Android One Is Anything But Dead, Google Reaffirms With Xiaomi Mi A1 (ndtv.com) 81
An anonymous reader shares a report: Google executives shared the stage with Xiaomi chiefs at a media event in New Delhi on Tuesday as the Chinese phone maker unveiled its "new flagship" Mi A1 smartphone. Google's presence at the event was essential. Xiaomi's Mi A1 is the latest phone to be launched under Google's Android One program, a three-year-old initiative from Google, which in the past year has been presumed dead by many. It's anything but that, Google executives said. The Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. It also offers a duo of 12-megapixel rear cameras, one with telephoto capability and 2X optical zoom feature. On the front, for the selfie enthusiasts is a 5-megapixel shooter. The dual-SIM capable Mi A1 smartphone houses a Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage, IR blaster, a 3080mAh battery, a fingerprint scanner, modems for 4G LTE bands in its gold- and black-coloured thin, full-metal unibody form factor. It is priced at $235, and will be available in dozens of markets including Mexico, India, Indonesia, Russia, and Singapore.
Android, for those who don't care about security (Score:5, Interesting)
Android is for those who don't care about security. Just see the recent article about bootloaders not being secure. Add to it that Android generally has poorly designed user interfaces and the user experience is incredibly clunky. App development lags well behind the iOS versions of the same apps. If you don't care about security or having a good experience, Android is fine. For those of us who do care about those things, iOS is a far better choice.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
"And this is precisely why Slashdot needs to do away with moderation."
A quick visit to Voat will tell you the utter cess pit of racists that that results in.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Sure. I agree that racists are a subset of the set 'people I don't agree with'.
I'm OK with that.
Re: Android, for those who don't care about secur (Score:4, Insightful)
Unfortunately this "racist" turned into an insult, vs what it really means. Like the previous generation used terrorist, or communist a generation before that.
However the problem it dilutes the seriousness of these labels. Where we had people marching down the street with torches, with armed "security" to intimidate anyone who would stand up to them. Calling someone a racist because of their Phone OS preference is really diminishing the impact of the the danger that racist represent.
Re: (Score:1, Flamebait)
Racist is a term that is used by people, often themselves racist, who disagree with certain narratives.
The narrative is that black(brown, yellow, other) people cannot do certain things because of their skin color, that they actually need white people to help them, because they are incapable of doing so on their own. This narrative is found in all sorts of progressive thought. Because they(progressives) dress it up as "help", it gets a pass. And while they dress it up as "help", they aren't actually helping
Re: Android, for those who don't care about securi (Score:4, Insightful)
This is censorship, modding down an on-topic post with zero rebuttal.
No, no it is not. It's called Slashdot. If you want your own blog, with hookers and blackjack, run your own site, noob.
Re: Android, for those who don't care about secur (Score:2)
When an AC from Apple's marketing department who sits poised on his seat refreshing Slashdot and then STRIKES GOLD with a First Post of propaganda, it's bound to be controversial.
Nice play, AC shill. Ask for a raise.
Re: (Score:2)
Since you can't moderate and post in the same thread, your expectation of mods giving a rebuttal are unrealistic.
The parent did express a controversial one sided opinion and there are probably many people who would disagree vehemently. (Start of an iOS vs. Android fanboi war). That's probably why it was modded down.
Re: Android, for those who don't care about securi (Score:3, Insightful)
People who are serious about security would NEVER buy a propritary device that is single-sourced from a company that is VERY aggressive about remaining the single source, and also very closed source themselves. The 'secure enclave' scheme is 100% pure 'security through obscurity'.
That emporer isn't wearing a single fucking item of clothing. Fuck Apple.
Re: Android, for those who don't care about securi (Score:5, Informative)
The 'secure enclave' scheme is 100% pure 'security through obscurity'.
Nonsense. The secure enclave is a separate ARM core that has its own private memory and is designed so that you can write keys to it and it will do signing and encryption / decryption on your behalf, but you can't exfiltrate the keys. A similar design appears in a few Android devices, but the lack of uniformity means that most software doesn't make good use of it. There are valid criticisms of iOS device security, but this one just makes you look like an idiot.
Re: (Score:1, Interesting)
So it's a separate little room, with obscure methods used to hold it's little secrets.
I realize that Apple probably has the term 'Secure Enclave' copyrighted, similar to 'Altivec Unit' and various other buzzwords from the past.
The enclave can and will have it's security penetrated. It's a matter of time.
But whatever. I'm dumb. You're the Apple shill.
Re: (Score:1)
I realize that Apple probably has the term 'Secure Enclave' copyrighted
No, you clearly don't "realise". You "imagine" or "hope" or "suppose that because I don't like them then I'll assume the worst -- but won't make the effort to learn the truth".
But whatever. I'm dumb.
In any case you're arguing from a position of ignorance which does tend to make you dumber than using facts.
Secure Element (Score:2)
I realize that Apple probably has the term 'Secure Enclave' copyrighted, similar to 'Altivec Unit' and various other buzzwords from the past.
You don't "copyright" a brand name. You "trademark" it. Using "copyright" to mean "trademark" is about as bad as using "copywritten" to mean "encumbered by copyright". "Copywritten" is a word, but it refers to the state of an advertisement once its text has been created.
So anyway, Android's developer documentation [android.com] appears to refer to a similar hardware device in Android phones called a "Secure Element". Different name, same function.
Re: (Score:2)
As a content creator
Why does that phrase make me think of "happy god" [gnu.org]?
Apple must defend its copyrights or risk losing them.
True of trademarks, not so much of copyrights.
Re: (Score:2)
People who create things are creators.
The copyright statute refers to someone who creates a work as its "author".
Re: (Score:2)
So it's a separate little room, with obscure methods used to hold it's little secrets.
