question is (Score:3)
The big reason they waited so long was they wanted/needed to migrate existing customers onto exa or cloud platforms. If they just killed it quickly they would effectively be loosing those customers, probably forever.
Also OracleDB was one of the only reasons to buy SPARC anymore. Database shops hate platform change in general. No one ever got fired for buying SPARC for the DB environment.
sorry, not sorry (Score:1)
RIF is not "Oracle-speak" (Score:2)
It's common Corporate-Speak [wikipedia.org].