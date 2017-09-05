Two-Thirds of Tech Workers Now Use a VPN, Survey Finds (9to5mac.com) 39
An anonymous reader shares a report: According to a survey, 65% of U.S. tech sector workers now use a virtual private network (VPN) on either work devices, personal ones or both. While much of that usage will be because it's installed as standard on work devices, a growing number of people are choosing to use a VPN on their own devices in response to past and proposed legislative changes. The Wombat Security survey found that 41% of those surveyed use a VPN on their personal laptop, with 31% doing so on mobile devices.
I have a VPN autolaunch on my laptop when I sart-up because I travel about 50% of my time and I am frequently on some random wifi connection. I was recently taken aside by an IT person who asked me very suspiciously why I was running a VPN. My response was "Almost everyone here works remotely at some point during the week. Isn't everyone running a VPN?" He grumbled something and walked off.
Your answer should have been, "The very fact that you know I'm on a VPN proves why I need it". Had he not been trying to spy on your data he would never have known.
Realistically, who would not be using a VPN with Wi-Fi links? So many places abuse it, from the restaurant chain that says that they can log every packet and sell the info as they see fit to the place that tries to MITM every connection with an oddball key... using a VPN is just like using FDE... a necessity.
Depends what you're doing over that link. If the sites you go to are HTTPS, and the computer is still controlled by you, then they are getting somewhat limited data on your browsing, knowing only what sites you visit, not what you did once you got there. Conversely, using the VPN adds significant latency to your connection, and possibly some cost (depending on your VPN provider's plan, or if you provide your own, depending on your data usage plan for the connection it runs over)
For most things I do, the VPN
Additionally, how do you really know that the pipe out of the VPN is any more secure than the pipe you're on to start with?
I'm 99% certain that all traffic out of my VPN can be intercepted by a foreign government, because my VPN is located in a foreign country that is well known for having no privacy rights, and an authoritarian government that monitors everything. Whereas most of the time my devices are connecting to networks in a country that has actual privacy laws. (I'm still 90% sure someone is monitor
I would then come back with:
You're on company equipment and on a company network. Of course it's monitored. The fact that your data is not inspectable is what raised the flag on the automated system.
Apple broke VPN in El Capitan.... Grrrr (Score:2)
I used to use VPN on my Mac to connect to work until Apple broke PPTP in Sierra. I'm not bitter..... grrrr
As for pubilc wifi, I use OpenVPN back to my home router.
As for sending secrets to wikileaks, I use dual VPN (IP Vanish) and the tails OS through the TOR proxy.
I just use my BIL's computer.
He don't know that.
Your IT staff needs to update. PPTP is old and broken.
Re:Apple broke VPN in El Capitan.... Grrrr (Score:4, Informative)
They didn't break it, they removed it. I can't tell if you're aware of that and just being facetious by saying "broke". Choice of words matter.
But yeah, it was annoying. On the other hand it took all of half an hour to figure out how to enable L2TP/IPSec at work, so not exactly the end of the world. The rigidity of IT in larger corporations is probably more of a stumbling block than the technical side of it.
Said the AC.
This survey is useless. It includes work-issued devices (where the VPN client is installed for corporate privacy) and doesn't specify the end user's purpose for using a VPN.
Hey, we have someone that actually read the article here! I am impressed! Must be to honor the first day back to school.
:)
Seems to me like the classic metrics analysis mistake of measuring the wrong thing for your desired conclusion. Using a VPN... to do what, and why? To access internal company systems while you're working remotely? To fool content geolocation restrictions? To browse the web when you want privacy? Because your Internet-savvy friend or computer repair-person told you you should?
If we're to draw more meaningful conclusions from a survey like this, we'd need to know more about the reasons behind each respon
Not mentioned in the study: 60% use a VPN to bypass a geoblocked hulu.
Do they mean to say that the VPNs are used for everyday browsing? Or in order to do work that requires connecting to computer via WAN? There are some regulations that require VPN in certain circumstances. For instance HIPPA regulations require VPC connection(s) for use in anything that sends/receives medical records.
At any rate, how is this news for those of us in the field? Kinda looks like FUD.
Yes, though it comes down to primarily two basically opposite reasons;
I use a VPN to securely access my work resources from home. With two factor authentication and associated firewall rules that control my access to internal resources. They know who I am, they know what I do when I am connected (and since I am with the corp network team I'm actually one of the watchers as well).
I also use a personal VPN, not to access work resources but for the totally reverse functionality - so that people who may be wa
VPN on all my devices (Score:2)
Almost every IT workplace uses a VPN, even internally, because it allows one to limit access to things to that range. Plus, with 2FA, if someone is on a VPN, they at least passed authentication.
I also use personal VPNs. One even tunnels from my internal router to a nearby VPN provider, just because I trust my ISP's router as far as I can drop-kick it.
Torrents? Yep, VPN to somewhere overseas, so some witch hunt has to escalate into an international incident before it affects me.
I use my work laptop to work from home over the company VPN. It's necessary to use it to do any work, and makes perfect sense.
I have a personal VPN that connects my home computer (on my xDSL connection), my server (VPS in a data centre) and my car's computer (connected by cellular data) so that I can securely transmit information between them, and not have to worry about the fact that 2 of those 3 devices are on dynamic IPs.
But I don't use a VPN for general internet use because it slows down the connection
Had a couple different VPN solutions to access work-related services externally.
There was no other way to access them externally without a VPN.
Personal VPN services are a horse of a different color, as in much more optional, depending on what you're doing on the Internet. I have one for accessing services on my home network from outside the home network for example.