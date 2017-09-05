Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Two-Thirds of Tech Workers Now Use a VPN, Survey Finds

An anonymous reader shares a report: According to a survey, 65% of U.S. tech sector workers now use a virtual private network (VPN) on either work devices, personal ones or both. While much of that usage will be because it's installed as standard on work devices, a growing number of people are choosing to use a VPN on their own devices in response to past and proposed legislative changes. The Wombat Security survey found that 41% of those surveyed use a VPN on their personal laptop, with 31% doing so on mobile devices.

  • I have three different VPNs for work.

  • I used to use VPN on my Mac to connect to work until Apple broke PPTP in Sierra. I'm not bitter..... grrrr

    As for pubilc wifi, I use OpenVPN back to my home router.

    As for sending secrets to wikileaks, I use dual VPN (IP Vanish) and the tails OS through the TOR proxy.

  • I normally don't work from home but I have VPN access for those rare days when I do have to work from home. Every 90 days I must carry my luggable laptop (Dell Precesion M4800) home, remote into VPN to reset the 90 day clock, and carry my luggable laptop back. Which was what I did this past Labor Day weekend. If I don't, the VPN account gets deleted and the paperwork to get it back again is a PITA. I only work from home two or three times a year.

