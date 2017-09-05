Two-Thirds of Tech Workers Now Use a VPN, Survey Finds (9to5mac.com) 3
An anonymous reader shares a report: According to a survey, 65% of U.S. tech sector workers now use a virtual private network (VPN) on either work devices, personal ones or both. While much of that usage will be because it's installed as standard on work devices, a growing number of people are choosing to use a VPN on their own devices in response to past and proposed legislative changes. The Wombat Security survey found that 41% of those surveyed use a VPN on their personal laptop, with 31% doing so on mobile devices.
One VPN? (Score:1)
Apple broke VPN in El Capitan.... Grrrr (Score:2)
I used to use VPN on my Mac to connect to work until Apple broke PPTP in Sierra. I'm not bitter..... grrrr
As for pubilc wifi, I use OpenVPN back to my home router.
As for sending secrets to wikileaks, I use dual VPN (IP Vanish) and the tails OS through the TOR proxy.
VPN is nice to have... (Score:1)