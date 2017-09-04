Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Oracle Staff Report Big Layoffs Across Solaris, SPARC Teams

Posted by msmash from the classing-EOL-of-products dept.
Simon Sharwood, reporting for the Register: Soon-to-be-former Oracle staff report that the company made hundreds of layoffs last Friday, as predicted by El Reg, with workers on teams covering the Solaris operating system, SPARC silicon, tape libraries and storage products shown the door. Oracle's media relations agency told The Register: "We decline comment." However, Big Red's staffers are having their say online, in tweets such as the one below. "For real. Oracle RIF'd most of Solaris (and others) today," an employee said. A "RIF" is a "reduction in force", Oracle-speak for making people redundant (IBM's equivalent is an "RA", or "resource action"). Tech industry observer Simon Phipps claims "~all" Solaris staff were laid off. "For those unaware, Oracle laid off ~ all Solaris tech staff yesterday in a classic silent EOL of the product."

  • Can the codebase be recovered? There's a lot of it.

  • "Don't make the mistake of anthropomorphizing Larry Ellison." -Bryan Cantrill

      Larry can be very cold hearted, but I can't fault him for this. Sparc/Solaris was a great choice in the 1980s, a reasonable choice in the 1990s, and a bad choice ever since. There can't be much more than a handful of legacy customers left. I am surprised that it took this long to finally die.

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      I just read the book about Oracle and Larry by Mike Wilson. Larry is basically a smarter Trump.

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        "The Difference Between God And Larry Ellison*: Inside Oracle Corporation" [amzn.to] by Mike Wilson (* "God doesn't think He's Larry Ellison.").

        Was this book that had the handyman turning off the water and Larry Ellison screaming that he was in the shower with two women?

        Larry is basically a smarter Trump.

        Larry is probably not into golden showers.

  • Maybe be a bit more Linux friendly? Hope they don't go the way of SCO. In the meantime, Redhat keeps chugging along.

  • Has there been any word about VirtualBox? That is pretty much the only former-Sun softwarevI use on a regular basis. Since the Oracle purchase of Sun I have wondered why Oracle was keeping it alive.

      by antdude ( 79039 )

      I hope they don't kill it. I love it. I do remember they were still hiring and updating.

      by Tailhook ( 98486 )

      VirtualBox is difficult to explain. Oracle has never seriously tried to monetize it. They've never inflicted a Java installer on VirtualBox users. Most of it is still Open Source and they haven't driven off the entire user base to some fork. They haven't done any of the damage this sociopath or a corporation does to everything else they acquire.

      I pointed this out to a moderately clever person once. He suggested that perhaps Oracle forgot about it. Maybe there is a small team of dedicated developers

  • Need to bring that acronym back out again.

    Sayonara YachtOS

  • In case anyone wants more insider info. https://www.thelayoff.com/orac... [thelayoff.com]

  • Lets face it Sun made mistakes. These mistakes made it ripe for take over and plundering by Oracle.

    The biggest mistake was Linux. When Red Hat launched no one took it seriously. Red Hat legitimised Linux in the eyes of industry. Companies faced with massive expansions of internet equipment simply could not afford the iron from SUN / HP / IBM. These small start ups went to Linux. One such startup was Google. All of a sudden massive new companies emerged on a platform that was not enterprise iron. Overnight D

  • So what did IBM do different with their POWER machines? Someone must be buying them because they keep on making them [wikipedia.org].

    by oldgraybeard ( 2939809 ) on Monday September 04, 2017 @11:47PM (#55139407)
    Why did they wait so long. We all knew this was going to happen. Oracle wanted the intellectual property not the actual projects or the people.

      by upuv ( 1201447 )

      The big reason they waited so long was they wanted/needed to migrate existing customers onto exa or cloud platforms. If they just killed it quickly they would effectively be loosing those customers, probably forever.

      Also OracleDB was one of the only reasons to buy SPARC anymore. Database shops hate platform change in general. No one ever got fired for buying SPARC for the DB environment.

  • Having spent years struggling with Solaris instability for java (see madness linking required kernel patches to JVM upgrades) I honestly cant think of a single aspect of it that I miss. Regarding SPARC, I remember the JavaOne conference where Intel engineers sat side-by-side with Sun JVM engineers to describe their partnership to delivery the best Java performance ever. I also remember switching a specific Java application from SPARC to Intel with no other changes and seeing at 23x performance boost while

