Android One Is Anything But Dead, Google Reaffirms With Xiaomi Mi A1 (ndtv.com) 17
An anonymous reader shares a report: Google executives shared the stage with Xiaomi chiefs at a media event in New Delhi on Tuesday as the Chinese phone maker unveiled its "new flagship" Mi A1 smartphone. Google's presence at the event was essential. Xiaomi's Mi A1 is the latest phone to be launched under Google's Android One program, a three-year-old initiative from Google, which in the past year has been presumed dead by many. It's anything but that, Google executives said. The Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. It also offers a duo of 12-megapixel rear cameras, one with telephoto capability and 2X optical zoom feature. On the front, for the selfie enthusiasts is a 5-megapixel shooter. The dual-SIM capable Mi A1 smartphone houses a Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage, IR blaster, a 3080mAh battery, a fingerprint scanner, modems for 4G LTE bands in its gold- and black-coloured thin, full-metal unibody form factor. It is priced at $235, and will be available in dozens of markets including Mexico, India, Indonesia, Russia, and Singapore.
Android, for those who don't care about security (Score:5, Interesting)
Android is for those who don't care about security. Just see the recent article about bootloaders not being secure. Add to it that Android generally has poorly designed user interfaces and the user experience is incredibly clunky. App development lags well behind the iOS versions of the same apps. If you don't care about security or having a good experience, Android is fine. For those of us who do care about those things, iOS is a far better choice.
"And this is precisely why Slashdot needs to do away with moderation."
A quick visit to Voat will tell you the utter cess pit of racists that that results in.
This is censorship, modding down an on-topic post with zero rebuttal.
No, no it is not. It's called Slashdot. If you want your own blog, with hookers and blackjack, run your own site, noob.
When an AC from Apple's marketing department who sits poised on his seat refreshing Slashdot and then STRIKES GOLD with a First Post of propaganda, it's bound to be controversial.
Nice play, AC shill. Ask for a raise.
People who are serious about security would NEVER buy a propritary device that is single-sourced from a company that is VERY aggressive about remaining the single source, and also very closed source themselves. The 'secure enclave' scheme is 100% pure 'security through obscurity'.
That emporer isn't wearing a single fucking item of clothing. Fuck Apple.
The 'secure enclave' scheme is 100% pure 'security through obscurity'.
Nonsense. The secure enclave is a separate ARM core that has its own private memory and is designed so that you can write keys to it and it will do signing and encryption / decryption on your behalf, but you can't exfiltrate the keys. A similar design appears in a few Android devices, but the lack of uniformity means that most software doesn't make good use of it. There are valid criticisms of iOS device security, but this one just makes you look like an idiot.
What is Android One? (Score:2)
It will leak into the First world. The Galaxy J3 is a popular phone at WalMart and similar markets in the US. It was targeted to be a second world smartphone.