No. Security by obscurity means that you rely on other people not knowing the implementation details for security. This is not the case for the Apple secure element: its memory is physically inaccessible from the main core. It is not using the normal memory bus and has a simple communication channel with the main core for performing a fixed set of services. This is documented by Apple.
I realize that Apple probably has the term 'Secure Enclave' copyrighted
First, you can't copyright a term, though you could trademark it. Second, given that 'Secure Enclave' is an Intel marke
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Apple has only had 10-20% (depending on how recent their latest device is) market share for the past couple of years. Consumers seem to have a very different idea about what they "care about" than this AC.
I happen to prefer Android as long as you have a device from a company that provides regular updates.
Re: (Score:2)
People keep saying that Apple only has 10~20% of the market, however those are world-wide numbers. I'm pretty sure the numbers are different for the U.S.A., Canada, Japan, France, Germany, etc. China alone probably skews the number toward Android.
Re: (Score:2)
It depends. If you're an app developer and your target market is the U.S.A. then you need to pick iOS before Android. And people spend more in apps on iOS than on Android.
Re: (Score:2)
So what you are saying is that 20% market share is correct, right? Sure, they may have 60% - 70% of the market in the US (we have a lot of dummies here in the US that keep buying Apple because they are used to it). But what counts for a global company is how they sell globally.
That depends entirely on the profit margins of those markets. If Apple only has 20% of the market share but 90% of the total profits in the market, I would say that the demographic they target is far more valuable than the other 80% that goes to Android.
Re: (Score:2)
People keep saying that Apple only has 10~20% of the market, however those are world-wide numbers. I'm pretty sure the numbers are different for the U.S.A., Canada, Japan, France, Germany, etc. China alone probably skews the number toward Android.
Here are numbers as of May [marketwired.com]:
In the US, Android has 64.8% of the market, iOS 34%.
In Japan, Android has 58.9% of the market, iOS 48.4%.
In France, Android has 80.5% of the market, iOS 18.1%
In Germany, Android has 81.9% of the market, iOS 15.6%.
In China, Android has 80.5% of the market, iOS 19.2%
So, no, China doesn't skew the numbers that much. Europe's numbers are quite close to China's. The market share of iOS in the US is higher, but still only 34%. In Japan iOS is very popular, but still lags And
Re: (Score:2)
In fact the SE wasn't hacked, the signing key was divulged opening the door to possible future hacks (unless Apple changes it) but the truth is more complex than an AC like you can comprehend.
Re: (Score:2)
It is the Individual phone makers who don't care about security. The same problem with Windows PC's If you get a PC and put on a straight Windows install without all the PC Vendor Crap your Windows PC runs well and fairly secure for a long time. However if you just run it off of the Vendors preloaded bloat. Then you system is open to all sorts of problems.
Apple for the most part doesn't differentiate between its OS and its hardware. It is all part of the main experience. Other companies just want to sell
Re: (Score:2)
I don't want "secure" bootloaders, I want the ability to load whatever firmware I want on to a device.
I want both. When I install LineageOS, I want to have to reboot into a special mode and add their public key to the bootloader, and I then don't want anyone to be able to install an OS from a different vendor on the phone without completely erasing all of my data.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Android is for those who don't care about security.
That may be why you'd use Android; as for the rest of us, feel free to speak for yourself (and only yourself) and you'll be far less likely to have your fragile day ruined by being shown to be a moron.
;)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, Android can be secured. There's nothing insecure about it, just the implementation of many to make things easier. Do you allow your users to download from the Google Play store or lock them down? Do you allow root access?
Iphones can also be secure, as are the ten remaining Windows phones out there.
FWIW, I switched from Android to Windows simply because of the UI. I then moved to Iphone after because I can't see going back to the Android UI.
Still, a blanket "androi
Re: (Score:1)
What is Android One? (Score:2)
Re:What is Android One? (Score:4, Informative)
Re: What is Android One? (Score:2)
It will leak into the First world. The Galaxy J3 is a popular phone at WalMart and similar markets in the US. It was targeted to be a second world smartphone.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re:What is Android One? (Score:5, Interesting)
Agreed. Sounds like a pretty reasonably speced phone at a sensible price. Much like the Nexus line was originally. I'm still using my Nexus 4 (which runs latest android, albeit unofficial rom, perfectly well) but I'm in the market for an equivalent phone now. This could just be it.
GoOOOOOOOOO! STILLLLERRRRRRSSSSSS (Score:2)
It also offers a duo of 12-megapixel rear cameras, one with telephoto capability and 2X optical zoom feature. On the front, for the selfie enthusiasts is a 5-megapixel shooter. The dual-SIM capable Mi A1 smartphone houses a Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage, IR blaster, a 3080mAh battery, a fingerprint scanner, modems for 4G LTE bands in its gold- and black-coloured thin, full-metal unibody form factor....
Wait, wait wait.. What? Black and Gold? Steelers!
Re: (Score:2)
right now, I can buy a TV box running Android, 8 core, 4K res, and they cost $53.
That's without a cellular radio, display, touch screen, battery, and the cost overhead of miniaturization. How much does anyone estimate that those would add?
New flagship (Score:2)
New flagship my ass. I see that it's not only in Brazil that brands and operators keep trying to push mid rangers and even budget phones as flagships.
It's no wonder I keep seeing people getting some crappy old budget Samsung phone with an extremely outdated Android version thinking it's the latest flagship or something.
Re: (Score:1)
"Good enough" is what people who don't have enough money to be reckless with it purchase.
In a dystopia we can dream of, nobody dares use an Apple product out in public because the anarchists then shoot them.
USA forgotten again? (Score:3)
We need affordable phones that get updates and are not crap. OnePlus and Nexus used to be two such lines, but they have now gone high end.